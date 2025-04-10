Cops Shoot Weezer Bassist’s Wife During Frantic Manhunt For Hit-And-Run Suspect In LA

ADVERTISEMENT

Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police during a search for hit-and-run suspects in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was later booked for attempted m*rder.

The unexpected turn of events unfolded when Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were searching the Eagle Rock neighborhood for suspects in a hit-and-run case.

Image credits: Erika Goldring/WireImage

On Tuesday, April 8, the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a three-car crash in the eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway around 3 p.m.

Three males emerged from one of the vehicles and fled the scene on foot.

LAPD officers were called for backup, and a manhunt began for the fleeing suspects.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the search, officers found a woman exiting her home with a handgun in her hand.

She was later identified as Jillian, wife of the Weezer bassist.

Officers yelled at her “to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused” and ignored their orders, the LAPD said in a press release.

The self-described rock-wife did not comply with officers’ orders and allegedly pointed her gun at them

Image credits: jillianlauren

She allegedly aimed her gun at the officers, who then opened fire on her.

Jillian was struck in the gunfire and sustained a wound to her shoulder.

After running back into the house, she came out about half an hour later with another woman, identified as the family’s babysitter.

Jillian eventually came out of the house with the family’s babysitter and surrendered to the police

Image credits: KTLA 5

Image credits: KTLA 5

The self-described rock-wife surrendered to the cops and was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers eventually booked her for attempted m*rder.

They also found a 9-millimeter handgun at the residence.

“It was later determined that Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run and lived at the residence where she was observed,” the LAPD said. “She was ultimately absentee booked for attempted m*rder.”

“Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run,” the LAPD said in a press release

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

Meanwhile, they also managed to capture one of the original suspects in the hit-and-run case. The other two were not immediately located.

Brother and sister Alana Altmeyer and Guy Binn witnessed one of the suspects escaping and reportedly tried to chase after him.

“I saw a gentleman walking on the shoulder,” Alana told KTLA. “So, my brother and I went over and assumed that he was leaving the scene of an accident.”

Image credits: ABC7

As the siblings chased him, the suspect fell and began bleeding from his head, mouth and knees, but still continued running, Alana recalled.

He jumped over the side of the freeway and ran down an embankment.

“I chased him down the side of the freeway, across the freeway, over a couple of fences,” Guy told the outlet.

“He had a bag and a sweater. I got his bag. I got his sweater and me being so old, I couldn’t keep up with the guy. I chased him to the park, and I lost him.”

One of the suspects involved in the hit-and-run was captured, while two others remained at large

Image credits: KTLA 5

When LAPD officers spotted him, they found him trying to blend into the neighborhood, pretending to be a resident.

He allegedly took his clothes off, jumped into a resident’s swimming pool wearing his boxer shorts, and watered some plants.

The incident involving Jillian being struck by LAPD gunfire comes days before Weezer is scheduled to perform at Coachella this weekend.

Jillian and Weezer bassist Scott Shriner tied the knot in 2005 in Hawaii

Image credits: jillianlauren

The LA band is known for hits like Say It Ain’t So and Buddy Holly.

Scott, who joined the band in 2001 as a replacement for Mikey Welsh, tied the knot with Jillian in 2005 in Hawaii.

The “true-crime expert” authored two books, including a New York Times bestselling memoir

Image credits: jillianlauren

The longtime couple shares two children.

On her website, Jillian describes herself as a “writer, storyteller, adoption advocate, rock-wife” and “true-crime expert.”

Image credits: jillianlauren

Her social media includes pictures of her hunting.

She wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, in which she narrates her time as a paid “guest” of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

Image credits: KTLA 5

Jillian also authored Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

She was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond and is due to appear in court on April 30.

“This was crazy to watch happen live,” one social media user said

