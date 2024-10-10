Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack
News

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

A hilarious accident for his owners but a lousy time for a dog caused him to poop a “rainbow” after munching on Orbeez, the famous colorful gel beads that have a long history of tempting both pets and toddlers with their candy-like shape.

A veterinary technician shared the clip on TikTok under the handle @larenmciaren, and it went massively viral, with over 55 million views and almost 5 million likes.

Highlights
  • Dog mistook Orbeez for snacks, resulting in a 'rainbow' poop.
  • TikTok video of the incident went viral with 55 million views.
  • Veterinarian warned about the dangers of Orbeez for pets and kids.
  • Orbeez caused 7,000 emergency room visits from 2017 to 2022.

“Just another day in the ER!” The caption reads, reassuring viewers that she had permission from the dog’s owners to upload the awkward situation.

While some viewers expressed concern at the pet’s situation, others were quick to joke about the incident, comparing the orbs to famous candy brands.

“Shittles! Please don’t taste the rainbow,” one joked.

A dog was taken to the emergency room for pooping a “rainbow” made out of multicolored Orbeez after he mistook them for delicious snacks

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

While the Colorado-bound veterinarian assured his viewers that the dog survived the uncomfortable situation unscathed, she explained how not all Orbeez could pass naturally through the animal’s digestive system and had to be surgically removed.

This is because Orbeez are made out of a superabsorbent polymer called Sodium Polyacrylate, also known as waterlock. 

This material has found widespread use in the healthcare, environmental, cable, fragrance, fire fighting, and waste control industries because it can absorb up to a thousand times its size in water.

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Image credits: DenisNata/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

For this reason, Orbeez are extremely dangerous when ingested due to their propensity to expand inside the body and clog the stomach, intestines, and respiratory tract, which is precisely what happened to this now TikTok famous pooch.

“Accidents happen, and dogs are fast,” the veterinarian told her viewers. “He needed surgery, but he’s recovering well.”

While the colorful orbs might seem like a harmless toy initially, they have caused thousands of children to go to the hospital in recent years, with one losing her life as a result

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Image credits: larenmciaren

The dangers of Orbeez for children and pets are widely known. The Consumer Product Safety Commission explained in 2023 how, from 2017 to 2022, children ingesting water beads resulted in 7,000 emergency room visits, with grave internal injuries, lifelong health impacts, and at least one death.

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Image credits: larenmciaren

The data motivated members of Congress to craft a bill banning Orbeez, labeling them dangerous and misleading.

“They look harmless, they look like they’re fun to use, they’re marketed as crafts, as a toy for children with autism,” said CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric at the time.

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Image credits: larenmciaren

@larenmciaren Just another day in the ER 🙃(Permission to post obtained by owner) #veterinarymedicine #petER #dogsoftiktok #Orbeez ♬ [Animals and dishes] Cute BGM – Sound Owl

The bill was resubmitted in May of this year under the name “Esther’s Law” in honor of Esther Jo Bethard, a 10-month-old who tragically lost her life after swallowing a water bead on July 7, 2023.

“Poor baby” The veterinarian’s followers were shocked to see how many Orbeez the dog had swallowed, but were relieved to know of its recovery
Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Dog Poops Out Rainbow Orbeez After He Apparently Mistook Them For A Good Snack

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor doggy. They look so miserable. Hope the vets get all the Orbeez out—-as quickly and comfortably (for the dog) as possible—-and none of them wreak havoc on Doggy’s stomach and especially their intestines.

