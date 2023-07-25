Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Boss Reintroduces Work From The Office, And It Destroys The Company
33points
Work & Money

New Boss Reintroduces Work From The Office, And It Destroys The Company

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Saveiskyte

When a new boss walks into a new company, it’s unfamiliar territory to them. And it’s not just their suitcase that they’re carrying but also the weight of expectations and scrutiny, both from the higher-ups and the people they now oversee.

Driven by a desire to assert their authority and leave a lasting impression, these leaders may embark on bold initiatives or make drastic changes. However, this statement of self-validation can backfire. Just a few days ago, Reddit user MooseQuirky1702 submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community that perfectly illustrates this.

In it, they explained that since the pandemic, their company had structured everything around remote work, which also brought tremendous results. However, the new guy in charge decided it was time to come back to the office. And it went only downhill from there.

This manager just left the company they had been at for 27 years, and many followed

All because the new boss was fixated on bringing them back to the office after everyone got used to working remotely

As the story went viral, its author provided more context in the comments

And people were just as appalled as the former employee

Some even shared similar experiences of their own

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

Read more »
Show All Contributors
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I started looking elsewhere as soon as there was talk about working mainly in the office. Thankfully they kept it to two office days a week that are not enforced as long as you show your face from time to time.

0
0points
reply
POST
