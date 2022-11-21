Cats are notorious for being mischievous little geniuses who make the rules anywhere they set paw in. From going wherever they like and yowling for food at 3 AM in the morning to pouncing around the house and using their adorably dangerous claws like there’s no tomorrow, these are just some quirky things our beloved fur babies do.

However, even their intelligence sometimes succumbs to the lure of the cardboard box. Or a kitchen sink. Or even a cloth. So today, we’re taking a look at the extremely rare instances when pet owners had the upper hand by using the perplexing feline superpower of squeezing and cramming themselves into the weirdest places to their own advantage.

Thanks to 'The Cat Trap Is Working,' we have an amazing collection of cases captured on camera to study this phenomenon firsthand. And let me tell you, the results are purre entertainment and goofy wholesomeness combined. So continue scrolling, upvote your favorites, and let us know what you think of them in the comments!

