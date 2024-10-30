Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-14

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Alves was recently spotted leaving a surgery clinic in Turkey, sporting fresh bandages after yet another cosmetic transformation.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star, famous for her evolution from the “Human Ken Doll” to the “Human Barbie,” has undergone over 100 cosmetic procedures to achieve her distinctive look.

Highlights
  • Jessica Alves underwent a fifth facelift in Turkey for cosmetic enhancement.
  • The reality TV star had 4 inches of "elastic" facial skin, which prompted her to get the recent ponytail facelift.
  • Undergoing the procedure in an Istanbul clinic, the ponytail facelift costed her more than $15,600.
  • "With time it makes our face puffy and it deforms our face,” she said about cosmetic surgeries.

Following in the footsteps of her friend and fellow transformation enthusiast Katie Price, Jessica underwent her fifth facelift at the hands of renowned Turkish surgeon Dr. Cagdas Orman.

Jessica Alves took another step in her cosmetic journey, leaving a surgery clinic in Turkey with fresh bandages

Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”

Image credits: Jessica Alves

At age 41, the reality TV star confidently embraced her recovery, appearing in a purple velour tracksuit set and a patterned headscarf.

Her bright red manicure was on-point as she was taken in a wheelchair towards a car waiting outside the plastic surgery clinic in Istanbul.

Jessica recently said she was left with so much excess loose skin after dissolving her facial fillers. Her face had four inches of “elastic” skin, prompting her to get her most recent ponytail facelift at the Turkish clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 41, the former Celebrity Big Brother star has undergone more than 100 procedures to achieve her unique look

Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”

Image credits: Jessica Alves

Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”

Image credits: Jessica Alves

“If I pinched myself three or four inches would come off in my hand. It was very elastic, like rubber, so the doctor was able to remove five inches of my skin,” she told the Daily Mail.

Her ponytail facelift, which cost more than $15,600 (£12,000), was aimed at tightening the skin on her face and neck, using staples in the hairline.

The cosmetic queen recently warned youngsters about fillers and how they can make people look older.

The reality TV star said she was left with excessive loose skin on her face after dissolving her facial fillers, prompting her to undergo the most recent ponytail facelift

Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jessica Alves

“Most of us women who started doing fillers on the face 20 years ago are all dissolving it,” she told the outlet this week.

“These facial fillers, this hyaluronic acid does not make us look younger, in fact it makes us look older. It gives us a round puffy face,” she continued.

She asserted that many other celebrities are in the same situation as her, having started getting injections as early as their 20s.

“With time it makes our face puffy and it deforms our face,” Jessica said about cosmetic surgeries

“All these women are same age as me, 41, Kim Kardashian is 44, Christina Aguilera, we are all the same age range and we are from the era where 20 years ago we started injecting ourselves for anti-aging prevention,” she said.

“But what it does is that with time it makes our face puffy and it deforms our face,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

-14

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-14

Open list comments

6

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop promoting these C-"celebrities" and their self harm progress!!! Seriously, they seem mentally really unwell and are literally killing themselves to be in the media spotlight. This report is just soo unethical! 👎

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

feels like the number of celeb post went up by much, now after they launched the Premium version..?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ingeborgbrch avatar
Borg
Borg
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHO CARES - please stop posting this absolute rubbish!!!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I come to BP to get away from tabloid nonsense like this. Please don't report on this monstrosity of a person again. They're an example of everything that is wrong with society today - and I'm not talking about their sexuality or transition, but the need for fakery and surgery, which always ends up looking hideous, and is a terrible example to show anyone. You censor potential trigger words - you should censor articles like this that may prompt vulnerable young people to take horrendous risks with their body.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop promoting these C-"celebrities" and their self harm progress!!! Seriously, they seem mentally really unwell and are literally killing themselves to be in the media spotlight. This report is just soo unethical! 👎

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

feels like the number of celeb post went up by much, now after they launched the Premium version..?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ingeborgbrch avatar
Borg
Borg
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WHO CARES - please stop posting this absolute rubbish!!!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I come to BP to get away from tabloid nonsense like this. Please don't report on this monstrosity of a person again. They're an example of everything that is wrong with society today - and I'm not talking about their sexuality or transition, but the need for fakery and surgery, which always ends up looking hideous, and is a terrible example to show anyone. You censor potential trigger words - you should censor articles like this that may prompt vulnerable young people to take horrendous risks with their body.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda