Cats are notorious for being mischievous little geniuses who make the rules anywhere they set paw in. From going wherever they like and yowling for food at 3 AM in the morning to pouncing around the house and using their adorably dangerous claws like there’s no tomorrow, these are just some quirky things our beloved fur babies do.

However, even their intelligence sometimes succumbs to the lure of the cardboard box. Or a kitchen sink. Or even a cloth. So today, we’re taking a look at the extremely rare instances when pet owners had the upper hand by using the perplexing feline superpower of squeezing and cramming themselves into the weirdest places to their own advantage.

Thanks to 'The Cat Trap Is Working,' we have an amazing collection of cases captured on camera to study this phenomenon firsthand. And let me tell you, the results are purre entertainment and goofy wholesomeness combined. So continue scrolling, upvote your favorites, and let us know what you think of them in the comments!

Pspsps! Check out even more cute pics of cats being "caught" by random objects in Part 1 of this feature right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Waited Two Days For This Picture

I Waited Two Days For This Picture

custermustache Report

33points
POST
Yerdua_e.d
Yerdua_e.d
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The left cat's nose is a black heart 🖤

5
5points
reply
#2

For Some Reason This Particular Bag Of Groceries Was Heavier Than The Rest

For Some Reason This Particular Bag Of Groceries Was Heavier Than The Rest

ExplanationDear4922 Report

29points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What aisle were the cats on? I have lots of trouble finding them at my grocery store.

1
1point
reply
#3

Unconventional, But Effective

Unconventional, But Effective

cervenit Report

27points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*waiting to stand up, but the cat's on my lap*

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#4

He Loves Legos Very Much

He Loves Legos Very Much

holly_molly_33441 Report

26points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The gladiators never had a chance.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

He Forgot His Poptart Outside The Trap!

He Forgot His Poptart Outside The Trap!

pinkeskimo Report

24points
POST
Epona
Epona
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate it when I forget my Poptart outside the trap!! 😲😱/s

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Caught A Couple Of Criminals

Caught A Couple Of Criminals

kittenCASA Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#7

Louie Usually Gets Trapped In The Sink

Louie Usually Gets Trapped In The Sink

bigtastie Report

23points
POST
Epona
Epona
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Louie looks very content, not trapped. Good for Louie! Hope you don't need to do dishes or if you do, that you have a dishwasher.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

I Know It Isn't A Box But My Cat Loves To Sit On Kitchen Cloths!!

I Know It Isn't A Box But My Cat Loves To Sit On Kitchen Cloths!!

n4os3iqueus3rn4m3p0r Report

22points
POST
If
If
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's better than a forbidden spot on a forbidden spot

4
4points
reply
#9

This Unusual Trap Has Snagged A Victim

This Unusual Trap Has Snagged A Victim

guppylovesyarn Report

21points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just making sure the black clothes get a touch of color.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Hercules Was Caught And Then Fell Asleep

Hercules Was Caught And Then Fell Asleep

txstormking Report

21points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leaving so many of those tiny bite marks on the box is clearly exhausting

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

After Making A Pan Of Brownies, I Covered It With A Hand Towel To Protect It From Curious Cats. This Only Attracted Racer To A Comfy Brownie Bed

After Making A Pan Of Brownies, I Covered It With A Hand Towel To Protect It From Curious Cats. This Only Attracted Racer To A Comfy Brownie Bed

Shiitakia Report

19points
POST
K W
K W
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I too would like to sleep on a mattress made of brownies.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

The Elliptical Trap. At Least Someone Uses It!

The Elliptical Trap. At Least Someone Uses It!

CatastropheCat99 Report

18points
POST
K W
K W
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They need another cat for the other one.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

I Was Sent Here To Show You How Effective Cat Traps Can Be At The Foot Of The Bed. Everyone Tucked In Nicely, Nobody Gets Squashed In Their Sleep!

I Was Sent Here To Show You How Effective Cat Traps Can Be At The Foot Of The Bed. Everyone Tucked In Nicely, Nobody Gets Squashed In Their Sleep!

Im_Asia Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#14

They’re Huge Fans …

They’re Huge Fans …

reddit.com Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#15

Peekaboo! I Caught You

Peekaboo! I Caught You

clover219 Report

17points
POST
If
If
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That face ❤

0
0points
reply
#16

You’ve Got Mail

You’ve Got Mail

Gnidlaps-94 Report

15points
POST
#17

Mеtаl Geаr Sоlid Trар

Mеtаl Geаr Sоlid Trар

Marktorma Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#18

Owner Sacrifices Own Life To Not Disturb The Kitty

Owner Sacrifices Own Life To Not Disturb The Kitty

Friendlyalterme Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#19

I Caught A Void

I Caught A Void

slatemillion Report

14points
POST
#20

Took Out A Drawer To Clean It Up, Cats Think It’s Their New Cat Bed. I Guess This Trap Is Working…

Took Out A Drawer To Clean It Up, Cats Think It’s Their New Cat Bed. I Guess This Trap Is Working…

MamaSmAsh5 Report

13points
POST
Epona
Epona
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get that cats like enclosed spaces, but they also like soft places and this is very much not soft. Cats are delightfully weird!

3
3points
reply
#21

$10 Meat Lovers Trap Is Working Well

$10 Meat Lovers Trap Is Working Well

Steriotypical-tipper Report

13points
POST
#22

Yusuf Can't Believe We Ever Close This Thing

Yusuf Can't Believe We Ever Close This Thing

Super-flewis Report

13points
POST
#23

Even If It’s Impossible, She Has To Try

Even If It’s Impossible, She Has To Try

llamablama Report

13points
POST
#24

My Kid Constructed Her First Cat Trap Today And Caught 2

My Kid Constructed Her First Cat Trap Today And Caught 2

Special-Ferret Report

13points
POST
#25

Might Need A Bigger Terrarium For This Lizard

Might Need A Bigger Terrarium For This Lizard

cl0yd Report

12points
POST
#26

He Did Not Fit… And Yet He Sat

He Did Not Fit… And Yet He Sat

MissDelaylah Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#27

It Took 10 Seconds

It Took 10 Seconds

Puulet Report

12points
POST
#28

Yelling From The Cat Trap

Yelling From The Cat Trap

s_ni Report

12points
POST
#29

The Box Is Also An Arm Rest

The Box Is Also An Arm Rest

Dizzy_Journalist4486 Report

12points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why I immediately thought of the Dos Equis ads.

0
0points
reply
#30

That’s One Weird Potato

That’s One Weird Potato

Alarmed_Entrance1769 Report

11points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A very hairy potat indeed

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

He Made Himself Comfortable And Sat Like That For 5 Minutes

He Made Himself Comfortable And Sat Like That For 5 Minutes

dontblink_1969 Report

11points
POST
#32

I Caught A Cat In My Dragon Trap!

I Caught A Cat In My Dragon Trap!

TheRealBrokenbrains Report

11points
POST
#33

My Jeans : Surprisingly Effective Cat Trap

My Jeans : Surprisingly Effective Cat Trap

beefkake5 Report

11points
POST
#34

My Cat Trap May Be Too Effective

My Cat Trap May Be Too Effective

Ok-Alfalfa5210 Report

11points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg cuteness overload<3

1
1point
reply
#35

How Often Should I Feed My Pet Fish?

How Often Should I Feed My Pet Fish?

rainyrew Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you don't have to feed the fish anymore

1
1point
reply
#36

My 20 Pound Maine Coon Requires A Larger Trap. This One Works Every Time!

My 20 Pound Maine Coon Requires A Larger Trap. This One Works Every Time!

11exgreib Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#37

Red Trap Is More Effective Than The Blue One

Red Trap Is More Effective Than The Blue One

Dany_HH Report

10points
POST
RMA
RMA
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps if you get a Russian Blue for the other basket…

0
0points
reply
#38

These Boxes Were On The Ground For 5 Minutes

These Boxes Were On The Ground For 5 Minutes

marip0sita Report

10points
POST
#39

Waiting Politely In Line For The Sink Trap

Waiting Politely In Line For The Sink Trap

ldogrules Report

10points
POST
#40

I Guess It’s His Clock Now

I Guess It’s His Clock Now

vanillqt Report

10points
POST
Caro
Caro
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it the smallest cat from the wolf and the seven little g... um cats?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

I Took One Piece Of My New Chair Out Of The Box And Immediately Discovered That I Wouldn't Be Taking Any More Out

I Took One Piece Of My New Chair Out Of The Box And Immediately Discovered That I Wouldn't Be Taking Any More Out

Shade_39 Report

9points
POST
#42

He Found A Spot Where The Ac Hits Perfectly

He Found A Spot Where The Ac Hits Perfectly

lumilana Report

9points
POST
#43

Well.. We Wanted A Void Anyway (Just Joking, We Got Her Today. But She Loves The Bag)

Well.. We Wanted A Void Anyway (Just Joking, We Got Her Today. But She Loves The Bag)

Purnima92 Report

9points
POST
Madam Puddyfoot
Madam Puddyfoot
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me guess: She's playing in the bag that contained her brand new toys, instead of the toys?

0
0points
reply
#44

(I Was Told This Belongs Here) Plastic Trap Working Its Best

(I Was Told This Belongs Here) Plastic Trap Working Its Best

gabtinha Report

9points
POST
#45

Extra Effective Cat Trap

Extra Effective Cat Trap

Educational_Let3723 Report

9points
POST
#46

Trapped Herself Exactly One Foot Away From A Cat Bed She’s Never Touched

Trapped Herself Exactly One Foot Away From A Cat Bed She’s Never Touched

coconutkween Report

9points
POST
#47

Do Self Made Mat Traps Count?

Do Self Made Mat Traps Count?

her_dog_is_odd Report

9points
POST
#48

Working Again And Again

Working Again And Again

_dollweg_ Report

9points
POST
#49

The Stocks

The Stocks

kit-kat315 Report

9points
POST
#50

The Big Girl In Her Little Makeshift Home

The Big Girl In Her Little Makeshift Home

AlbertMondor Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Is Cornstarch

This Is Cornstarch

spacetiger110 Report

8points
POST
#52

My Cat Trap Caught A Jellybean!

My Cat Trap Caught A Jellybean!

UniqueNudes Report

8points
POST
#53

My Sisters Cat Frank Snoozing In A Basket (He Is Only Allowed Outside With Supervision)

My Sisters Cat Frank Snoozing In A Basket (He Is Only Allowed Outside With Supervision)

tired_blonde Report

8points
POST
#54

I Just Love This Picture Of Her

I Just Love This Picture Of Her

mazzyuniverse Report

7points
POST
#55

This Bowl Is Full Of Void

This Bowl Is Full Of Void

j3iglesia Report

7points
POST
#56

Trash Queen

Trash Queen

eyeballs_for_dials Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!