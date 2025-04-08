Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Her Feet Speak The Truth”: Sharon Osbourne Called Out For Using “Extreme Filter” In Family Photo
Celebrities, News

“Her Feet Speak The Truth”: Sharon Osbourne Called Out For Using “Extreme Filter” In Family Photo

Sharon Osbourne shared a rare photo of herself enjoying some grandma time online.

But netizens began zooming in on her appearance and claimed there was a Photoshop blunder in her photo.

“What has she done with her face?” one asked. “Too much money I suppose.”

    Sharon Osbourne shared a rare photo of herself enjoying some downtime with her grandson 

    A woman with red hair and a white outfit poses against a blue backdrop; discussion around use of an "extreme filter.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    The TV personality shared the sweet snap on social media, featuring herself with a furry friend on one side and her grandson Sidney on the other.

    • Sharon Osbourne’s recent photo with her grandson triggered widespread discussions about her appearance.
    • Many felt her face was heavily filtered but her feet gave away her age.
    • “Is that a wax figure, it doesn’t look normal,” someone commented on her photo.
    • Sharon has candidly spoken about her cosmetic surgery and using Ozempic over the years.

    They were also seen cozying up on the couch, watching TV.

    “My Two Main Men,” Sharon, who is married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne, wrote in the caption.

    A woman seated on a green chair, wearing a black outfit and necklace, with an elegant hairstyle and a smile.

    Image credits: The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan

    Sharp-eyed netizens online began commenting on her appearance and said she was going overboard with the filters on her face.

    They also claimed her feet gave away her age.

    “Her feet speak the truth…” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Beautiful airbrushed photo but feet tell your age.”

    “Her face is Photoshop look at her foot looks over 100 years old,” another wrote.

    “Is that a wax figure, it doesn’t look normal,” one social media user quipped 

    Woman relaxing on a couch with a child and a dog, highlighting use of an "extreme filter.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    “Ok, the filter is STRONG on the face. Almost mannequin like, but the feet don’t match the face,” one said.

    “Botox damage,” another user said.

    Others claimed her appearance was due to the effects of Ozempic.

    Comment discussing an airbrushed family photo and mentioning feet reveal true age.

    Comment highlighting the use of a strong face filter in a family photo, humorously noting the feet do not match.

    Instagram comment on Sharon Osbourne's family photo mentioning her feet and face not matching.

    “It’s from her taking Ozempic. She was a really beautiful lady,” one wrote.

    “I seriously did not recognize her,” another said.

    “She looks awful,” someone else said.

    Some netizens claimed it was the effects of Ozempic, known for its weight loss effects 

    Woman on exercise bike, smiling and gesturing peace sign, amidst filter controversy in family photo.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    “So sad what Sharon has done,” a user wrote.

    “Which plastic surgeon did she see Sharon looks terrible,” another said.

    In the past, Sharon has not only admitted to taking Ozempic but also said she “went too far” with the GLP-1 medication, which is normally prescribed to maintain healthy blood sugar levels but is now infamous for its weight loss effects.

    The Osbourne matriarch admitted she may have gone “too far” with Ozempic 

    Grandmother and child smiling in a cozy restaurant setting, emphasizing family bond and genuine expressions.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    The 72-year-old said it’s “not a sin” to use it.

    She herself lost “three stone [42 pounds] in four months,” which she described as “too much.”

    “I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any [weight] on because I think I went too far,” she said in a podcast with Howie Mandel last year.

    Comment questioning unusual appearance, suggesting photo uses extreme filter.

    Comment criticizing Sharon Osbourne for using filters, discussing age and authenticity.

    Comment on Sharon Osbourne's photo accusing her of using an extreme filter, mentioning her face and feet.

    Last September, she said she weighed just seven stone and couldn’t put on weight.

    “I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” she toldThe Guardian.

    The Osbourne matriarch has also candidly spoken about undergoing numerous cosmetic procedures over the years to alter her appearance.

    Sharon said her third facelift left her looking like “Cyclops”

    Sharon Osbourne and another person at a colorful outdoor event, standing on grass with balloons in the background.

    Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    She said she regretted her third facelift after it left her looking like “Cyclops.”

    “That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” she told The Times in 2023.

    “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skew-whiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected,” she added.

    Woman on a sofa with a book and dog, showcasing relaxed style; keywords: extreme filter in family photo.

    Image credits: sharonosbourne

    While talking about the reasons behind why she decided to get a third facelift, she said it was “vanity.”

    “Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age,’” she told the outlet. “But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me.”

    Over the years, she has had weight loss surgery and also had the skin on her arm, legs and stomach lifted.

    She had breast implants but later had them removed after one leaked into her body.

    Sharon has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures to alter her physical appearance 

    Woman with red hair and pearl necklace sitting against wooden wall, related to extreme filter usage.

    Image credits: The Sage Steele Show

    “I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut,” she said in 2023 about going under the knife to change her physical appearance.

    “It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone,” she added.

    Last year, Sharon reignited surgery speculations during an outing in Los Angeles.

    “Give it a rest Sharon,” one social media user said at the time. “Between the previous face lifts, the drastic Ozempic weight loss accept the fact that you are in your 70’s and grow old – a little late for gracefully.”

    “You’re 72 love. Let it go,” one said, while another wrote, “Why can’t she just leave her face alone, she just needs to be happy she’s alive and loved by her family and has grandchildren too, getting more facelifts at her age isn’t necessary or good.”

    “Someone forgot to Photoshop the feet,” a social media user commented on Sharon’s recent photo

    Text message screenshot reads: "Someone forgot to Photoshop the feet!

    Comment criticizing Sharon Osbourne for using extreme filter on her face in a family photo.

    Comment criticizing a photo for using an extreme filter, calling it "scary" and comparing it to a wax mannequin.

    Comment by Robbie Keating: "Her feet speak the truth," with engagement count icons below.

    Comment on social media about Sharon Osbourne using an extreme filter, referencing feet and fingers.

    Comment on Sharon Osbourne using an extreme filter, mentioning her feet and aging.

    Comment joking about Sharon Osbourne's appearance and surgery, highlighting flawless results.

    Comment highlighting "extreme filter" use, humorously mentioning feet, hands, and neck.

    Comment highlighting feet in a photo, suggesting a mannequin appearance.

    Comment discussing Sharon Osbourne's family photo filter, suggesting socks for the picture.

    Facebook comment mentioning age disparity between face and feet humorously.

    Comment on Sharon Osbourne's photo mentioning age and feet.

    Comment by Joanne Griffiths humorously suggesting filtering feet and hands along with the face in photo edits.

    Comment about Sharon Osbourne and using "extreme filter" in a family photo, mentioning hands giving it away.

    Comment defending Sharon Osbourne, urging against criticism for using photo filters.

    Comment by Michelle Roche discussing appearance and perceptions.

    Comment questioning negativity, emphasizing kindness despite use of extreme filter in family photo.

    Comment by Lizzy defending Sharon Osbourne against judgment over her appearance in a family photo.

    Comment on Sharon Osbourne's photo uses emojis, questions need for cosmetic work given her wealth.

    Comment discussing Sharon Osbourne using an extreme filter in a family photo with a grandmother relaxing with grandbabies.

    • How did Sharon Osbourne become famous?

      While she first gained recognition as Ozzy Osbourne’s manager, Sharon became a household name thanks to The Osbournes, the reality show that gave the world an unfiltered look into the chaos of her rockstar family.

    • Why do celebrities feel pressured to alter their appearance?

      The entertainment industry, as it has done for decades, places a high value on youth, symmetry, and physical perfection. Celebrities are often scrutinized over aging and weight fluctuations. This makes them feel compelled to undergo cosmetic enhancements and resort to the latest trends, like Ozempic, to stave off relentless media and public pressure.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Tamra
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Ugh. Women get judged for aging, judged for plastic surgery, judged for using filters...just let people live. D@mn.

    Jason
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And this is someone in the fashion and beauty industry? Gross!

