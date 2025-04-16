Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Sharon Osbourne’s Photoshop Fail, Experts Warn About “Ozempic Feet” Side Effect
Celebrities, News

After Sharon Osbourne’s Photoshop Fail, Experts Warn About “Ozempic Feet” Side Effect

As Hollywood is deep in its Ozempic era, there is rampant speculation about how its side effects are showing up in unexpected places.

Reports online claimed that “Ozempic feet”—which is the sagging and wrinkling of one’s skin on the feet—is one of the side effects of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Highlights
  • “Ozempic feet” may be the newest side-effect of GLP-1 medication, sources claimed.
  • Netizens have questioned whether celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey are showing signs of the side-effect.
  • A recent photograph of Sharon had netizens saying “the feet don’t match the face.”
  • The sudden loss of weight from taking Ozempic could lead to sagging skin in different parts of the body, experts revealed.

Netizens have speculated whether celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey have started showing unexpected foot-related side effects.

    Ozempic feet” was speculated to be the newest side-effect affecting celebrities

    A woman with red hair in a black jacket speaks on a blue background, related to Ozempic feet side effect.

    Image credits: Loose Women / YouTube

    GLP-1 medication is generally prescribed for type-2 diabetes but has gained popularity for its weight loss effects.

    A number of stars have admitted to taking the medication to aid their weight loss journey, including Sharon and Oprah.

    Woman in pink blouse sitting on a wicker chair, with focus on "Ozempic feet" side effect discussion.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    Sharon has not only admitted to taking Ozempic but also said she “went too far” with it, losing “three stone [42 pounds] in four months.”

    The TV personality’s recent photograph of herself cozying up on a couch with her grandson left people surprised by the appearance of her feet.

    Sharon’s recent photograph had people wondering why her feet appeared wrinkly

    A woman with red hair and black outfit sits in a green chair, relating to Ozempic Feet side effect discussion.

    Image credits: The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan / YouTube

    “The feet don’t match the face,” a social media user said at the time.

    “Her feet speak the truth…” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Beautiful airbrushed photo, but feet tell your age.”

    “The feet don’t match the face,” a social media user said

    Woman with short red hair, child, and dog on a sofa, illustrating the Ozempic feet discussion.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    Reports also claimed that media mogul Oprah also faced widespread speculation about whether she was experiencing the “Ozempic feet” phenomenon.

    The former talk show has not specified the brand of GLP-1 medication she used but previously said it helped her almost hit her goal weight of 160 pounds (72 kg).

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    Experts claimed that the quick, dramatic weight loss effects of Ozempic could lead to the wrinkling of skin in different parts of the body.

    “Much like the face, the feet can experience sagging, wrinkling, and a loss of the usual taut, smooth appearance due to a significant reduction in body fat,” Dr. Ross Perry, GP and medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, told The Standard.

    The sudden loss of weight from taking Ozempic could lead to the sagging of skin in different parts of the body, experts revealed

    Woman with red hair in pink and black outfits, related to Ozempic feet warning.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    “In more extreme cases, particularly in individuals who were previously overweight, this can even result in excess skin or folds developing around the feet,” he added.

    Dr Esho, an aesthetic doctor and the founder of Cultskin, said patients report soreness and burning in their feet due to the “sudden loss of fat padding” after using Ozempic.

    Woman with red hair and child with colorful hair smiling at a cafe, linked to Ozempic feet keyword discussion.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    “When that volume suddenly disappears, it can feel like you’re walking on bone,” he told the outlet. “Patients report soreness, burning, and even difficulty standing for long periods.”

    The rapid weight loss caused by Ozempic could also lead to other effects like the “Ozempic butt.”

    Along with the “Ozempic feet,” the “Ozempic butt” and “Ozempic face” could also be side-effects

    Two people sitting at a table, both wearing matching shirts, inside a well-lit room.

    Image credits: Ban Trophy Hunting / YouTube

    “Think of a balloon that’s losing air,” Dr. Samuel Lin, an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and a Boston-based plastic surgeon, told Today.

    When the balloon deflates, one can notice “wrinkles and extra material” that was previously filled with air, he added.

    Ozempic pen and packaging, highlighting potential "Ozempic Feet" side effect warned by experts.

    Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Apart from the sagging or wrinkling of skin, GLP-1 medication could have other side-effects as well.

    Dr. Robert Klitzman, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Bioethics Masters Program at Columbia University, previously told Bored Panda that users have reported nausea and diarrhea.

    “Longer term risks include gallbladder and kidney and other diseases,” Dr. Robert Klitzman said

    Woman on exercise bike in black outfit, making peace sign, related to discussion on "Ozempic Feet" side effect.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

    “Around 40% of patients have gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and diarrhea. Longer term risks include gallbladder and kidney and other diseases,” he said.

    “These may be rare, but data are still being gathered,” added the author of Doctor, Will You Pray for Me?: Medicine, Chaplains, and Healing the Whole Person.

    The industry is still learning the long-term risks of Ozempic, according to Areesha Moiz from McGill University’s Division of Experimental Medicine.

    “We don’t know all the long-term risks yet,” Areesha, who co-authored a study on the efficacy and safety of using GLP-1 medication for weight loss among adults without diabetes, previously told Bored Panda.

    “While the medications seem to be safe in the short term, we don’t have enough data to say for sure how they might affect people years down the road,” she added.

    Celebrities like Christina Aguilera are often dragged into the Ozempic speculation

    Image credits: Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

    The widespread obsession with Ozempic has turned the internet into somewhat of a body-watch patrol. Netizens constantly speculate about the slightest weight loss in a celebrity’s appearance.

    Stars like Christina Aguilera, who has never admitted to using the medication, have been targeted by online sleuths.

    The Genie in a Bottle singer addressed the relentless speculation last year and said, “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion.”

    “Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” she said in her interview with Glamour.

    Netizens had mixed reactions over Sharon’s speculated “Ozempic feet”

    Comment discussing a humorous take on Ozempic feet and cosmetic procedures.

    Text message from Cate Duke discussing Ozempic feet side effect, preferring wrinkly feet over weight gain concerns.

    Comment on "Ozempic Feet" side effect humorously referencing facelifts.

    Comment on weight loss with concerns about Ozempic feet side effects.

    Text message from Alena Nelson discussing side effects of weight loss.

    Comment on "Ozempic Feet" side effect humorously discussing age and face.

    Comment discussing Ozempic feet and cosmetic surgery effects.

    Comment discussing Ozempic feet solution with Botox suggestion.

    Comment about Ozempic feet side effect, reading: "Better to have wrinkly feet than to be overweight," with emoji reactions.

    Comment about Ozempic side effects and age, referencing blame on the medication.

    Text message about aging and "Ozempic feet," mentioning wrinkly feet with a laughing emoji reaction.

    Comment discussing skinny feet and crepe skin, referencing "Ozempic feet" side effect.

    Comment text about facelifts, related to "Ozempic Feet" side effect discussion.

    Comment praising a woman's appearance, related to Ozempic feet side effect discussion.

    Comment on dieting and exercise by Jonathan Edwards amid Ozempic feet discussions.

    Comment on "Ozempic Feet" side effect reads: "Everyone walking around like a bag of bones.

    Comment on a social media post discussing quick fixes and Ozempic feet side effects.

    A comment discussing cosmetic surgeries amid concerns over "Ozempic feet" side effect.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

