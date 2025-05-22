Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Ozempic Teeth” Is The Newest Side Effect Of Weight Loss Meds As More Stars Fall Victim
Blonde woman smiling at an event with Los Angeles Times backdrop, highlighting Ozempic teeth side effects awareness.
Health, News

“Ozempic Teeth” Is The Newest Side Effect Of Weight Loss Meds As More Stars Fall Victim

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A growing number of users are complaining about a disturbing new side effect, caused by the “miracle” weight loss medications taking over the market.

Medications like Ozempic, the appetite-suppressing medication that has become Hollywood’s favorite weight-loss hack, has been found to have an impact on oral health.

“I wonder if that explains why I had 10 cavities after taking Ozempic for a year,” a social media user commented online.

Highlights
  • The growing list of Ozempic side effects now includes the “Ozempic teeth.”
  • Experts and dentists have warned users about the possible effects that Ozempic-like medication can have on dental health.
  • A number of stars have complained about how they feel while using the weight loss medication.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Ozempic teeth is yet another phenomenon, added to the growing list of side effects from the medication

    Close-up of a smiling woman pointing to her teeth, highlighting the concept of Ozempic teeth side effects from weight loss meds.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / stock.adobe

    GLP-1 medication—like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy—is being hailed as a miracle fix for weight loss. But it seems to put the entire body through a rollercoaster of side effects.

    Many have complained about being left with the Ozempic butt, the Ozempic mouth, and the Ozempic feet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even the Ozempic tongue, where users experience a dramatic shift in how they taste food, was also observed.

    Comedian Amy Schumer smiling at SeriesFest event, highlighting the growing concern of Ozempic teeth side effects.

    Image credits: Tom Cooper / Getty Images

    Now, experts and dentists have expanded the list of side effects to include dental health issues.

    The warnings say that the addition of Ozempic to one’s weight loss regimen could lead to receding gums, yellowing teeth, and decay.

    “While the medication itself isn’t directly harmful to the teeth, side effects–particularly dry mouth–can heighten the risk of decay, enamel erosion, and gum disease if not carefully managed,” Dr Tim Bradstock-Smith, founder and principal dentist at The London Smile Clinic, told the Independent.

    “If you haven’t projectile vomited on Ozempic, you haven’t lived yet,” Caroline Stanbury once joked

    Blonde woman smiling brightly at night wearing a blue top and diamond jewelry highlighting Ozempic teeth concerns.

    Image credits: carolinestanbury / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Jordan Wirth warning about dangers, highlighting concerns related to Ozempic teeth side effects from weight loss meds.

    Image credits: Jordanwirth90

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These effects on one’s teeth could be traced back to stomach acid or acid reflux, caused by the weight loss medication.

    Ozempic-like meds can slow down the rate of digestion, which means the food stays in the stomach for a longer period of time. This gives stomach acid more time to rise.

    “Many people say they experience the taste of stomach acid in the back of their throat known as water brash,” Dr Daniel Rosen told the Daily Mail.

    This “not only can be unpleasant and alter the taste and enjoyment of food, but it can also lead to tooth decay,” he added.

    When stomach acid refluxes into the mouth, the teeth are at higher risk of decay because the acid can weaken the enamel.

    Stars like Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer have spoken about the effects they had from using Ozempic

    Blonde woman smiling with styled hair, wearing layered necklaces and a black top at a Los Angeles Times event.

    Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two other commonly experienced side effects of Ozempic are nausea and vomiting. These gastrointestinal issues can have an impact on dental health as well.

    “Vomit has a high concentration of stomach acid, which can strip the teeth of their enamel if vomiting is a common occurrence,” Michele told the Daily Mail.

    Stars like Sharon Osbourne have spoken about feeling “nauseous the whole time” while on Ozempic.

    Sharon said she had no desire to eat and often felt thirsty when she used weight loss medication.

    “At first, I mean, you feel nauseous,” she told Piers Morgan in 2023. “You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling.”

    Sharon Osbourne said she felt “nauseous the whole time” while using the weight loss medication

    Elderly woman smiling, sitting on wicker chair indoors, illustrating concerns about Ozempic teeth side effects.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    Tweet by Katie Reaves explaining how ketosis causes bad breath and dry mouth, related to Ozempic teeth side effects.

    Image credits: kreaves336

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chelsea Handler previously spoke about feeling nauseous and a lack of appetite when she unwittingly took Ozempic.

    “My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody,” the comedian said on Call Her Daddy in 2023.

    Fellow comedian Amy Schumer said she was “bedridden” from taking Ozempic.

    “I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they’re all good,” she said on The Howard Stern Show this year.

    Ozempic injection pen box on a marble surface, related to Ozempic teeth side effects from weight loss medications.

    Image credits: David Trinks / Unsplash

    Reality stars, including Caroline Stanbury, have also complained about vomiting as another side effect of GLP-1 medication.

    The Real Housewives of Dubai star said she “projectile vomited” from drinking about half a glass of alcohol because of Ozempic.

    “If you haven’t projectile vomited on Ozempic, you haven’t lived yet,” she joked on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast last year.

    Frequent vomiting can strip the teeth of their enamel and lead to decay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a red strapless dress smiling, highlighting Ozempic teeth as a side effect of weight loss medication use.

    Image credits: bravotv / carolinestanbury

    It has also been observed that Ozempic can lead to dry mouth or the lack of saliva.

    Saliva plays an essential role in protecting one’s teeth as it helps wash away food particles. It also contains minerals that keeps the tooth enamel strong.

    “Anecdotal reports suggest that Ozempic and similar weight loss dr*gs may cause dry mouth,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green told the Daily Mail. “Ozempic might reduce saliva production, diminishing the mouth’s natural ability to cleanse the teeth.”

    Two side-by-side photos of a woman with red hair, illustrating Ozempic teeth as a side effect of weight loss meds.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet warning about Ozempic teeth and related mouth and eyesight problems linked to weight loss meds.

    Image credits: KryszBrian

    ADVERTISEMENT

    GLP-1 medication has shown excellent results in the weight loss department, with many users saying they don’t consume as much as they used to or have the same cravings as they did before.

    But the reduced acting of chewing can also impact one’s overall dental health.

    Sofina said the act of chewing helps stimulate the production of saliva, which naturally helps keep the teeth clean.

    “Less chewing equals faster plaque build-up,” Dr Sofina Ahmed of Viva Dental told Hello!

    Experts further explained that Ozempic could lead to the recession of gums whilst trimming down the body.

    “Fat loss in the cheeks and jawline can cause gums to shrink and smiles to look aged or sunken,” Sofina said.

    Taking another pill was Dolores Catania’s advice for the side effects of Ozempic

    Two women posing at events, one in a black dress and the other in a patterned cutout outfit, highlighting Ozempic teeth concerns.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil / Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

    When it comes to dealing with the unpleasant effects of Ozempic, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania offered some advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But she brushed off her nausea by saying, “you take a pill for that.”

    “Doctors have said there’s not really anything wrong with staying on it. You must always go through a real doctor though who knows what they are doing. Research is everything,” the reality star told Hello! in February.

    Hands holding an Ozempic injection pen, highlighting concerns around Ozempic teeth as a side effect of weight loss meds.

    Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ozempic users can take extra precautionary steps to protect the health of their teeth, starting with staying hydrated to avoid dry mouth.

    One can also chew on sugar-free gum or suck on sugar-free hard candies to stimulate the production of saliva.

    Sofina suggested avoiding acidic, sugary foods or overly processed snacks that could further cause enamel erosion. She advised switching to crunchy fruits like apple or veggies like celery to help with saliva production and natural cleansing.

    It would also be ideal to speak to a dentist and discuss ways to combat the negative effects on dental health while taking Ozempic-like medication.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Patients [are] now being actively encouraged to see the dentist before they start a programme,” Dr Victoria Holden, a member of the British Association of Private Dentistry, told Independent.

    “Just don’t take it then,” a social media user commented

    Woman commenting on Ozempic teeth side effects, discussing unexpected weight loss medication outcomes online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing concerns related to Ozempic teeth and weight loss medications.

    Comment by James Irons explaining muscle loss, loose skin, atrophy, premature aging, and loss of metabolism related to Ozempic teeth.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the appearance of teeth related to Ozempic teeth side effects.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Bobby Johnson discussing nutrient loss related to Ozempic teeth side effects.

    Comment about teeth shrinking, highlighting concern related to Ozempic teeth as a side effect of weight loss meds.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing ozempic teeth as a concerning side effect of weight loss medication.

    Comment saying just don’t take it then, addressing concerns about Ozempic teeth side effects from weight loss meds.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment saying People going blind too with reaction emojis, related to Ozempic teeth side effects.

    User comment about quitting weight loss medication citing negative impact on diabetes management, related to Ozempic teeth side effects.

    Comment from Micki Rose mentioning having 10 cavities after taking Ozempic for a year, highlighting Ozempic teeth issues.

    Comment about The Batman and Joker, highlighting concerns related to Ozempic teeth as a side effect of weight loss meds.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is anything of this true, or are these just hate-baching women as usual?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jason_66 avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think it's hate bashing on women. These people are ugly inside and out. Their gender isn't the issue here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is anything of this true, or are these just hate-baching women as usual?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jason_66 avatar
    Jason
    Jason
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think it's hate bashing on women. These people are ugly inside and out. Their gender isn't the issue here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda