Cops Shoot Weezer Bassist’s Wife During Frantic Manhunt For Hit-And-Run Suspect In LA
Celebrities, News

Cops Shoot Weezer Bassist’s Wife During Frantic Manhunt For Hit-And-Run Suspect In LA

Jillian Lauren, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police during a search for hit-and-run suspects in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was later booked for attempted m*rder.

The unexpected turn of events unfolded when Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were searching the Eagle Rock neighborhood for suspects in a hit-and-run case.

Highlights
  • Jillian Lauren was shot by LAPD officers and later charged with attempted m*rder.
  • The self-described rock-wife is married to Weezer's bassist Scott Shriner.
  • A hit-and-run incident led cops to an LA neighborhood, where they came across Jillian standing in the doorway with a gun.
    Jillian Lauren was shot by LAPD officers and later charged with attempted m*rder

    Musician playing double-neck guitar on stage during performance.

    Image credits: Erika Goldring/WireImage

    On Tuesday, April 8, the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a three-car crash in the eastbound lanes of the 134 Freeway around 3 p.m.

    Three males emerged from one of the vehicles and fled the scene on foot.

    LAPD officers were called for backup, and a manhunt began for the fleeing suspects.

    Man and woman posing together at a PEN America event, focusing on a hit-and-run suspect manhunt incident in LA.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    During the search, officers found a woman exiting her home with a handgun in her hand.

    She was later identified as Jillian, wife of the Weezer bassist.

    Officers yelled at her “to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused” and ignored their orders, the LAPD said in a press release.

    The self-described rock-wife did not comply with officers’ orders and allegedly pointed her gun at them

    Woman in red dress with black glasses sitting next to a poodle, related to Weezer bassist's family incident in LA.

    Image credits: jillianlauren

    She allegedly aimed her gun at the officers, who then opened fire on her.

    Jillian was struck in the gunfire and sustained a wound to her shoulder.

    After running back into the house, she came out about half an hour later with another woman, identified as the family’s babysitter.

    Jillian eventually came out of the house with the family’s babysitter and surrendered to the police 

    Image credits: KTLA 5

    Two people with hands raised during police search related to hit-and-run in LA.

    Image credits: KTLA 5

    The self-described rock-wife surrendered to the cops and was rushed to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

    Officers eventually booked her for attempted m*rder.

    They also found a 9-millimeter handgun at the residence.

    “It was later determined that Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run and lived at the residence where she was observed,” the LAPD said. “She was ultimately absentee booked for attempted m*rder.”

    “Shriner was uninvolved in the hit-and-run,” the LAPD said in a press release

    Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

    Meanwhile, they also managed to capture one of the original suspects in the hit-and-run case. The other two were not immediately located.

    Brother and sister Alana Altmeyer and Guy Binn witnessed one of the suspects escaping and reportedly tried to chase after him.

    “I saw a gentleman walking on the shoulder,” Alana told KTLA. “So, my brother and I went over and assumed that he was leaving the scene of an accident.”

    Police and emergency responders at a scene in LA during a manhunt connected to the Weezer bassist incident.

    Image credits: ABC7

    As the siblings chased him, the suspect fell and began bleeding from his head, mouth and knees, but still continued running, Alana recalled.

    He jumped over the side of the freeway and ran down an embankment.

    “I chased him down the side of the freeway, across the freeway, over a couple of fences,” Guy told the outlet.

    “He had a bag and a sweater. I got his bag. I got his sweater and me being so old, I couldn’t keep up with the guy. I chased him to the park, and I lost him.”

    One of the suspects involved in the hit-and-run was captured, while two others remained at large 

    Police activity near patrol cars with crime scene tape, related to Weezer bassist and a manhunt incident in LA.

    Image credits: KTLA 5

    When LAPD officers spotted him, they found him trying to blend into the neighborhood, pretending to be a resident.

    He allegedly took his clothes off, jumped into a resident’s swimming pool wearing his boxer shorts, and watered some plants.

    The incident involving Jillian being struck by LAPD gunfire comes days before Weezer is scheduled to perform at Coachella this weekend.

    Jillian and Weezer bassist Scott Shriner tied the knot in 2005 in Hawaii

    Man and woman sitting on a couch in a music studio, with guitars visible in the background.

    Image credits: jillianlauren

    The LA band is known for hits like Say It Ain’t So and Buddy Holly.

    Scott, who joined the band in 2001 as a replacement for Mikey Welsh, tied the knot with Jillian in 2005 in Hawaii.

    The “true-crime expert” authored two books, including a New York Times bestselling memoir

    Officer at shooting range during manhunt in LA, wearing a tactical headset and observing targets.

    Image credits: jillianlauren

    The longtime couple shares two children.

    On her website, Jillian describes herself as a “writer, storyteller, adoption advocate, rock-wife” and “true-crime expert.

    People camouflaged in foliage, participating in outdoor activities during daylight.

    Image credits: jillianlauren

    Her social media includes pictures of her hunting.

    She wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, in which she narrates her time as a paid “guest” of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

    Image credits: KTLA 5

    Jillian also authored Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

    She was released from custody on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond and is due to appear in court on April 30.

    “This was crazy to watch happen live,” one social media user said

    Comment from Ashley O'Donnell humorously mentioning Weezer song in context.

    Comment by Jennifer Lynn reacting to news involving Weezer bassist's wife.

    Comment on cops shooting Weezer bassist's wife, mentioning fame and law compliance.

    Facebook comment by user on incident involving Weezer bassist's wife and police.

    Comment on hit-and-run manhunt involving Weezer bassist's wife.

    Social media comment on police shooting incident involving Weezer bassist's wife in LA.

    Comment referencing Weezer's lyrics, with an emoji, amid discussion on a manhunt involving band's bassist.

    Facebook comment about a hit-and-run manhunt in LA involving cops and Weezer bassist's wife.

    Text message about cops shooting involving Weezer bassist's wife with musical emojis.

    Text message discussing Weezer bassist's Coachella plans amidst LA incident.

    Whitney Meyer humorously compares a police chase to a scene from The Rookie.

    Comment questioning accusations during LA hit-and-run police incident involving Weezer bassist’s wife.

    Comment on hit-and-run suspect confusion involving Weezer bassist's wife in LA.

    Comment regarding police shooting incident involving Weezer bassist's wife in LA.

    Facebook comment discussing incident involving Weezer bassist's wife and police.

    Comment discussing attempted murder and criticizing decisions during LA manhunt involving cop shooting.

    Facebook comment discussing charges in LA hit-and-run case related to Weezer bassist's wife.

    Text by Rey De Guzman referencing Weezer's "Perfect Situation" in a comment.

    Facebook comment reacting to a situation involving the Weezer bassist's wife during a manhunt for a suspect in LA.

    Comment discussing incident involving Weezer bassist's wife and police during LA manhunt.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Bat cat in a hat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I was kinda feeling for her, until the hunting bit. Hunting scum bítch.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Rhett Magnum
    Rhett Magnum
    Rhett Magnum
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Waving a gun at police? Totally fine. Hunting? Scum! Yeah... that about sums up the moral compass I've come to expect from these comment sections.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
