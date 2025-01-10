Amid The Horrific LA Wildfires, People Share Heartwarming Moments Of Hope And Wholesomeness
Since January 7, wildfires have been ravaging Los Angeles County. It’s estimated that the fires have claimed at least 10,000 structures, including thousands of homes, and the Palisades Fire has officially become the most destructive that the county has ever seen.
But amidst this terrible tragedy, many Angelenos have proven that, even while they lose everything, they still have huge hearts and will prioritize taking care of their communities. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find unexpectedly wholesome moments that have come out of this disaster, so you'll find the most heartwarming ones below. We hope this list restores a little bit of your faith in humanity, and if you are in LA, we hope that you and your loved ones are safe and sound.
Tragic.. The word you're looking for is tragic. Poster is rubbing me the wrong way and I don't have the words to explain why
Every life counts. This man risk it all to rescue the bunny
Horses rescued from massive California fires
Watching the news right now is absolutely surreal and heartbreaking. I used to live in Los Angeles, so seeing these photos and videos emerge of the city I love burning makes me feel sick to my stomach. And while USA Today reports that the causes of the largest fires are still under investigation, there are a few factors contributing to why they’re so difficult to put out.
First, the Santa Ana winds make these fires spread much faster than they would if winds were less strong in the area. Los Angeles is also notoriously dry and hardly ever sees rain. “The combination of low humidity, dry fuels and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion," Cal Fire shared in an update.
Woman who runs 2 Calif. vet hospitals opens homes to pets fleeing L.A. fires
"In Altadena, California, a firefighter consoled a dog that was wandering the charred streets with one hand, while also working to extinguish the flames engulfing the neighborhood with the other. A local rescue later found the dog and brought it to safety"
True, and I would give my life for my animals as much as for my human family, but sometimes animals panic and either run or hide themselves in places you can’t see or reach. Also, it’s possible some people were at work (not everyone is 9-5 M-F, you know), and couldn’t get home to pick up their animals before evacuating, as the roads were blocked, or barricaded, or the neighborhood was burning. Then it becomes the hardest decision of your life. Thankfully, there are firefighters and others who could potentially rescue them.
Sadly, these fires have claimed much more than just homes and buildings. The Los Angeles County medical examiner reported that at least 10 people have lost their lives due to these fires, and it’s likely that many more have been injured.
Unfortunately, the LA fire department has shared that they are struggling to even find enough manpower to fight these fires. “We could use more firefighters. Fire Chief Crowley has been on record saying: We’re understaffed, we’re under-resourced. And that is something that people above my paygrade are having frank conversations and working on,” Captain Erik Scott says. He also noted that the department is now receiving over twice as many emergency calls as they were used to getting on a typical day.
Running From the L.A. Fires With Nowhere to Go At the Pasadena Civic Center, escapees have gathered to wait out disaster.
An NBCLA reporter offered to hold onto paintings for a resident who was evacuating from one of the multiple California wildfires on bike.
More than 200 animals — a mix of horses, alpacas, pigs, goats and more — are now being housed at a college equestrian center after they had to be evacuated from the Los Angeles wildfires, an animal care and control officer said.
Because these fires are unpredictable, many residents are encouraged to evacuate, even if they believe that their home should be safe. “We’re not saying that to worry people unnecessarily, but I think with everyone seeing the amount of apocalyptic devastation that has transpired, I sure hope people, if anything, you remember this: If a wildfire is near your home, leave and leave early,” Scott shared.
As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there. I'm in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.
Jamie Lee Curtis is a class act. Take note that some celebrities are actually decent human beings who feel human empathy - unlike people like B-list Morkle, who only does things if they benefit her image. But many actors/celebrities are good people.
"Firefighters responding to the Palisades Fire saved several belongings from a burning home. LAFD’s No. 37 station was on Lachman Lane battling the fire when some firefighters began moving photo albums, a grandfather clock and other belongings"
As California wildfires rage, one family comes home to a miracle. The Bellittis returned to the Palisades to find their home untouched — as smoke rose from the ruins of next door and the street lay in waste
As devastating as these wildfires are, there are thousands of heroes working night and day to get them under control and allow Angelenos to return to their communities as soon as possible. California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed the National Guard to LA County and is working around the clock to make sure the city has every resource possible to get through this.
Nurse Who Raced to Flee the L.A. Fires Thought Her Home Was Spared, Then She Saw What Was Left.
But she has not lost hope and said: "But I'm grateful because we're all alive. We all made it out". Support her and her family in the link under the photo.
83-year-old with Parkinson's escapes L.A. fires thanks to his son-in-law and his own heroic efforts.
Aaron Samson was home caring for his 83-year-old father-in-law, who has Parkinson’s Disease, in the Pacific Palisades then they got an alert about the horrific wildfire.
While in traffic, Samson and his father-in-law were ordered to get out of the car as the flames were getting closer.
Samson helped his father-in-law down a hill to safety.
Heroes saving people.
Several fires are raging around Los Angeles, devastating neighborhoods and straining firefighting resources. At least five people have died, and multiple others have sustained “significant injuries,” authorities have said.
As flames spread to Gail’s property, burning down her garage, community members came to help.
“I don’t know who all these guys are who are helping to save my house right now but I’m very grateful,” she says.
Residents of Los Angeles are also doing everything in their power to help one another and do anything they can to prevent devastation. As you can see from this list, actor Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged to donate $1 million to the relief efforts in California, and many have gone out of their way to safely evacuate animals.
"If you happen to be in the LA area and you're feeling fairly safe meaning that you have a place to go and Purchasing And handing them out to the houseless Population.
Currently a lot of the houseless population in LA which is a very very large property Population of people don't have access to cellphones they don't know really what's happening At the moment. A lot of them live intense which are collapsing in the high winds Lot of these people are disabled. They already have horrible respiratory illnesses So, the smoke is only going to make it worse.
They're in wheelchairs so they don't have the ability to get themselves To a place that is safe. Simply handing out masks is going to help a lot of people whether they already have a Respiratory illness or whether they will receive one from these fires. On top of that here is A list of human and animal shelters that are accepting people and animals affected by the Fire right now.
If you happen to be speaking to a houseless person when giving them a mask and You have the ability to get them or their pets to one of these safe spaces that Would be really fantastic here is a list of a bunch of different places that are giving out Free food to those affected by the fires as well. Of course, this is traumatic for everybody There is one population of people the houseless population that generally are in a lot of emergency and disaster planning."
Local news in LA caught this incredibly precise drop on the Kenneth fires.
If you’re wondering what you can do from your own home, wherever that may be, to help those affected by these fires, CBS News has reported that the American Red Cross is working to help those in need. The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is also taking donations to its wildfire emergency fund, and proceeds will go towards making sure that all firefighters have appropriate tools and supplies necessary to combat the current fires.
The League of California Community Foundations is also taking donations for those that have been impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires. And if you happen to live nearby Los Angeles, the Anderson Munger Family YMCA is currently accepting donations of food, water, and essential and emergency supplies at their Koreatown location.
Among the thousands of victims who have lost their homes due to these fires are many celebrities. Adam Brody and Blake Lively reported that their home is gone, as well as Paris Hilton’s Malibu home. Mandy Moore shared that her house is also unlivable, and Sir Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris and Cary Elwes have lost their homes as well. While many of these stars will hopefully have the funds to be able to rebuild, knowing that so many lost their homes is a stark reminder of the thousands of others who will never be able to return home and might not have the financial means to rebuild either.
At least we were warned
"Thoughts and prayers"? The fire victims don't need "thoughts and prayers". They could use financial assistance. Someone who is married to Jeff Bezos could probably arrange for more than just "thoughts and prayers" for those who lost their homes in the fires.
It's beautiful to see people come together in times of tragedy like this. But that doesn't stop our hearts from breaking while seeing these photos. Please reach out to your loved ones in Los Angeles, and don't hesitate to find a way to help.
To everyone affected by the LA wildfires, our hearts are with you. If you’ve lost belongings, please email us at letscollab@teddyfresh.com. We’d love to send you a package of clothes to help you through this tough time. Stay safe.
I'm struggling to see the "wholesome" aspect of this thread. Please could someone school me, i may be losing my sense of humanity here
You're not alone. I'm a lifelong Southern California resident (I live about 40 miles south of the worst of the fires) and these "wholesome posts" from celebrities and companies make me actually feel like vomiting in rage. The "normal people" who lost their homes and belongings need financial assistance, donations, etc., not "thoughts and prayers" or social media posts by companies/celebrities who don't offer anything except their own virtue signaling. This article isn't "wholesome" - it's heartbreaking, in several ways.Load More Replies...
