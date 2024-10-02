Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says
News

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

A woman studying to be a nurse was waiting for hours in agonizing pain in the A&E (ER) before dying. Zoe Bell passed on Christmas Eve 2022 at the age of 28, after taking extra shifts at hospitals in Buckinghamshire, UK to help finance the last stage of her studies. A coroner’s inquest has now led to new details about her death.

Highlights
  • Zoe Bell, a student nurse, died on Christmas Eve 2022 after waiting 12 hours in the ER.
  • She was initially seen for sore throat and later developed severe chest pain, coughing up blood.
  • Despite severe symptoms, Bell was returned to the ER waiting area multiple times.

Bell, who was described as a “dedicated student,” had just finished her last 12-hour shift on December 18, 2022, before she began to suffer from a sore throat and struggled to get words out.

Her boyfriend, Phillip Ayres, told an inquest into her death that “it was not uncommon for her to be run down after a weekend of long shifts,” The Sun reported on Tuesday (October 1).

However, Bell’s condition reportedly continued to deteriorate, and she was rushed to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, one of the hospitals where she worked, on December 23, 2022.

A woman studying to be a nurse was waiting for hours in agonizing pain in the A&E (ER) before dying

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Image credits: reewungjunerr/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Ayres reportedly recalled how they had arrived shortly after 10 pm and said she began suffering severe chest pain about an hour and a half later.

Nurses checked Bell while she was at the hospital but said her oxygen levels were normal and tried to test for tonsillitis, The Sun reported.

“It was made to seem as though there was nothing to worry about,” Ayres told Beaconsfield Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

An inquest from the coroner revealed how the A&E where Bell was waiting had been particularly busy due to a lot of flu, Covid, and also children coming in with Strep-B.

Group B strep is a type of bacteria called streptococcal bacteria. It’s very common in both men and women and usually lives in the bottom (rectum) or vagina, the NHS explains.

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Image credits: Facebook

By 4:30 am, Bell and Ayres were still in the waiting area but she had developed “agonizing” chest, back, and shoulder pain, the mourning boyfriend reportedly said.

He further recounted: “Zoe coughed up a small amount of blood in a sick bowl. A nurse took all the same tests again.

“The nurse was convinced the blood was caused by Zoe’s constant coughing. Because Zoe was a nurse and she understood the staff were overwhelmed, I felt I had to be polite.

“It was like being caught between a rock and a hard place. I did not want to upset Zoe.”

Zoe Bell passed on Christmas Eve 2022 at the age of 28, after taking extra shifts at hospitals in Buckinghamshire, UK 

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Image credits: Facebook

At around 4 or 5 am, Ayres said he “kicked up a bit of a fuss” and successfully convinced a doctor to finally see Bell. However, the doctor in question only suspected that she had laryngitis.

Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, or voice box, that can cause voice changes, throat pain, and other symptoms, including hoarseness, difficulty speaking, and a sore throat.

The condition is caused by viral infections like the cold or flu and usually gets better without treatment in about a week.

Bell and Ayres were eventually sent back to the emergency waiting area, where “Zoe was panicked about having coughed up blood” and started hyperventilating, The Sun reported.

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Image credits: Google Maps

The grieving boyfriend recalled: “By this point, Zoe had enough. She had got to a point where she wanted to go home.

“She was exhausted. She felt like there was no help coming.”

At 10 am on December 24, about 12 hours after Bell first entered the hospital, the student nurse was finally taken into a part of A&E where patients are checked for the ward.

Bell subsequently became distressed, confused, and disorientated and an emergency alarm was pulled, The Sun reported. 

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died of staphylococcal septicemia and bronchopneumonia

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Image credits: Facebook

Despite reports of Bell “perking up a bit,” and feeling a sense of relief over being treated, while expressing appreciation for the medical care, her health continued to deteriorate.

Moreover, her father, Nick Bell, arrived at the hospital just in time to see her being rushed into the intensive care unit at 12:30 pm, as per the coroner’s inquest.

Bell went on to tragically die the same evening from heart failure. A post-mortem examination concluded that she had succumbed to staphylococcal septicemia and bronchopneumonia, an acute lung injury due to influenza and a viral infection.

Staphylococcal septicemia, also known as sepsis, is a life-threatening condition that occurs when staph bacteria enter the bloodstream and cause blood poisoning. 

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Image credits: Facebook

Ayres told the Buckinghamshire coroner, Crispin Butler, that his late girlfriend always understood the struggles and strains of the NHS and dreamed of improving it so everyone could get the care they needed, as per The Sun.

He said: “It seems that the very thing she worked so hard towards was the very thing that let her down. Her death is a loss to the NHS for her kindness and compassion and sheer determination.”

The National Health Service (NHS), which is the UK’s publicly funded healthcare system, has been experiencing some of the most severe pressures in its 75-year history. 

According to a recent British Medical Association report, the health service has been facing years of inadequate planning and chronic under-resourcing.

"This is totally unacceptable," a reader commented

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Student Nurse Who Thought She Was Just Tired Lost Life After Waiting In ER 12 Hours, Inquest Says

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a stupid poll question on this article. This women DIED and you are asking if we are bothered by her wait times. Not ok BP.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many dying of sepsis lately. I thank God so much when I was at risk of it with an inflamed liver and pancreas the medical staff picked it straight away, it was me that didn't understand the severity of my situation and now I am seeing example after example of what could have been my fate if I had a different team on my case, it's heart breaking knowing these people all could have lived with just some extra tests and care.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Outraged. But not at the staff. At the hard right wing politicians who have been diligently working to starve the NHS to death. All humans will miss things and make mistakes. That’s why human systems must be designed to be as fail safe as possible. This hospital was clearly understaffed and the people working there overworked and, critically, forced to rush their work to keep up with the volume of patients. The staff are not to blame for this. Direct the blame at the people who deliberately set them up to fail.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's both sides of government. Things were not better under Labour and they won't get better now. She was unfortunate that the pandemic had messed up a lot of things and they weren't prepared to deal with it.

Vote comment up
-3
-3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
