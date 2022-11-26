“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: 108 Of The Silliest Pictures Of Dogs Whose Brain.exe Stopped Working (New Pics)
Let’s give a big round of a-paws for the goodest boys and girls and the absolute best friends humans can ask for, our dogs! Besides being the most loveable and loving animals ever, doggos also cheer us up with their goofy antics and entertain us by simply being their silly and kooky selves. Unlike our cat overlords, they are not the most elegant, sophisticated, and cultured four-legged friends out there. But let’s face it, it’s all part of their charm.
Here at Bored Panda, we can never get enough of these crazy pooches and their unprecedented levels of derpiness. And thanks to the corner of Reddit known as 'What's Wrong With Your Dog', we never have to. This online community is a safe place for dog owners to share possibly the funniest moments of our pals "malfunctioning", all grace evaporated in front of the camera's flash.
To show you just how easily these cuddly critters can overwhelm your heart with pure joy, we’ve created this wholesome homage to our canine companions acting too weird for words. Scroll down to check them all out — they’re bound to brighten your day tremendously. Be sure to upvote your favorites and then visit our earlier pieces on the subreddit here, here, and here.
Such A Good Boy!
This Weirdo's Figured Out That Sitting Here Gets Her The Most Pets From Passers-By
What's Wrong With Ur Badass Dog
Laughter is the best antidote for stress, and when it comes to our beloved four-legged companions, you can count on daily giggles. There’s just something about these cuddly pooches that gives us immeasurable amounts of love and care in our lives (and some pretty hilarious moments too!) Besides being the most adorable furballs on the planet, they give us comfort by staying by our side no matter what, and they conquer our hearts by never passing up an opportunity to make us smile.
"I think dogs are so special to us because they're non-judgemental and always there for us," a qualified animal behaviorist Kate Mornement, Ph.D., told Bored Panda in an email. Specializing in companion and captive animal behavior, training and education, Kate strives to help people better understand creatures living under their care, so she was more than happy to share some insights into goofy dog behavior.
According to Kate, dogs are always so happy to see us and spend time with us. "I think we're fascinated with them because of their adorable antics, personality and behavior and because they live in the moment," the founder of the consultancy Pets Behaving Badly said.
Defeat
This Happened In My Front Yard This Morning…. I Have So Many Questions
Good Doggo Collected All The Balls And A Bonus Stick 12/10
When asked about the reasons our dogs seem like they "malfunctioned" by striking weird poses of simply being their goofy selves, Kate explained that our furry friends can be weird and total dorks sometimes.
From dogs who roll around in the grass like there’s no tomorrow to pooches who figure out the strangest ways to get the most pets from passers, there's no shortage of kooky behaviors they express.
Kate mentioned some of the most common ones: "Some dogs sleep in bizarre positions or appear to malfunction when they get the zoomies. Sometimes odd behavior can be caused by a serious health or medical issue so it's important to have your dog checked by a vet if their behavior suddenly changes."
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Will He Stay Like This Forever?
My Dogs Beauty Is Sometimes Hard To Capture On Camera
It’s easy to see why their funny antics are so entertaining, and the pups themselves look like they’re having fun. But animal behaviorist Kate pointed out that this seemingly derpy, dorky, and foolish behavior can also be a sign that’s something amiss.
"If you notice your dog becoming clumsy and knocking into things or they're pressing their head up against a wall or chasing their tail or shadows/reflections it suggests they may have an underlying issue. Take them to the vet for a check-up," Kate warned. Moreover, it’s important to tighten the bond with your pet and understand what is normal for your dog so you can pick up the subtle signs that your dog is unwell.
Tick Tock Clarice
Sorry, Not Sorry
Sus
One of the dangers of our dogs’ adorable looks is that we may misclassify some of their behaviors as sweet when they actually pose a threat to their health and well-being. This can lead to problems if not addressed, so it’s important for owners to stay alert.
"Common dog behavior we tend to see as cute include jumping up and mouthing in puppies," Kate told us. "This becomes problematic when dogs grow into adults, especially the larger breeds, as it can hurt being jumped on or mouthed by a 30kg dog!"
"Another cute behavior people often laugh at is when dogs steal things they shouldn't have. This problem should be addressed early though to prevent resource guarding," Kate added.
Magic Pie Bush
I Didn’t Get The Job I Wanted So My Dog Ate My Rejection Letter
Seriously. This Is How He Sits. All. The. Time
Snoring is also a behavior you might want to examine more deeply. Even though we all love to be startled by our sleeping doggos suddenly barking, howling, or twitching as they’re dreaming about taunting your cat, it may be a sign of an underlying health problem.
"Loud snoring can indicate compromised airways making breathing difficult. This issue is especially common in brachycephalic (short-faced) breeds. Owners of dogs who snore loudly should have this checked by their vet to see whether something can be done to improve their breathing," Kate told us.
He Stole A Stale Baguette I Was Saving To Make Breadcrumbs And He's Been Carrying It Around For Three Days
She Likes To Watch The Fishes
Wut ?
To get to know your furry friend better, animal expert Kate advised you to observe their behavior and take note of what things and activities your pet enjoys tremendously. "Most dog breeds were originally developed to do a particular job. Although most dogs no longer need to perform those jobs these days, many still retain the desires and instinct to perform jobs such as herding, retrieving and guarding as well as normal canine behaviors (e.g. digging, sniffing, barking, etc.)"
"Try to provide daily appropriate opportunities for these activities. Every dog has an individual personality, their own likes and dislikes. Providing for the needs of your individual dog can help them feel happier and less stressed," Kate concluded.
Taste The Rainbow
S T I C K
Counfy Pillow
Like A Magic Trick
Found In The Wild, Couldn't Restist Posting
Dog Has Her Own Bed. Woke Up To See We Were Sharing A Pillow
The Look My Best Friend’s Dog Gives Him When He Realises He’s At The Vets And Not At The Park
Totally Not Guilty
Same Bro
Dream Big
Dog vs. Wave
Doggo: So You Are Getting Married... Lmao
My Dog Found A Cigar My Dad Accidentally Left Out And Walked Up To Me Like This
We Got Him A Stand So He Wouldn’t Have To Bend Down So Much While Eating. Yeah, About That…
Guess Who Tripped Me
Max Usually Is Really Well Behaved. Him And My Nephew Are Still Friends
I Have No Words
I’ve Been Away From Home For A Month And My Brother Sends Me This Picture Of My Dog, Sally
Shoutout To The Time I Wanted To Take A Beautiful Photo Of The Landscape And My Dog Just Went
I Specifically Chose This Park Because There Is No Water Feature
Rotisserie Style Naps
My Old Bulldog Compared To My New. I Thought The Old Had Attitude. Lord Help Me
Doggo Doesn't Get It
That One Time We Bought Our Dog An Expensive Orthopedic Bed With A Headrest And This Is How He Used It
Dragged His Bed In Here To Put On His Best Starving Puppy Act While I Cook (The Tile Is Too Cold For His Royal Hiney
The Continued Saga Of Toe Muncher
Mind Your Own Goddamn Business Keith
I Promise He's Not A Kangaroo... Well, I'm Pretty Sure
Just Getting Some Fresh Air, Nbd
This Little Weirdo’s Idea Of Comfort
This Is Pirate. Pirate Somehow Managed To Eat An Entire Pair Of Jeans. Pirate Is Fine
Our Whippie Puppy Has Different Style For Every Mood
Ruff Day
The Assassination Of Julius Caesar By Brutus- 44 Bce
When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket
"Honey, The Dog's Walking On The Wall Again.."
Does Anyone Have The Assembly Instructions? I Don’t Think He’s Supposed To Look Like That…
Toby Is Telling Me He Wants Dinner An Hour Early
