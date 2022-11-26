Let’s give a big round of a-paws for the goodest boys and girls and the absolute best friends humans can ask for, our dogs! Besides being the most loveable and loving animals ever, doggos also cheer us up with their goofy antics and entertain us by simply being their silly and kooky selves. Unlike our cat overlords, they are not the most elegant, sophisticated, and cultured four-legged friends out there. But let’s face it, it’s all part of their charm.

Here at Bored Panda, we can never get enough of these crazy pooches and their unprecedented levels of derpiness. And thanks to the corner of Reddit known as 'What's Wrong With Your Dog', we never have to. This online community is a safe place for dog owners to share possibly the funniest moments of our pals "malfunctioning", all grace evaporated in front of the camera's flash.

To show you just how easily these cuddly critters can overwhelm your heart with pure joy, we’ve created this wholesome homage to our canine companions acting too weird for words. Scroll down to check them all out — they’re bound to brighten your day tremendously. Be sure to upvote your favorites and then visit our earlier pieces on the subreddit here, here, and here.