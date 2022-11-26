Let’s give a big round of a-paws for the goodest boys and girls and the absolute best friends humans can ask for, our dogs! Besides being the most loveable and loving animals ever, doggos also cheer us up with their goofy antics and entertain us by simply being their silly and kooky selves. Unlike our cat overlords, they are not the most elegant, sophisticated, and cultured four-legged friends out there. But let’s face it, it’s all part of their charm.

Here at Bored Panda, we can never get enough of these crazy pooches and their unprecedented levels of derpiness. And thanks to the corner of Reddit known as 'What's Wrong With Your Dog', we never have to. This online community is a safe place for dog owners to share possibly the funniest moments of our pals "malfunctioning", all grace evaporated in front of the camera's flash.

To show you just how easily these cuddly critters can overwhelm your heart with pure joy, we’ve created this wholesome homage to our canine companions acting too weird for words. Scroll down to check them all out — they’re bound to brighten your day tremendously. Be sure to upvote your favorites and then visit our earlier pieces on the subreddit here, here, and here.

#1

Such A Good Boy!

Such A Good Boy!

#2

This Weirdo's Figured Out That Sitting Here Gets Her The Most Pets From Passers-By

This Weirdo's Figured Out That Sitting Here Gets Her The Most Pets From Passers-By

HimeTheHusky Report

Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Work smarter, not harder. 😉

#3

What's Wrong With Ur Badass Dog

What's Wrong With Ur Badass Dog

Prietocratico Report

Laughter is the best antidote for stress, and when it comes to our beloved four-legged companions, you can count on daily giggles. There’s just something about these cuddly pooches that gives us immeasurable amounts of love and care in our lives (and some pretty hilarious moments too!) Besides being the most adorable furballs on the planet, they give us comfort by staying by our side no matter what, and they conquer our hearts by never passing up an opportunity to make us smile.

"I think dogs are so special to us because they're non-judgemental and always there for us," a qualified animal behaviorist Kate Mornement, Ph.D., told Bored Panda in an email. Specializing in companion and captive animal behavior, training and education, Kate strives to help people better understand creatures living under their care, so she was more than happy to share some insights into goofy dog behavior.

According to Kate, dogs are always so happy to see us and spend time with us. "I think we're fascinated with them because of their adorable antics, personality and behavior and because they live in the moment," the founder of the consultancy Pets Behaving Badly said.
#4

Defeat

Defeat

Minnes25 , twitter.com Report

#5

This Happened In My Front Yard This Morning…. I Have So Many Questions

This Happened In My Front Yard This Morning…. I Have So Many Questions

amandalaguera Report

#6

Good Doggo Collected All The Balls And A Bonus Stick 12/10

Good Doggo Collected All The Balls And A Bonus Stick 12/10

2083044 Report

smolspeedycats
smolspeedycats
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when it's 12 am and your mom catches you with snacks so you stuff them in your mouth all at once:

When asked about the reasons our dogs seem like they "malfunctioned" by striking weird poses of simply being their goofy selves, Kate explained that our furry friends can be weird and total dorks sometimes.

From dogs who roll around in the grass like there’s no tomorrow to pooches who figure out the strangest ways to get the most pets from passers, there's no shortage of kooky behaviors they express.

Kate mentioned some of the most common ones: "Some dogs sleep in bizarre positions or appear to malfunction when they get the zoomies. Sometimes odd behavior can be caused by a serious health or medical issue so it's important to have your dog checked by a vet if their behavior suddenly changes."
#7

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Merari01 Report

smolspeedycats
smolspeedycats
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, Detective, I have no clue who took the chicken. *points to rapidly escaping cat* Maybe that was the culprit?

#8

Will He Stay Like This Forever?

Will He Stay Like This Forever?

RHEmarketing Report

#9

My Dogs Beauty Is Sometimes Hard To Capture On Camera

My Dogs Beauty Is Sometimes Hard To Capture On Camera

siraelwindrunner Report

It’s easy to see why their funny antics are so entertaining, and the pups themselves look like they’re having fun. But animal behaviorist Kate pointed out that this seemingly derpy, dorky, and foolish behavior can also be a sign that’s something amiss.

"If you notice your dog becoming clumsy and knocking into things or they're pressing their head up against a wall or chasing their tail or shadows/reflections it suggests they may have an underlying issue. Take them to the vet for a check-up," Kate warned. Moreover, it’s important to tighten the bond with your pet and understand what is normal for your dog so you can pick up the subtle signs that your dog is unwell.
#10

Tick Tock Clarice

Tick Tock Clarice

experiencedDominion Report

#11

Sorry, Not Sorry

Sorry, Not Sorry

GeekyMirror Report

Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHHHH!!!! IT’S A GRASS MONSTER!!!! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!

#12

Sus

Sus

cenabollywood Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least give him an old unwanted shoe

One of the dangers of our dogs’ adorable looks is that we may misclassify some of their behaviors as sweet when they actually pose a threat to their health and well-being. This can lead to problems if not addressed, so it’s important for owners to stay alert.

"Common dog behavior we tend to see as cute include jumping up and mouthing in puppies," Kate told us. "This becomes problematic when dogs grow into adults, especially the larger breeds, as it can hurt being jumped on or mouthed by a 30kg dog!"

"Another cute behavior people often laugh at is when dogs steal things they shouldn't have. This problem should be addressed early though to prevent resource guarding," Kate added.
#13

Magic Pie Bush

Magic Pie Bush

ChrisBramwell Report

Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My cat does this too. Any place he's ever found a tasty forbidden snack (generally human food not yet put away) must be checked periodically to see if it has produced more bounty.

#14

I Didn’t Get The Job I Wanted So My Dog Ate My Rejection Letter

I Didn’t Get The Job I Wanted So My Dog Ate My Rejection Letter

Serious-Classroom139 Report

#15

Seriously. This Is How He Sits. All. The. Time

Seriously. This Is How He Sits. All. The. Time

Imperfectyourenot Report

Brightly
Brightly
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so sweet and funny!

Snoring is also a behavior you might want to examine more deeply. Even though we all love to be startled by our sleeping doggos suddenly barking, howling, or twitching as they’re dreaming about taunting your cat, it may be a sign of an underlying health problem.

"Loud snoring can indicate compromised airways making breathing difficult. This issue is especially common in brachycephalic (short-faced) breeds. Owners of dogs who snore loudly should have this checked by their vet to see whether something can be done to improve their breathing," Kate told us.
#16

He Stole A Stale Baguette I Was Saving To Make Breadcrumbs And He's Been Carrying It Around For Three Days

He Stole A Stale Baguette I Was Saving To Make Breadcrumbs And He's Been Carrying It Around For Three Days

alexg81 Report

Perfumista Perfumista
Perfumista Perfumista
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he can't have French Onion Soup, no one can have French Onion Soup

#17

She Likes To Watch The Fishes

She Likes To Watch The Fishes

tantalizingGarbage Report

Exhausted Panda
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So....This is what the cats are always talking about???

#18

Wut ?

Wut ?

AirborneMarburg Report

To get to know your furry friend better, animal expert Kate advised you to observe their behavior and take note of what things and activities your pet enjoys tremendously. "Most dog breeds were originally developed to do a particular job. Although most dogs no longer need to perform those jobs these days, many still retain the desires and instinct to perform jobs such as herding, retrieving and guarding as well as normal canine behaviors (e.g. digging, sniffing, barking, etc.)"

"Try to provide daily appropriate opportunities for these activities. Every dog has an individual personality, their own likes and dislikes. Providing for the needs of your individual dog can help them feel happier and less stressed," Kate concluded.
#19

Taste The Rainbow

Taste The Rainbow

dotgm321 Report

#20

S T I C K

S T I C K

fukdcorp Report

#21

Counfy Pillow

Counfy Pillow

SCPFinder1 Report

#22

Like A Magic Trick

Like A Magic Trick

CromulentGuido Report

#23

Found In The Wild, Couldn't Restist Posting

Found In The Wild, Couldn't Restist Posting

micindra Report

#24

Dog Has Her Own Bed. Woke Up To See We Were Sharing A Pillow

Dog Has Her Own Bed. Woke Up To See We Were Sharing A Pillow

FlaxenArt Report

#25

The Look My Best Friend’s Dog Gives Him When He Realises He’s At The Vets And Not At The Park

The Look My Best Friend’s Dog Gives Him When He Realises He’s At The Vets And Not At The Park

Coocoocachoooh Report

#26

Totally Not Guilty

Totally Not Guilty

ZeblerTPK Report

#27

Blursed Alien

Blursed Alien

En1oMart1ns Report

#28

Same Bro

Same Bro

1LittleSunflower Report

smolspeedycats
smolspeedycats
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when i realize that i have to go back into function mode after a day out

#29

Dream Big

Dream Big

tomtimus Report

Two Fluffy Maine-coons
Two Fluffy Maine-coons
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look mom! I gots no neck just like my friend! WE ARE TWINS!!!

#30

Dog vs. Wave

Dog vs. Wave

MeliaDanae Report

#31

Doggo: So You Are Getting Married... Lmao

Doggo: So You Are Getting Married... Lmao

MeliaDanae Report

#32

My Dog Found A Cigar My Dad Accidentally Left Out And Walked Up To Me Like This

My Dog Found A Cigar My Dad Accidentally Left Out And Walked Up To Me Like This

reddit.com Report

PenguinQueen
PenguinQueen
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's been a 'woof' few years for us all to pall..

#33

We Got Him A Stand So He Wouldn’t Have To Bend Down So Much While Eating. Yeah, About That…

We Got Him A Stand So He Wouldn’t Have To Bend Down So Much While Eating. Yeah, About That…

Mjyys99 Report

#34

Guess Who Tripped Me

Guess Who Tripped Me

CGoode87 Report

Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's sorry though! Look at that face!

#35

Max Usually Is Really Well Behaved. Him And My Nephew Are Still Friends

Max Usually Is Really Well Behaved. Him And My Nephew Are Still Friends

JonesSmallDickEnergy Report

Robert Trebor
Robert Trebor
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe if I water it, it will grow!

#36

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

ClassyLifter Report

#37

I’ve Been Away From Home For A Month And My Brother Sends Me This Picture Of My Dog, Sally

I’ve Been Away From Home For A Month And My Brother Sends Me This Picture Of My Dog, Sally

_MilkBone_ Report

#38

Shoutout To The Time I Wanted To Take A Beautiful Photo Of The Landscape And My Dog Just Went

Shoutout To The Time I Wanted To Take A Beautiful Photo Of The Landscape And My Dog Just Went

NahiriDidNothinWrong Report

Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best photobomb ever! Cute puppo :D

#39

I Specifically Chose This Park Because There Is No Water Feature

I Specifically Chose This Park Because There Is No Water Feature

Xfocus Report

smolspeedycats
smolspeedycats
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I shall always find a way to get abysmally filthy, foolish mortal

#40

Rotisserie Style Naps

Rotisserie Style Naps

jem7118 Report

PenguinQueen
PenguinQueen
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you protect this beauty Queens modesty on purpose? If you did, a half of me wants to roll my eyes and blush.. But mostly I understand your love and respect for the fur baby and want to slow clap your actions

#41

My Old Bulldog Compared To My New. I Thought The Old Had Attitude. Lord Help Me

My Old Bulldog Compared To My New. I Thought The Old Had Attitude. Lord Help Me

Tegasauras Report

Bored Panda_14
Bored Panda_14
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ever heard of grumpy cat, make way, here's grumpy dog. I would but I don't want to

#42

Doggo Doesn't Get It

Doggo Doesn't Get It

Weekly-Reason9285 Report

#43

That One Time We Bought Our Dog An Expensive Orthopedic Bed With A Headrest And This Is How He Used It

That One Time We Bought Our Dog An Expensive Orthopedic Bed With A Headrest And This Is How He Used It

Mickey67Mouse Report

#44

Dragged His Bed In Here To Put On His Best Starving Puppy Act While I Cook (The Tile Is Too Cold For His Royal Hiney

Dragged His Bed In Here To Put On His Best Starving Puppy Act While I Cook (The Tile Is Too Cold For His Royal Hiney

jmiitch Report

#45

The Continued Saga Of Toe Muncher

The Continued Saga Of Toe Muncher

King_Ghoost Report

#46

Mind Your Own Goddamn Business Keith

Mind Your Own Goddamn Business Keith

Kezzva Report

PenguinQueen
PenguinQueen
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are the embodiment of that poster... Doggy style... No.. Not that..never mind.

#47

I Promise He's Not A Kangaroo... Well, I'm Pretty Sure

I Promise He's Not A Kangaroo... Well, I'm Pretty Sure

jakijo Report

smolspeedycats
smolspeedycats
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you know, i would get a dna test. just to check on things, ya know?

#48

Just Getting Some Fresh Air, Nbd

Just Getting Some Fresh Air, Nbd

SpaceySquidd Report

#49

This Little Weirdo’s Idea Of Comfort

This Little Weirdo’s Idea Of Comfort

volces Report

#50

This Is Pirate. Pirate Somehow Managed To Eat An Entire Pair Of Jeans. Pirate Is Fine

This Is Pirate. Pirate Somehow Managed To Eat An Entire Pair Of Jeans. Pirate Is Fine

-GonkDroid69 Report

#51

Our Whippie Puppy Has Different Style For Every Mood

Our Whippie Puppy Has Different Style For Every Mood

Addrat91 Report

PenguinQueen
PenguinQueen
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could be a Callander or a look book or a wealth of memes

#52

Ruff Day

Ruff Day

Emptydata_Enzo Report

#53

The Assassination Of Julius Caesar By Brutus- 44 Bce

The Assassination Of Julius Caesar By Brutus- 44 Bce

wiesknl Report

#54

When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket

When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket

cenabollywood Report

#55

"Honey, The Dog's Walking On The Wall Again.."

"Honey, The Dog's Walking On The Wall Again.."

yfljtkj Report

#56

Does Anyone Have The Assembly Instructions? I Don’t Think He’s Supposed To Look Like That…

Does Anyone Have The Assembly Instructions? I Don’t Think He’s Supposed To Look Like That…

Mjyys99 Report

#57

Toby Is Telling Me He Wants Dinner An Hour Early

Toby Is Telling Me He Wants Dinner An Hour Early

JustGlock989 Report

PenguinQueen
PenguinQueen
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toby has an air of superiority about him blended with cuteness that makes me just want to obey

#58

She Looks At Me Like This While I Work

She Looks At Me Like This While I Work