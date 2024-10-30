Jessica Alves Covered In Bandages After Fifth Facelift: “3 Or 4 Inches [Of Skin] Would Come Off”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Alves was recently spotted leaving a surgery clinic in Turkey, sporting fresh bandages after yet another cosmetic transformation.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star, famous for her evolution from the “Human Ken Doll” to the “Human Barbie,” has undergone over 100 cosmetic procedures to achieve her distinctive look.

The reality TV star had 4 inches of "elastic" facial skin, which prompted her to get the recent ponytail facelift.

Undergoing the procedure in an Istanbul clinic, the ponytail facelift costed her more than $15,600.

"With time it makes our face puffy and it deforms our face,” she said about cosmetic surgeries.

Following in the footsteps of her friend and fellow transformation enthusiast Katie Price, Jessica underwent her fifth facelift at the hands of renowned Turkish surgeon Dr. Cagdas Orman.

Jessica Alves took another step in her cosmetic journey, leaving a surgery clinic in Turkey with fresh bandages

At age 41, the reality TV star confidently embraced her recovery, appearing in a purple velour tracksuit set and a patterned headscarf.

Her bright red manicure was on-point as she was taken in a wheelchair towards a car waiting outside the plastic surgery clinic in Istanbul.

Jessica recently said she was left with so much excess loose skin after dissolving her facial fillers. Her face had four inches of “elastic” skin, prompting her to get her most recent ponytail facelift at the Turkish clinic.

At 41, the former Celebrity Big Brother star has undergone more than 100 procedures to achieve her unique look

“If I pinched myself three or four inches would come off in my hand. It was very elastic, like rubber, so the doctor was able to remove five inches of my skin,” she told the Daily Mail.

Her ponytail facelift, which cost more than $15,600 (£12,000), was aimed at tightening the skin on her face and neck, using staples in the hairline.

The cosmetic queen recently warned youngsters about fillers and how they can make people look older.

The reality TV star said she was left with excessive loose skin on her face after dissolving her facial fillers, prompting her to undergo the most recent ponytail facelift

“Most of us women who started doing fillers on the face 20 years ago are all dissolving it,” she told the outlet this week.

“These facial fillers, this hyaluronic acid does not make us look younger, in fact it makes us look older. It gives us a round puffy face,” she continued.

She asserted that many other celebrities are in the same situation as her, having started getting injections as early as their 20s.

“With time it makes our face puffy and it deforms our face,” Jessica said about cosmetic surgeries

“All these women are same age as me, 41, Kim Kardashian is 44, Christina Aguilera, we are all the same age range and we are from the era where 20 years ago we started injecting ourselves for anti-aging prevention,” she said.

“But what it does is that with time it makes our face puffy and it deforms our face,” she added.

