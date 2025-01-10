"If you happen to be in the LA area and you're feeling fairly safe meaning that you have a place to go and Purchasing And handing them out to the houseless Population.



Currently a lot of the houseless population in LA which is a very very large property Population of people don't have access to cellphones they don't know really what's happening At the moment. A lot of them live intense which are collapsing in the high winds Lot of these people are disabled. They already have horrible respiratory illnesses So, the smoke is only going to make it worse.



They're in wheelchairs so they don't have the ability to get themselves To a place that is safe. Simply handing out masks is going to help a lot of people whether they already have a Respiratory illness or whether they will receive one from these fires. On top of that here is A list of human and animal shelters that are accepting people and animals affected by the Fire right now.



If you happen to be speaking to a houseless person when giving them a mask and You have the ability to get them or their pets to one of these safe spaces that Would be really fantastic here is a list of a bunch of different places that are giving out Free food to those affected by the fires as well. Of course, this is traumatic for everybody There is one population of people the houseless population that generally are in a lot of emergency and disaster planning."

