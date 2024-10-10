Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

ADVERTISEMENT

A hilarious accident for his owners but a lousy time for a dog caused him to poop a “rainbow” after munching on Orbeez, the famous colorful gel beads that have a long history of tempting both pets and toddlers with their candy-like shape.

A veterinary technician shared the clip on TikTok under the handle @larenmciaren, and it went massively viral, with over 55 million views and almost 5 million likes.

“Just another day in the ER!” The caption reads, reassuring viewers that she had permission from the dog’s owners to upload the awkward situation.

While some viewers expressed concern at the pet’s situation, others were quick to joke about the incident, comparing the orbs to famous candy brands.

“Shittles! Please don’t taste the rainbow,” one joked.

A dog was taken to the emergency room for pooping a “rainbow” made out of multicolored Orbeez after he mistook them for delicious snacks

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

While the Colorado-bound veterinarian assured his viewers that the dog survived the uncomfortable situation unscathed, she explained how not all Orbeez could pass naturally through the animal’s digestive system and had to be surgically removed.

This is because Orbeez are made out of a superabsorbent polymer called Sodium Polyacrylate, also known as waterlock.

This material has found widespread use in the healthcare, environmental, cable, fragrance, fire fighting, and waste control industries because it can absorb up to a thousand times its size in water.

Image credits: DenisNata/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

For this reason, Orbeez are extremely dangerous when ingested due to their propensity to expand inside the body and clog the stomach, intestines, and respiratory tract, which is precisely what happened to this now TikTok famous pooch.

“Accidents happen, and dogs are fast,” the veterinarian told her viewers. “He needed surgery, but he’s recovering well.”

While the colorful orbs might seem like a harmless toy initially, they have caused thousands of children to go to the hospital in recent years, with one losing her life as a result

Image credits: larenmciaren

The dangers of Orbeez for children and pets are widely known. The Consumer Product Safety Commission explained in 2023 how, from 2017 to 2022, children ingesting water beads resulted in 7,000 emergency room visits, with grave internal injuries, lifelong health impacts, and at least one death.

Image credits: larenmciaren

The data motivated members of Congress to craft a bill banning Orbeez, labeling them dangerous and misleading.

“They look harmless, they look like they’re fun to use, they’re marketed as crafts, as a toy for children with autism,” said CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric at the time.

Image credits: larenmciaren

The bill was resubmitted in May of this year under the name “Esther’s Law” in honor of Esther Jo Bethard, a 10-month-old who tragically lost her life after swallowing a water bead on July 7, 2023.

"Poor baby" The veterinarian's followers were shocked to see how many Orbeez the dog had swallowed, but were relieved to know of its recovery



