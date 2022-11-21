56 Times Cat Owners “Set A Trap” To Catch Them And It Was Successful (New Pics)
Cats are notorious for being mischievous little geniuses who make the rules anywhere they set paw in. From going wherever they like and yowling for food at 3 AM in the morning to pouncing around the house and using their adorably dangerous claws like there’s no tomorrow, these are just some quirky things our beloved fur babies do.
However, even their intelligence sometimes succumbs to the lure of the cardboard box. Or a kitchen sink. Or even a cloth. So today, we’re taking a look at the extremely rare instances when pet owners had the upper hand by using the perplexing feline superpower of squeezing and cramming themselves into the weirdest places to their own advantage.
Thanks to 'The Cat Trap Is Working,' we have an amazing collection of cases captured on camera to study this phenomenon firsthand. And let me tell you, the results are purre entertainment and goofy wholesomeness combined. So continue scrolling, upvote your favorites, and let us know what you think of them in the comments!
Pspsps! Check out even more cute pics of cats being "caught" by random objects in Part 1 of this feature right here.
I Waited Two Days For This Picture
For Some Reason This Particular Bag Of Groceries Was Heavier Than The Rest
What aisle were the cats on? I have lots of trouble finding them at my grocery store.
Unconventional, But Effective
*waiting to stand up, but the cat's on my lap*
He Loves Legos Very Much
He Forgot His Poptart Outside The Trap!
Caught A Couple Of Criminals
Louie Usually Gets Trapped In The Sink
I Know It Isn't A Box But My Cat Loves To Sit On Kitchen Cloths!!
This Unusual Trap Has Snagged A Victim
Just making sure the black clothes get a touch of color.
Hercules Was Caught And Then Fell Asleep
Leaving so many of those tiny bite marks on the box is clearly exhausting
After Making A Pan Of Brownies, I Covered It With A Hand Towel To Protect It From Curious Cats. This Only Attracted Racer To A Comfy Brownie Bed
The Elliptical Trap. At Least Someone Uses It!
I Was Sent Here To Show You How Effective Cat Traps Can Be At The Foot Of The Bed. Everyone Tucked In Nicely, Nobody Gets Squashed In Their Sleep!
They’re Huge Fans …
You’ve Got Mail
Mеtаl Geаr Sоlid Trар
Owner Sacrifices Own Life To Not Disturb The Kitty
I Caught A Void
Took Out A Drawer To Clean It Up, Cats Think It’s Their New Cat Bed. I Guess This Trap Is Working…
$10 Meat Lovers Trap Is Working Well
Yusuf Can't Believe We Ever Close This Thing
Even If It’s Impossible, She Has To Try
My Kid Constructed Her First Cat Trap Today And Caught 2
Might Need A Bigger Terrarium For This Lizard
He Did Not Fit… And Yet He Sat
It Took 10 Seconds
Yelling From The Cat Trap
The Box Is Also An Arm Rest
That’s One Weird Potato
He Made Himself Comfortable And Sat Like That For 5 Minutes
I Caught A Cat In My Dragon Trap!
My Jeans : Surprisingly Effective Cat Trap
My Cat Trap May Be Too Effective
How Often Should I Feed My Pet Fish?
My 20 Pound Maine Coon Requires A Larger Trap. This One Works Every Time!
Red Trap Is More Effective Than The Blue One
These Boxes Were On The Ground For 5 Minutes
Waiting Politely In Line For The Sink Trap
I Guess It’s His Clock Now
I Took One Piece Of My New Chair Out Of The Box And Immediately Discovered That I Wouldn't Be Taking Any More Out
He Found A Spot Where The Ac Hits Perfectly
Well.. We Wanted A Void Anyway (Just Joking, We Got Her Today. But She Loves The Bag)
Let me guess: She's playing in the bag that contained her brand new toys, instead of the toys?