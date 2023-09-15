68-Year-Old Woman Sheds 20 Years In Unbelievable Plastic Surgery Procedure

Plastic surgery is a field that has garnered both fascination and controversy. From cosmetic enhancements that promise a renewed sense of self-confidence to reconstructive procedures that offer hope and healing to those in need, plastic surgery encompasses a diverse array of techniques and outcomes.

But sometimes, such procedures completely transform a person to the point of becoming unrecognizable.

Pictures of a woman’s before and after plastic surgery results have gone viral on TikTok

It appears that one surgery in particular has gone viral for its extraordinary results, baffling social media users as they could not comprehend the before-and-after photos of a cosmetic surgeon’s work.

The surgeon in question, who is presumably based in Turkey, showcased what they claim are merely the outcomes of numerous surgeries conducted over a span of two years, via his TikTok page.

In the initial photograph, a 68-year-old woman is depicted wearing a purple headscarf, revealing her natural appearance, characterized by the typical signs of aging one would anticipate in a woman of her age.

However, when we transition to the “after” picture, supposedly captured after undergoing multiple surgeries, the woman seems to have shed more than twenty years.

The woman appears to have been operated by Dr. May Facial Plastic Surgery clinic in Turkey

“Our lovely patient Miss Dilek after two years of rhinoplasty, face lift and blepharoplasty surgeries. I await your comments,” the surgeon, who appears to go by “Dr May”, wrote on TikTok.

TikTok users rushed to the comments to share their disbelief, as a person wrote: “That’s the mum and daughter no way that’s her.”

Another individual commented: “The nose changed completely. They’re different people.”

Despite deactivating their Instagram page, the surgeon’s TikTok account has now amassed nearly 32,000 followers, whilst Miss Dilek’s before and after pictures have received just under 100,000 views.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the surgeon’s most viewed TikTok video. Some of his procedures captured for social media have amassed millions of views, with his most popular one receiving five million views.

According to the surgeon, the patient underwent a rhinoplasty, facelift and blepharoplasty surgeries

The TikTok in question showed a patient from the USA undergoing a rhinoplasty and, once again, showcased astonishing results.

Turkey has surged to the forefront of global medical tourism, particularly in the realm of plastic surgery. The country’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia has facilitated its popularity, attracting patients from various corners of the world.

According to Clinic Spots, more than 100,000 people come to Turkey for plastic surgeries like rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, tummy tuck, breast reduction, gynecomastia, otoplasty, neck lift, forehead reduction, chin implants, lip fillers, breast lift, breast implants, and more, annually.

Moreover, the Southeastern European country is particularly popular amongst patients, as the cost of surgeries is one-third of the cost of the same in western countries.

Data from the Turkish Ministry of Tourism shows that the majority of international patients originate from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and France.

Bored Panda has reached out to the surgeon from TikTok for comment.

Turkey is a popular destination for medical tourism

Most people were amazed by the woman’s makeover

But many thought the extreme transformation was fake