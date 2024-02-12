Kanye West Claps Back At Ozzy Osbourne With Halloween Throwback Snap Amid Sampling Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West fired the latest round in his ongoing feud with rocker Ozzy Osbourne by sharing a photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed up as him and Bianca Censori for Halloween.

The 46-year-old rapper posted an Instagram story on Friday of a text chain, which included a screenshot of the rock musician’s scathing attack on Kanye for sampling his music without permission.

The former Black Sabbath frontman said Kanye used a section of a live performance of his song “Iron Man” after he refused to grant the rapper permission because of his antisemitism.

“He is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many,” the rock musician said about why he refused to grant him permission.

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!” Ozzy wrote on social media.

Ozzy Osbourne said he refused to give Kanye West permission to sample his music because of his antisemitism

. @KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM… — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 9, 2024

Kanye shared a portion of Ozzy’s tirade in what appeared to be a screenshot and then included a picture of the Osbournes dressed up as Kanye and Censori for Halloween 2023.

Osbourne wore a black bomber jacket, loose-fitting pants, and a hoodie, while his wife Sharon Osbourne copied Censori’s headline-making pillow look from last year.

Censori was photographed wearing a nude-colored body suit and clutching a purple pillow to her chest as she walked beside Kanye while they were vacationing in Europe last year. Sharon Osbourne recreated the same look for her Halloween costume last year, and her rocker husband mimicked Kanye right alongside her.

The Osbournes dressed up as Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween and recreated a headline-making moment that unexpectedly involved a purple pillow

Image credits: Ozzy Osbourne

“He obviously has a celebrity handler who’s on his account,” Kanye said, suggesting that Ozzy is a fan as he shared the Osbournes’ Halloween costume in the Friday post.

While Ozzy has allowed other artists to sample his work in the past, his refusal to grant Kanya permission comes after the rapper’s comments previously enraged the Jewish community due to antisemitism.

Kanye claimed he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Kanye West re-shared the Osbournes’ Halloween costume after the rocker’s tirade against him

Image credits: Kanye West

He has also praised Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’ podcast.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ […] You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications,” he said.

Kanye West apologized after his antisemitic comments caused a wave of backlash

Image credits: Kanye West

Following a wave of backlash due to his antisemitic remarks, Kanye posted an apology on Instagram in Hebrew and said it wasn’t his intention to “offend or demean.”

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” he said last December and added, “It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”