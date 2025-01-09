Celebrities Watch Their Homes Burn To Ashes As Wildfire Tears Through Hollywood
The homes of Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Eugene Levy, and several other celebrities burned down in the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 8.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed that at least five people have been killed in the fires so far, and more than 100,000 people including Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Maria Shriver had to evacuate from their homes.
The ravaging blaze began at around 10:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and showed no respite on Wednesday, January 8, as it burned through the Hollywood Hills.
One of the worst-hit areas was the scenic enclave of Pacific Palisades, where an entire strip of the neighborhood was reduced to ashes.
These celebrities tragically lost their homes to the hard-to-control blaze.
Adam Brody And Leighton Meester
The glamorous property belonging to star couple Adam Brody, 45, and Leighton Meester, 38, was burned to the ground just days after they were captured smiling for cameras at the Golden Globe Awards.
Since purchasing the house in 2019 for $6.5 million, the couple lived at the 6,000 square foot property, with its five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three floors, with their two children.
Smoke was captured billowing from the Gossip Girl alum and Nobody Wants This star’s house. Its roof was reportedly burned away and windows were smashed as the fire swept through the rooms.
Matthew Perry's Last Home
It is believed the house where Matthew Perry took his last breath in 2023 was surrounded by fire during the horrifying disaster this week.
Prior to his death, a source told People that the sitcom star had just renovated the four-bedroom residence and “was incredibly happy,” calling the home “heaven.”
About a year after Perry was found dead in the house, a new family made the $8.55 million purchase and moved into the home.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her home is safe but her “beloved neighborhood” is gone.
The 66-year-old actress had appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday and spoke about the catastrophe that struck Southern California.
“As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane and started getting texts. It’s f–king gnarly, you guys,” she said on the show.
“It’s a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously there has been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything.”
“It’s a really awful situation,” she said, noting that “many, many, many” of her friends had lost their homes.
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck’s $20.5 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which he bought after his split from Jennifer Lopez, survived the fire on Wednesday.
The actor’s home was in the evacuation area, and he was captured on Tuesday night with a worry-stricken face as he drove to the house of his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner.
The former couple share three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton sadly had to watch her Malibu beachfront home being torched to the ground and reduced to a pile of rubble by the fires.
“Heartbroken beyond words,” she wrote on X. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”
Although the waterfront home wasn’t the main residence for the family of four, the 43-year-old socialite said it was still a place where they shared many heartwarming memories.
“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she added.
“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires,” she continued.
“To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”
Kate Beckinsale
A grief-stricken Kate Beckinsale shared a series of footage and news updates after losing her 25-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen’s childhood neighborhood in the wildfires.
“Hearing the winds last night, I prayed,” she wrote. “I knew it would be bad — we had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.”
“My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone,” she continued. “Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael [Sheen]’s parents — and devastatingly, most of her friends' homes. My heart is broken.”
Comparing the situation to “hell,” she offered assistance to anyone seeking a number in their search for shelter.
“I’m weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know,” she wrote. “My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything, and the people and their animals, not to mention the horses and all the wild animals, people’s businesses and livelihoods. This is just like hell. If anyone from village needs shelter and doesn’t still have a number for me, please contact me on Instagram.”
Mark Hamill
“We were fleeing for our lives,” said Mark Hamill, who said he evacuated at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
As he shared an update with fans on social media, he said he “evacuated Malibu so last-minute,” while there were small fires on both sides of the road.
The actor said he and his wife, Marilou York, reached their daughter Chelsea Elizabeth’s house in Hollywood by around 8:15 p.m.
He described the disasater as the “most horrific fire since ‘93.”
John Goodman
John Goodman’s Pacific Palisades home also succumbed to destruction caused by the savage fire.
The spacious $4.6 million house, which he bought in 2008, was right in the path of the blaze and was reduced to ashes.
Except for the pool, the fire burned the entire house to the ground with none of the rooms left intact.
Maria Shriver
Maria Shriver shared a video of her fans, showing her neighborhood in absolute shambles and ruins.
“Heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief. Everything is gone. Our neighborhood, our restaurants. All our friends have lost everything. We have evacuated, but are safe. But people have lost everything,” she wrote.
She went on to praise the firefighters who were “doing their best,” but noted that the fire was “massive and out of control.”
“And now there are multiple fires burning across Los Angeles. We in this city will put our arms around one another,” she continued.
“We will rise, but right now these fire continues to burn. People need to stay safe, stay out of harms way, and allow firefighters do what they can to help those who need immediate assistance,” she added.
Billy Crystal And Wife Janice
Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, are grappling with the tragedy of losing their home of more than four decades to the ravaging fire.
The couple lived in the Pacific Palisades home for 46 years and raised their children and grandchildren in the very same house.
“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy,” the heartbroken actor said in a statement to People.
“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love,” the actor continued. “Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”
“We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders,” he went on to say. “The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”
Steve Guttenberg
Instead of rushing to safety, actor Steve Guttenberg joined fire crews in the emergency efforts and said he began moving cars when he realized emergency vehicles needed to get through the blocked streets.
“In a crisis, always remember that you are, you’re part of a community, and if you’re able-bodied, you’ve got to help. You’ve got to help. You can’t walk by somebody when they need something. You just can’t walk by them. You have to help them,” he told Entertainment Weekly.
He also interrupted a live KTLA 5 news report to urge residents to leave their belongings and get to safety.
“What’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot,” he said during the outlet’s January 7 broadcast.
“We really need people to move their cars. If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there. It’s really, really important,” he continued.
“Don’t worry about your personal property. Just get out. Get your loved ones and get out,” added the Three Men and a Baby actor.
James Woods
“It’s all gone,” exclaimed James Woods as he broke down while speaking with CNN.
The Vampires star spoke about how he helped his 94-year-old neighbor with dementia during their evacuation.
“He’d been left alone,” he told the outlet. “There was so much chaos, it was like an inferno. Every house was on fire around us.”
The actor struggled to hold back tears as he recounted how his wife Sara Miller-Woods’ 8-year-old niece offered them her piggy bank to help rebuild their home.
“One day you’re swimming in the pool, and the next day it’s all gone,” he said.
Anthony Hopkins
The relentless flames left Anthony Hopkins’ home in the Pacific Palisades area charred, leaving barely anything behind except for a burned fence.
The Oscar-winning actor bought the four-bedroom, five-bathroom classic colonial home for $6 million in 2021, after selling his previous Malibu oceanfront place for $10.5 million.
Molly Sims
After her evacuation and escape to safety, Molly Sims shared a video updating her fans about the situation as she failed to hold back her emotions.
“Our community is beyond devastated. We are all pulling together. A lot of my friends have lost their homes. I’m waiting to see if our home will be there,” the model and actress said through tears.
“Right now, it’s just a waiting game. But I just want you to know I appreciate all of the texts and DMs. And anything you can do in terms of donations. Everyone will take I’ll give you a list. And all we can do is wait,” she continued.
Spencer Pratt
“Nightmare come true,” Spencer Pratt wrote in the caption of a shocking video, which captured a massive fire in the distance burning a large area of land to a crisp.
The Hills star, who shares sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, with Heidi Montag, evacuated his home on Jan 7 and kept his fans updated on social media.
“When your house burns down and you have nothing, your parents’ house burns down, and they have nothing,” he said, “there’s only one thing that can maybe make you feel better. A bag of bagels.”
“Obviously I’m in shock,” he added. “My brain’s not functioning, I think this is the most unhinged post you’ve seen.”
While showing a glimpse of the damage caused to his son’s room, he wrote: “The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our son's bed burned in the shape of a heart. A sign of how much love was in this house. So thankful for all the years and memories there with our family.”
Harrison Ford
An impassive-looking Harrison Ford was captured checking on his Brentwood, California residence with some help from officials from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers were captured escorting the Indiana Jones star in an LAPD vehicle to his property on January 8.
On the same day, he was also captured smiling as she chatted away with the officers while sipping on a drink.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore shared a harrowing video that captured buildings on fire and smoke still in the air.
The This Is Us star, who shares three children with husband Taylor Goldsmith, said she was “numb” after the Eaton Fire wreaked havoc in her neighborhood, about 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades Fire.
“I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets),” she wrote in the caption.
“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything, too. Our community is broken, but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”
Cameron Mathison
Cameron Mathison, 55, shared a seemingly post-apocalyptic video that showed widespread devastation as fires continued to rage in the distance.
“We are safe,” the All My Children alum wrote in the caption of a video. “But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”
“Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here,” he continued. "Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires.”
Denise Crosby
Denise Crosby shared the saddening news of losing her Spanish cottage to the fire that ripped through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
The Star Trek: The Next Generation actress shared a social media post about the loss, saying it was the very home she met her husband and raised her son in.
“Yesterday morning I had a beautiful Spanish cottage that gave me endless joy, where I met my husband and raised my son, the only house I’ve ever owned, with fruit trees I grew, with a garden of native plants. Now, ashes. I am heartbroken,” she wrote.
Carolyn Murphy
“We are safe, our dogs are safe and that’s all that matters… but we lost everything…” Carolyn Murphy said in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.
The message accompanied a video capturing an outdoor area of her property, moments before the house was engulfed in flames.
“This was seconds before our home went up in flames… thank you to the LAFD and our community for everything,” the model added.
Sharing another video of the massive destruction, the model wrote: “It’s apocalyptic… this is our neighborhood burned to the ground… such devastation… my heart goes out to everyone in our community. I pray all of the wildlife is safe, our rascaclly bobcat, our fiernce mountain lion, the silly coyotes, waddline skunks, sleek foxes and singing birds…”
Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee said she, too, had to evacuate her Malibu home before the blaze inched closer and closer to her doorstep.
“My home in Malibu has got me through some of the darkest moments in my life. I have loved creating it, embellishing it, building it, caring for it, and protecting it. I’ve cherished every moment I have had with it,” she wrote in the caption.
“As the fire draws closer, I pray for it—-I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now. What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community. As the fire reaches our doorstep, please stay in contact with each other.”
She recalled how she worked as a waitress in Malibu when she was young and “worked [her] butt off” back in 1989 for a dream home.
“Community in times like these is our lifeline. We are all safe but the fire is inching closer to my slice of heaven in Malibu … I am sad but I am sending all my love to all the first responders and firefighters who are literally giving it all they’ve got to keep us safe!!! Love and Prayers always.”
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt shared an image of a car driving past the massive flames and said she had only prayers to offer as she and her kids watched “everything burn.”
“I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn,” she wrote in the caption.
“Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours,” she added.
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes also shared a video of the scorching landscape captured through the window of his car during evacuation.
“Evacuation from Malibu 10.30pm PST #Biblical,” he captioned the clip.
He later shared an update and said he lost his home in the fire but was grateful to be safe.
“Update from the fire. Firstly, myself and my family are all safe, thank God,” he said. “Sadly we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire.
“Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event and we also wish to extend our gratitude to all the firefighters, first responders and law enforcement who worked so tirelessly through the night and are still at it. We want to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support. It really means a great deal to us.”
Landon Barker
Landon Barker and his sister, Alabama Barker, the children of Travis Barker, were among the thousands that evacuated the fire-struck areas and shared updates with their fans.
Landon said he was “praying” for those affected, while his sibling also shared an update.
“Just evacuated praying for everyone the first have effected [sic],” he wrote.
“Just evacuated from my home due to wild fires in Los Angeles, please be safe !! They are saying the first are spreading football field amounts in seconds,” Alabama wrote.
Elizabeth Chambers
Elizabeth Chambers revealed on social media that she and her family had evacuated on Tuesday. However, the next day, she left her “babies” behind and returned to the house the next day to find the “positively apocalyptic” destruction caused by the fire.
“We evactuated last night, but I ran home this morning … for the remaining passports and valuables and it’s positively apocalyptic,” wrote the TV personality.
Tara Lipinski
Sharing absolutely horrific photos of the fire and its aftermath, figure skater and actress Tara Lipinski shared a lengthy message about the “unfathomable” impact the fire had on her neighborhood and street.
She also said that the “most important update” was that she and her family were safe.
“The last 24 hours have been horrific for my family, my neighbors, the firefighters, first responders and for everyone in this community,” she wrote.
“The support within this community and from our neighbors is something like I’ve never experienced. We are family. Which embodies the essence of the Palisades to begin with. My heart breaks, EVERYTHING is burnt to the ground, how is this real?”
At the time of writing her post, she said her home was still “standing,” but her heart still “feels for every house that is burning, for every place that is ashes.
“The Palisades are unrecognizable, a place that is so special to so many of us,” she continued. “Please continue to pray for everyone around Los Angeles as these fires continue. And I am beyond grateful for all the firefighters and first responders putting their life at risk to help us.”
