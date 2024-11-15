Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Can’t She Just Leave Her Face Alone?”: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable During Outing
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Can't She Just Leave Her Face Alone?": Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable During Outing

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Sharon Osbourne reignited surgery speculations as she was pictured out and about in Los Angeles.

Three years after getting her 2021 facelift, which she described as the “worst thing” she ever did, the 72-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne was seen shopping at Neiman Marcus on Wednesday, November 13.

Dressed impeccably, Sharon sported a crisp white blouse layered under a chestnut sweater, paired with high-waisted fawn trousers.

Highlights
  • Sharon Osbourne was seen shopping at Neiman Marcus in Los Angeles, sparking a new wave of speculation regarding cosmetic surgery.
  • The internet speculated whether she had another facelift or whether her current appearance was the result of Ozempic.
  • “How many facelifts can one person have?" asked one social media user.
  • In December 2023, the reality TV star said her 2021 facelift was “the worst thing” she ever did

Sharon Osbourne was seen shopping at Neiman Marcus in Los Angeles, sparking a new wave of speculation regarding cosmetic surgery

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

While her fashion choices seemed to be on point, the real conversation piece for the internet was her incredibly taut visage.

“You’re 72 love. Let it go,” one naysayer said, while another wrote, “Why can’t she just leave her face alone, she just needs to be happy she’s alive and loved by her family and has grandchildren too, getting more facelifts at her age isn’t necessary or good.”

“Give it a rest Sharon. Between the previous face lifts, the drastic Ozempic weight loss accept the fact that you are in your 70’s and grow old – a little late for gracefully,” said a third comment.

Several netizens speculated whether she had another facelift or whether her current appearance was the result of Ozempic

“Can’t She Just Leave Her Face Alone?”: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable During Outing

Image credits: BACKGRID

Another voiced similar sentiments by asking, “How many facelifts can one person have? She looked great for quite some time and now I think she is pushing this and weight lost too far.”

“Why do we demonise getting old, why is it so important to look young!” another said. “I would rather look well and healthy for my age then put myself through pain and surgery just to try and impress people who have no impact on my life.”

“I’m not sure whether it’s more surgery, or just her aging face and weight loss,” wrote another. “Either way, she went too far with the surgeries. She looked great in 2020. It was the subsequent face lift that went wrong.”

In December 2023, the reality TV star said her 2021 facelift was “the worst thing” she ever did

“Can’t She Just Leave Her Face Alone?”: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable During Outing

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

“Can’t She Just Leave Her Face Alone?”: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable During Outing

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

It was only about a year ago when Sharon said her 2021 facelift was a disaster.

“That was the worst thing that I ever did. I looked like Cyclops,” she told The Times last December. “I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected.”

According to her autobiography Unbreakable, the music manager also had facelifts in 1987 and 2002.

The 72-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne previously said she wouldn’t undergo any more cosmetic surgeries because there’s “nothing left to stretch, pull, cut”

“Can’t She Just Leave Her Face Alone?”: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable During Outing

Image credits: Sharon Osbourne

“I won’t do anymore – there’s nothing left to stretch, pull, cut. It’s taken years for me to say it but this is me. It’s time to leave well alone,” she was quoted telling Best magazine last year.

She also admitted to putting most of her body through cosmetic surgery to alter her looks over the years.

“There’s not one part of my body I haven’t had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever,” she told E! News in September last year.

“I’ve been messed up many times,” she continued. “This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before. I kind of looked like Quasimodo.”

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

