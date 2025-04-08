“Her Feet Speak The Truth”: Sharon Osbourne Called Out For Using “Extreme Filter” In Family Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon Osbourne shared a rare photo of herself enjoying some grandma time online.

But netizens began zooming in on her appearance and claimed there was a Photoshop blunder in her photo.

“What has she done with her face?” one asked. “Too much money I suppose.”

RELATED:

Sharon Osbourne shared a rare photo of herself enjoying some downtime with her grandson

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

The TV personality shared the sweet snap on social media, featuring herself with a furry friend on one side and her grandson Sidney on the other.

Highlights Sharon Osbourne’s recent photo with her grandson triggered widespread discussions about her appearance.

Many felt her face was heavily filtered but her feet gave away her age.

“Is that a wax figure, it doesn’t look normal,” someone commented on her photo.

Sharon has candidly spoken about her cosmetic surgery and using Ozempic over the years.

They were also seen cozying up on the couch, watching TV.

“My Two Main Men,” Sharon, who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, wrote in the caption.

Share icon

Image credits: The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharp-eyed netizens online began commenting on her appearance and said she was going overboard with the filters on her face.

They also claimed her feet gave away her age.

“Her feet speak the truth…” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Beautiful airbrushed photo but feet tell your age.”

“Her face is Photoshop look at her foot looks over 100 years old,” another wrote.

“Is that a wax figure, it doesn’t look normal,” one social media user quipped

Share icon

Image credits: sharonosbourne

“Ok, the filter is STRONG on the face. Almost mannequin like, but the feet don’t match the face,” one said.

“Botox damage,” another user said.

Others claimed her appearance was due to the effects of Ozempic.

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s from her taking Ozempic. She was a really beautiful lady,” one wrote.

“I seriously did not recognize her,” another said.

“She looks awful,” someone else said.

Some netizens claimed it was the effects of Ozempic, known for its weight loss effects

Share icon

Image credits: sharonosbourne

ADVERTISEMENT

“So sad what Sharon has done,” a user wrote.

“Which plastic surgeon did she see Sharon looks terrible,” another said.

In the past, Sharon has not only admitted to taking Ozempic but also said she “went too far” with the GLP-1 medication, which is normally prescribed to maintain healthy blood sugar levels but is now infamous for its weight loss effects.

The Osbourne matriarch admitted she may have gone “too far” with Ozempic

Share icon

Image credits: sharonosbourne

The 72-year-old said it’s “not a sin” to use it.

She herself lost “three stone [42 pounds] in four months,” which she described as “too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any [weight] on because I think I went too far,” she said in a podcast with Howie Mandel last year.

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Last September, she said she weighed just seven stone and couldn’t put on weight.

“I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” she toldThe Guardian.

The Osbourne matriarch has also candidly spoken about undergoing numerous cosmetic procedures over the years to alter her appearance.

Sharon said her third facelift left her looking like “Cyclops”

Share icon

Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she regretted her third facelift after it left her looking like “Cyclops.”

“That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” she told The Times in 2023.

“I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skew-whiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected,” she added.

Share icon

Image credits: sharonosbourne

While talking about the reasons behind why she decided to get a third facelift, she said it was “vanity.”

“Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age,’” she told the outlet. “But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me.”

Over the years, she has had weight loss surgery and also had the skin on her arm, legs and stomach lifted.

She had breast implants but later had them removed after one leaked into her body.

Sharon has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures to alter her physical appearance

Share icon

Image credits: The Sage Steele Show

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut,” she said in 2023 about going under the knife to change her physical appearance.

“It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone,” she added.

Last year, Sharon reignited surgery speculations during an outing in Los Angeles.

“Give it a rest Sharon,” one social media user said at the time. “Between the previous face lifts, the drastic Ozempic weight loss accept the fact that you are in your 70’s and grow old – a little late for gracefully.”

“You’re 72 love. Let it go,” one said, while another wrote, “Why can’t she just leave her face alone, she just needs to be happy she’s alive and loved by her family and has grandchildren too, getting more facelifts at her age isn’t necessary or good.”

“Someone forgot to Photoshop the feet,” a social media user commented on Sharon’s recent photo

People Also Ask How did Sharon Osbourne become famous? While she first gained recognition as Ozzy Osbourne’s manager, Sharon became a household name thanks to The Osbournes, the reality show that gave the world an unfiltered look into the chaos of her rockstar family.

Why do celebrities feel pressured to alter their appearance? The entertainment industry, as it has done for decades, places a high value on youth, symmetry, and physical perfection . Celebrities are often scrutinized over aging and weight fluctuations. This makes them feel compelled to undergo cosmetic enhancements and resort to the latest trends, like Ozempic, to stave off relentless media and public pressure.