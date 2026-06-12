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Doctor Warns Of The Risks After “Looksmaxxer” Films Himself Using A Maxilla Expander
Close-up of a man showing a maxilla expander device on his upper jaw inside his open mouth.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctor Warns Of The Risks After “Looksmaxxer” Films Himself Using A Maxilla Expander

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A looksmaxxer’s shortcut to a chiseled jawline has proved that the internet is willing to try anything and everything in the quest for a sharper face.

The rise of the “looksmaxxing” trend has intensified the obsession with looks to the point where people have turned it into a full-blown DIY project.

The only problem is that these at-home DIY hacks are now borrowing medical procedures that are not supposed to be performed outside a doctor’s office.

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    A looksmaxxer’s shortcut to a chiseled jawline has proved that the internet is willing to try anything and everything in the quest for a sharper face

    Man with tousled hair in tank top indoors selfies

    Image credits: hexumlite/X

    A video shared by looksmaxxing influencer hexumlite captured the use of an orthodontic device to change the shape of the upper jaw.

    The device, known as a maxillary expander or a palate expander, is used to widen the upper jaw by gently applying pressure to guide one’s teeth and jaws to the desired position.

    Alongside the video of the device being adjusted, hexumlite wrote, “Social media looksmaxxer is breaking his maxilla in half with an appliance and expanding it with a wrench. He filmed and posted a video of himself making the first turn today.”

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    Shirtless muscular man flexing biceps in casual setting

    Image credits: hexumlite/X

    Experts explained that these devices are most commonly used among children and youngsters.

    “A palatal expander is an apparatus used in the oral cavity to modify the width of the upper jaw,” Dr. Nitzan Kenig, a Spain-based plastic surgeon, told Bored Panda.

    “The best time to use these types of devices are during younger ages, around 7 years of age, when the facial bones are still developing,” he added.

    Netizens had wild reactions to hexumlite’s video, claiming it’s “all for p*ssy and female validation.”

    “Imagine tightening your maxilla-expander just a little too much and your head splits clean in two. Rather you than me,” one said.

    Another wrote, “All this just to be loved…”

    Experts explained that these devices are most commonly used among children and youngsters

    Close-up of open mouth showing a maxilla expander dental device

    Image credits: hexumlite/X

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    Tweet text saying desperation looks like in response to maxilla expander

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    Tweet expressing criticism about maxilla expander use for attention

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    In medical settings, these palatal expanders are not particularly designed for cosmetic enhancement. They are generally used in patients with a narrow bite, improper contact between the back teeth, or crowding that cannot be corrected with braces alone.

    “In these cases, the goal is to create enough space in the upper jaw so the teeth can align properly and the bite can function as it should,” Dr. Izbel, a board-certified dentist in Turkey associated with Longetiva, told Bored Panda.

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    These devices are mainly included in the treatment for children and teenagers, as their bones are still developing and therefore easier to guide, she explained.

    In adults, however, the anatomical response to palatal expansion would be significantly different from what is seen in younger patients.

    “The mid-palatal suture in adults is typically fused and far more rigid, meaning standard orthodontic expanders are unlikely to achieve the same skeletal changes seen in growing patients,” she emphasised.

    “As a result, in adult cases, patients should not expect dramatic alterations in facial structure from an expander alone.”

    Influencers are likely overstating claims when they market these devices with the guarantee of significantly reshaping the jawline

    Patient and doctor after maxilla expander procedure with text overlay procedure done

    Image credits: hexumlite/X

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    Dr. Izbel said one might notice minor increases in dental arch width and subtle soft-tissue adaptation.

    However, influencers are likely overstating claims when they market these devices with a guarantee of significantly reshaping the jawline or achieving noticeable aesthetic transformation.

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    Despite their risks, these devices are gaining popularity online because of social media-driven aesthetic ideals, which heavily emphasize sharp jawlines and facial symmetry.

    “In recent years, there has been a growing focus on the jawline in discussions around facial attractiveness, particularly among men,” Dr. Izbel said.

    Close-up of maxilla expander device on dental mold for orthodontic treatment

    Image credits: Airway Orthodontics

    Tweet about braces and looksmaxxing as facial enhancement

    Image credits: BiggieShitpost

    Tweet discussing facial beauty and orthodontic health connection

    Image credits: iodinepilled

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    This shift has contributed to orthodontic devices being misinterpreted online as aesthetic tools rather than medical appliances.

    Moreover, content shared by influencers may also oversimplify or exaggerate outcomes, especially when before-and-after images are shared without enough clinical context.

    “In some cases, this kind of content can make skeletal changes seem more predictable or more significant than we would usually expect in clinical orthodontics,” she continued.

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    “As a result, viewers may start to assume that skeletal changes are easier to achieve than they actually are, even though clinical orthodontics does not support those expectations in most adult cases.”

    Influencers may also oversimplify or exaggerate outcomes, especially when before-and-after images are shared without clinical context

    Dentist performing dental procedure on patient in clinic

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Dr. Izbel also asserted that trends on social media should be “approached with caution.”

    “This is not limited to palatal expanders. A wider range of social media-driven aesthetic trends may also contribute to similar pressure, particularly when clinical context is missing,” she said.

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    She stressed that one must seek regulated dental supervision when using any device or appliance to change one’s skeletal or dental structure. These regular visits must include imaging, planning, and follow-up care to track progress.

    “When devices are used without supervision, the risk is not just ineffective results – it is potential harm to teeth, gums, and jaw joints,” she warned.

    She noted that unsupervised or DIY use of expansion devices can lead to gum recession, tooth mobility, root resorption, and irreversible bite misalignment. There is also the risk of pain and long-term instability of the bite when force is applied incorrectly.

    “In dentistry, controlled force and timing are essential. Without that, you are no longer guiding bone – you are risking damage,” she added.

    Man takes mirror selfie pointing at smartphone wearing black shirt and watch

    Image credits: hexumlite/X

    More broadly, experts believe that hexumlite’s content reflects a broader pattern in the looksmaxxing community, where people feel immense pressure to optimize their appearance. This can ultimately blur the line between meaningful self-improvement and unnecessary, even risky, procedures.

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    “Aesthetic trends often seek enhancing certain traits, and looksmaxxing is an example that can lead both to positive and negative effects on health, depending on how it is used,” Dr. Kenig said.

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    He explained that the new and growing looksmaxxing culture has two sides to it, one of which would be the alarming side, where people might resort to unsupervised medical or pseudomedical treatments.

    But on the flip side, there are also aspects that “fall within traditional human behavior that seeks to enhance one`s appearance, promoting a healthy lifestyle and different skincare routines,” Dr. Kenig said.

    “The key is to use common sense, to not get carried away, and to always consult with a specialist if any invasive techniques are contemplated,” he added.

    “I gotta say looksmaxxing is kind of overrated,” one commented online 

    Tweet criticizing looksmaxxing for female validation

    Image credits: SapinhoBTC

    Tweet about guys avoiding gym and meeting women

    Image credits: Defaultsexyy

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    Tweet questioning why someone would use a maxilla expander

    Image credits: tohofuny

    Tweet explaining maxilla expander risks and benefits for breathing problems

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    Twitter user criticizes looksmaxxing and materialism in a social media post

    Image credits: Dw1720410

    Twitter comment calling looksmaxxing overrated and personality important

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    Tweet mocks using a maxilla expander device for looksmaxxing

    Image credits: theDailyDx

    Twitter post commenting on male insecurity today

    Image credits: Cyber21Watch

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    Twitter user discusses common dental procedures in New Zealand

    Image credits: AAragurn

    Looksmaxxing explained as rooted in orthodontics and orthotropics on social media

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    User shares negative experience with braces relating to looksmaxxing risks

    Image credits: bowtiedgerman

    Orthodontic treatment for narrow palates linked to looksmaxxing discussed

    Image credits: Leahoxxx

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    User recalls personal experience with orthodontic device related to looksmaxxing

    Image credits: rowbuilder

    Dentist mentions common past practices tied to looksmaxxing risks

    Image credits: DevinSoto

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    User shares childhood experience with maxilla expander risks warning

    Image credits: HankMoodyBZK

    Comment explains maxilla expander as standard dental appliance

    Image credits: megaminderr

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    User recalls friend using maxilla expander with braces

    Image credits: nigrasaurus

    User discusses braces as looksmaxxing with doctor involvement

    Image credits: wavintheredflag

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    Explanation of maxilla expander as costly but needed dental device

    Image credits: lastbilslasse

    Twitter user describes wearing a retainer to expand teeth and avoid braces

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    Twitter user shares experience of having a maxilla expander at age 8 and loving smile

    Image credits: a_non_non_anon

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ga_5 avatar
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    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this your new obsession instead of that silly Bianca woman? Vote em down, people. Maybe they will get the message.

    3
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    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s peculiar, yes? What’s the audience being targeted here? I doubt the usual BP reader cares about this boy. I suppose the intent is to attract new traffic.

    0
    0points
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we autocorrect "looksmaxxer" to "moron" please?

    2
    2points
    reply
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop giving these incels attention? Next comes thousands and millions spent to study them and help them to undo what they did. Meanwhile in women's healthcare can't get studies approved for common things like endometriosis.

    0
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    User avatar
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this your new obsession instead of that silly Bianca woman? Vote em down, people. Maybe they will get the message.

    3
    3points
    reply
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s peculiar, yes? What’s the audience being targeted here? I doubt the usual BP reader cares about this boy. I suppose the intent is to attract new traffic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we autocorrect "looksmaxxer" to "moron" please?

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop giving these incels attention? Next comes thousands and millions spent to study them and help them to undo what they did. Meanwhile in women's healthcare can't get studies approved for common things like endometriosis.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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