“Can’t She Just Leave Her Face Alone?”: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable During Outing

Sharon Osbourne reignited surgery speculations as she was pictured out and about in Los Angeles.

Three years after getting her 2021 facelift, which she described as the “worst thing” she ever did, the 72-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne was seen shopping at Neiman Marcus on Wednesday, November 13.

Dressed impeccably, Sharon sported a crisp white blouse layered under a chestnut sweater, paired with high-waisted fawn trousers.

The internet speculated whether she had another facelift or whether her current appearance was the result of Ozempic.

“How many facelifts can one person have?" asked one social media user.

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

While her fashion choices seemed to be on point, the real conversation piece for the internet was her incredibly taut visage.

“You’re 72 love. Let it go,” one naysayer said, while another wrote, “Why can’t she just leave her face alone, she just needs to be happy she’s alive and loved by her family and has grandchildren too, getting more facelifts at her age isn’t necessary or good.”

“Give it a rest Sharon. Between the previous face lifts, the drastic Ozempic weight loss accept the fact that you are in your 70’s and grow old – a little late for gracefully,” said a third comment.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Sharon Osbourne, 72 seen shopping in Los Angeles.

The reality star previously revealed that her 2021 facial surgery was “worst thing she ever did.” pic.twitter.com/7Jb7qn9A5A — Anne Tootill (@toot5000) November 15, 2024

Another voiced similar sentiments by asking, “How many facelifts can one person have? She looked great for quite some time and now I think she is pushing this and weight lost too far.”

“Why do we demonise getting old, why is it so important to look young!” another said. “I would rather look well and healthy for my age then put myself through pain and surgery just to try and impress people who have no impact on my life.”

“I’m not sure whether it’s more surgery, or just her aging face and weight loss,” wrote another. “Either way, she went too far with the surgeries. She looked great in 2020. It was the subsequent face lift that went wrong.”

In December 2023, the reality TV star said her 2021 facelift was “the worst thing” she ever did

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

It was only about a year ago when Sharon said her 2021 facelift was a disaster.

“That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” she told The Times last December. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”

According to her autobiography Unbreakable, the music manager also had facelifts in 1987 and 2002.

The 72-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne previously said she wouldn’t undergo any more cosmetic surgeries because there’s “nothing left to stretch, pull, cut”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

“I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut. It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone,” she was quoted telling Best magazine last year.

She also admitted to putting most of her body through cosmetic surgery to alter her looks over the years.

“There’s not one part of my body I haven’t had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever,” she told E! News in September last year.

“I’ve been messed up many times,” she continued. “This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before. I kind of looked like Quasimodo.”