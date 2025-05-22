“Ozempic Teeth” Is The Newest Side Effect Of Weight Loss Meds As More Stars Fall Victim

ADVERTISEMENT

A growing number of users are complaining about a disturbing new side effect, caused by the “miracle” weight loss medications taking over the market.

Medications like Ozempic, the appetite-suppressing medication that has become Hollywood’s favorite weight-loss hack, has been found to have an impact on oral health.

“I wonder if that explains why I had 10 cavities after taking Ozempic for a year,” a social media user commented online.

Highlights The growing list of Ozempic side effects now includes the “Ozempic teeth.”

Ozempic teeth is yet another phenomenon, added to the growing list of side effects from the medication

GLP-1 medication—like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy—is being hailed as a miracle fix for weight loss. But it seems to put the entire body through a rollercoaster of side effects.

Many have complained about being left with the Ozempic butt, the Ozempic mouth, and the Ozempic feet.

Even the Ozempic tongue, where users experience a dramatic shift in how they taste food, was also observed.

Now, experts and dentists have expanded the list of side effects to include dental health issues.

The warnings say that the addition of Ozempic to one’s weight loss regimen could lead to receding gums, yellowing teeth, and decay.

“While the medication itself isn’t directly harmful to the teeth, side effects–particularly dry mouth–can heighten the risk of decay, enamel erosion, and gum disease if not carefully managed,” Dr Tim Bradstock-Smith, founder and principal dentist at The London Smile Clinic, told the Independent.

“If you haven’t projectile vomited on Ozempic, you haven’t lived yet,” Caroline Stanbury once joked

These effects on one’s teeth could be traced back to stomach acid or acid reflux, caused by the weight loss medication.

Ozempic-like meds can slow down the rate of digestion, which means the food stays in the stomach for a longer period of time. This gives stomach acid more time to rise.

“Many people say they experience the taste of stomach acid in the back of their throat known as water brash,” Dr Daniel Rosen told the Daily Mail.

This “not only can be unpleasant and alter the taste and enjoyment of food, but it can also lead to tooth decay,” he added.

When stomach acid refluxes into the mouth, the teeth are at higher risk of decay because the acid can weaken the enamel.

Stars like Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer have spoken about the effects they had from using Ozempic

Two other commonly experienced side effects of Ozempic are nausea and vomiting. These gastrointestinal issues can have an impact on dental health as well.

“Vomit has a high concentration of stomach acid, which can strip the teeth of their enamel if vomiting is a common occurrence,” Michele told the Daily Mail.

Stars like Sharon Osbourne have spoken about feeling “nauseous the whole time” while on Ozempic.

Sharon said she had no desire to eat and often felt thirsty when she used weight loss medication.

“At first, I mean, you feel nauseous,” she told Piers Morgan in 2023. “You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling.”

Sharon Osbourne said she felt “nauseous the whole time” while using the weight loss medication

Chelsea Handler previously spoke about feeling nauseous and a lack of appetite when she unwittingly took Ozempic.

“My anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody,” the comedian said on Call Her Daddy in 2023.

Fellow comedian Amy Schumer said she was “bedridden” from taking Ozempic.

“I was vomiting and then you have no energy but other people take it and they’re all good,” she said on The Howard Stern Show this year.

Reality stars, including Caroline Stanbury, have also complained about vomiting as another side effect of GLP-1 medication.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star said she “projectile vomited” from drinking about half a glass of alcohol because of Ozempic.

“If you haven’t projectile vomited on Ozempic, you haven’t lived yet,” she joked on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast last year.

Frequent vomiting can strip the teeth of their enamel and lead to decay

It has also been observed that Ozempic can lead to dry mouth or the lack of saliva.

Saliva plays an essential role in protecting one’s teeth as it helps wash away food particles. It also contains minerals that keeps the tooth enamel strong.

“Anecdotal reports suggest that Ozempic and similar weight loss dr*gs may cause dry mouth,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green told the Daily Mail. “Ozempic might reduce saliva production, diminishing the mouth’s natural ability to cleanse the teeth.”

GLP-1 medication has shown excellent results in the weight loss department, with many users saying they don’t consume as much as they used to or have the same cravings as they did before.

But the reduced acting of chewing can also impact one’s overall dental health.

Sofina said the act of chewing helps stimulate the production of saliva, which naturally helps keep the teeth clean.

“Less chewing equals faster plaque build-up,” Dr Sofina Ahmed of Viva Dental told Hello!

Experts further explained that Ozempic could lead to the recession of gums whilst trimming down the body.

“Fat loss in the cheeks and jawline can cause gums to shrink and smiles to look aged or sunken,” Sofina said.

Taking another pill was Dolores Catania’s advice for the side effects of Ozempic

When it comes to dealing with the unpleasant effects of Ozempic, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania offered some advice.

But she brushed off her nausea by saying, “you take a pill for that.”

“Doctors have said there’s not really anything wrong with staying on it. You must always go through a real doctor though who knows what they are doing. Research is everything,” the reality star told Hello! in February.

Ozempic users can take extra precautionary steps to protect the health of their teeth, starting with staying hydrated to avoid dry mouth.

One can also chew on sugar-free gum or suck on sugar-free hard candies to stimulate the production of saliva.

Sofina suggested avoiding acidic, sugary foods or overly processed snacks that could further cause enamel erosion. She advised switching to crunchy fruits like apple or veggies like celery to help with saliva production and natural cleansing.

It would also be ideal to speak to a dentist and discuss ways to combat the negative effects on dental health while taking Ozempic-like medication.

“Patients [are] now being actively encouraged to see the dentist before they start a programme,” Dr Victoria Holden, a member of the British Association of Private Dentistry, told Independent.

