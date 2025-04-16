After Sharon Osbourne’s Photoshop Fail, Experts Warn About “Ozempic Feet” Side Effect

ADVERTISEMENT

As Hollywood is deep in its Ozempic era, there is rampant speculation about how its side effects are showing up in unexpected places.

Reports online claimed that “Ozempic feet”—which is the sagging and wrinkling of one’s skin on the feet—is one of the side effects of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Highlights “Ozempic feet” may be the newest side-effect of GLP-1 medication, sources claimed.

Netizens have questioned whether celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey are showing signs of the side-effect.

A recent photograph of Sharon had netizens saying “the feet don’t match the face.”

The sudden loss of weight from taking Ozempic could lead to sagging skin in different parts of the body, experts revealed.

Netizens have speculated whether celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey have started showing unexpected foot-related side effects.

Image credits: Loose Women / YouTube

GLP-1 medication is generally prescribed for type-2 diabetes but has gained popularity for its weight loss effects.

A number of stars have admitted to taking the medication to aid their weight loss journey, including Sharon and Oprah.

Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

Sharon has not only admitted to taking Ozempic but also said she “went too far” with it, losing “three stone [42 pounds] in four months.”

The TV personality’s recent photograph of herself cozying up on a couch with her grandson left people surprised by the appearance of her feet.

Sharon’s recent photograph had people wondering why her feet appeared wrinkly

Image credits: The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan / YouTube

“The feet don’t match the face,” a social media user said at the time.

“Her feet speak the truth…” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Beautiful airbrushed photo, but feet tell your age.”

Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

Reports also claimed that media mogul Oprah also faced widespread speculation about whether she was experiencing the “Ozempic feet” phenomenon.

The former talk show has not specified the brand of GLP-1 medication she used but previously said it helped her almost hit her goal weight of 160 pounds (72 kg).

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Experts claimed that the quick, dramatic weight loss effects of Ozempic could lead to the wrinkling of skin in different parts of the body.

“Much like the face, the feet can experience sagging, wrinkling, and a loss of the usual taut, smooth appearance due to a significant reduction in body fat,” Dr. Ross Perry, GP and medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, told The Standard.

Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

“In more extreme cases, particularly in individuals who were previously overweight, this can even result in excess skin or folds developing around the feet,” he added.

Dr Esho, an aesthetic doctor and the founder of Cultskin, said patients report soreness and burning in their feet due to the “sudden loss of fat padding” after using Ozempic.

Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

“When that volume suddenly disappears, it can feel like you’re walking on bone,” he told the outlet. “Patients report soreness, burning, and even difficulty standing for long periods.”

The rapid weight loss caused by Ozempic could also lead to other effects like the “Ozempic butt.”

Along with the “Ozempic feet,” the “Ozempic butt” and “Ozempic face” could also be side-effects

Image credits: Ban Trophy Hunting / YouTube

“Think of a balloon that’s losing air,” Dr. Samuel Lin, an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and a Boston-based plastic surgeon, told Today.

When the balloon deflates, one can notice “wrinkles and extra material” that was previously filled with air, he added.

Image credits: Haberdoedas / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Apart from the sagging or wrinkling of skin, GLP-1 medication could have other side-effects as well.

Dr. Robert Klitzman, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Bioethics Masters Program at Columbia University, previously told Bored Panda that users have reported nausea and diarrhea.

“Longer term risks include gallbladder and kidney and other diseases,” Dr. Robert Klitzman said

Image credits: sharonosbourne / Instagram

“Around 40% of patients have gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and diarrhea. Longer term risks include gallbladder and kidney and other diseases,” he said.

“These may be rare, but data are still being gathered,” added the author of Doctor, Will You Pray for Me?: Medicine, Chaplains, and Healing the Whole Person.

The industry is still learning the long-term risks of Ozempic, according to Areesha Moiz from McGill University’s Division of Experimental Medicine.

“We don’t know all the long-term risks yet,” Areesha, who co-authored a study on the efficacy and safety of using GLP-1 medication for weight loss among adults without diabetes, previously told Bored Panda.

“While the medications seem to be safe in the short term, we don’t have enough data to say for sure how they might affect people years down the road,” she added.

Celebrities like Christina Aguilera are often dragged into the Ozempic speculation

Image credits: Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

The widespread obsession with Ozempic has turned the internet into somewhat of a body-watch patrol. Netizens constantly speculate about the slightest weight loss in a celebrity’s appearance.

Stars like Christina Aguilera, who has never admitted to using the medication, have been targeted by online sleuths.

The Genie in a Bottle singer addressed the relentless speculation last year and said, “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion.”

“Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” she said in her interview with Glamour.

Netizens had mixed reactions over Sharon’s speculated “Ozempic feet”

