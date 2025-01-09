ADVERTISEMENT

The homes of Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Eugene Levy, and several other celebrities burned down in the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 8.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed that at least five people have been killed in the fires so far, and more than 100,000 people including Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Maria Shriver had to evacuate from their homes.

The ravaging blaze began at around 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and showed no respite on Wednesday, January 8, as it burned through the Hollywood Hills.

One of the worst-hit areas was the scenic enclave of Pacific Palisades, where an entire strip of the neighborhood was reduced to ashes.

These celebrities tragically lost their homes to the hard-to-control blaze.