Bankrupt Katie Price Flaunts Her Sixth Facelift And 17th Boob Job: “So Sad And Full Of Plastic”

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Price was pictured in Cyprus, enjoying a sunny getaway with her boyfriend JJ Slater.

The controversial media maven was seen taking a break from the UK’s grey skies and her own financial woes to soak up the Mediterranean sun on Tuesday, October 1.

Her beau and her eldest son, Harvey, had also accompanied her as they stayed at the Atlantica Panthea hotel in Ayia Napa.

Katie Price traded the UK’s grey skies for the sunny shores of Cyprus, taking time off with her boyfriend and son, Harvey

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

Share icon

Image credits: Katie Price

While out in the sun, the 46-year-old former glamor model flaunted her bikini body and showed off the results of her latest £10,000 facelift done earlier this year.

Social media users had plenty to say about the plastic surgery enthusiast’s current looks.

“I think she’s gone one step to far this time just looks awful but how long will it be before she’s back under the knife,” one said while another quipped, “So sad and full of plastic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good grief,” one social media user said. “I would sue the surgeon if I was her. She was so pretty before she went and had all this surgery”

Wow… 🤮 Katie (Butt Fugly) Price looks like the Daughter of the Bride of Wildenstein… so ugly… so utterly ugly. She clearly is addicted to plastic surgery and has BDD. #katieprice #buttugly pic.twitter.com/jBH2hpwM4g — MBD – UK (@MBDesignUK) October 1, 2024

Katie Price shows off very tight £10k facelift as she strips to bikini in Cyprus pic.twitter.com/4I0pK3cShO — The Sun (@TheSun) October 2, 2024

“Feel very sad for her mental health and really hope she gets help and support. She has lost her direction and needs compassion now,” read another comment.

Another said, “She needs help.”

“Bankrupt – but has a holiday, new surgery or new tattoo every day…” one remarked.

Katie has reportedly had six facelifts and 17 boob jobs so far

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

The British reality TV star was recently summoned to court over an unpaid tax bill of £750,000.

The first time she was declared bankrupt was in 2019. She was declared bankrupt for the second time in March this year due to a tax debt worth more than £750,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the month of August, Katie was arrested at Heathrow Airport after she failed to show up to a hearing relating to her finances.

The media maven was declared bankrupt for the second time this year in March due to a tax debt worth more than £750,000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

She appeared in court days later and was ordered by the judge not to miss any future hearings related to her financial troubles.

“No ifs, no buts, no holidays,” she was told.

After the court session came to an end, the former Page 3 sensation lashed out at reporters while exiting the building.

“I hope the reporters write a good story today, won’t you?’ she asked. “All the bulls— you write. Scumbags.”