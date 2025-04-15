Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Not Having Money Protects Me From A Lot”: People Stunned At “Botched” Nose Job In Viral Video
Health, News

“Not Having Money Protects Me From A Lot”: People Stunned At “Botched” Nose Job In Viral Video

Interview With Expert
A nose job is going viral on social media—not for its impressive before-and-after results, but because people are saying it ruined someone’s face. The surgeon, Dr. Ferda Erol, has since responded, claiming the patient is completely satisfied with her new “Barbie nose.”

Captioning the post with a question mark, user @sabrinadocs shared photos from the procedure, performed by Dr. Ferda Erol.

Highlights
  • A nose job performed by Turkish plastic surgeon Dr. Ferda Erol is being slammed on social media.
  • Critics have commented that the results look unnatural and claim the surgery ruined the patient’s face.
  • Dr. Ferda Erol said the “Barbie nose” is popular and her patient is satisfied with the results.

“I REFUSE to believe this is real, seriously,” one person said of the results.

“What a horrible thing; how do you get your nose back?” asked another.

“Not having money protects me from a lot of things,” someone else quipped.

A fourth chimed in: “She had the perfect nose and she botched it, how horrible.”

“Could you give me more info please? Asking for an enemy,” joked an additional user.

    A nose job has gone viral after people claimed the surgeon “botched” the procedure

    Person's nose being measured with calipers, highlighting botched nose job concern.

    Image credits: Getty Images/unsplash.com

    Speaking with Bored Panda, Dr. Ferda Erol described the “Barbie nose” as a “small, upturned, curved nose.”

    When asked about the negative reactions to the procedure, she said: “My patient is very satisfied. I find the criticisms very harsh. Of course, I respect everyone’s opinion.”

    She shared a photo of the patient she received on WhatsApp, adding, “My patient is very happy. I think the photos taken during the surgery are misleading people.

    “Everyone has their own personal taste and preference.”

    Smiling woman in a white coat sits at a desk, highlighting the impact of a botched nose job experience.

    Image credits: opdrferdaerol

    Dr. Ferda Erol continued: “Many patients from all over the world come to me for surgery. There are many patients who like my surgery as well as those who give negative comments.”

    She said patients who have had previous surgery by another doctor and achieved natural results later come to her for the “Barbie nose.”

    “Nowadays, most patients do not want natural results. But if I have a patient who wants a natural nose, I make them a natural nose.”

    The before-and-after video shows the work of Dr. Ferda Erol, a cosmetic surgeon in Turkey

    Surgeon in a mask and scrubs under operating light, highlighting botched nose job concerns.

    Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

    The original video of the surgery has been viewed over 34.5 million times since it was posted on April 8.

    Dr. Ferda Erol has additional videos on her TikTok page where she gives her patients a similar nose style.

    According to her profile, Dr. Ferda Erol is an international rhinoplasty surgeon based in Izmir, Turkey.

    The plastic surgeon entered Celal Bayar University Faculty of Medicine in 2007.

    “She is especially known for her very high patient satisfaction both in Turkey and abroad,” the doctor’s website reads.

    Patient undergoing nose job procedure, with surgeon in a blue uniform and mask nearby, highlighting cosmetic surgery risks.

    Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

    “Op. Dr. Ferda EROL, who has been interested in rhinoplasty and health for 8 years, performs surgeries on approximately 2,000 patients from Turkey and many parts of the world every year.”

     She also performs other procedures, including lip fillers, which she calls “Russian lips,” ear surgery, and “fox eye” surgery that combines a brow lift and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) to lift and elongate the outer corners of the eyes.

    “My patient is very satisfied. I find the criticisms very harsh. Of course, I respect everyone’s opinion,” Dr. Ferda Erol told Bored Panda

    Person with a bandaged nose, post-surgery; another person wearing a mask gives a thumbs up in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

    Regarding the rhinoplasty procedure, Dr. Ferda Erol writes on her website: “This surgery can change your physical appearance and increase your self-confidence, but before deciding to have surgery, you should think very carefully about your expectations and share them with your doctor.

    “The most suitable candidates for rhinoplasty are those who apply not for a perfect result, but for the purpose of correcting the appearance of the nose.”

    She adds: “The success of the surgery depends on the surgeon’s knowledge, skill, and experience, as well as the patient’s age, general health status, structure of the nasal skin, degree of deterioration in the appearance of the nose, tissues and some special problems of the patient.”


    Rhinoplasties are one of the most popular types of cosmetic surgery. According to the Cleveland Clinic, over 350,000 nose job procedures are performed each year in the United States. Women are more likely to get the procedure than men.

    This procedure can be done to improve the appearance of your nose or to fix medical issues that interfere with how you breathe, like a deviated septum. They are also performed to repair a broken nose.

    Nose job procedures can be open, for major reshaping, or closed, where the surgeon makes incisions within the nose to separate skin from the bone and cartilage.

    Dr. Ferda Erol performs about 2,000 surgeries annuallyClose-up of a nose with a visible bump being examined, highlighting a botched nose job result.

    Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

    The clinic notes that patients can only see full results after their nose completely heals, which is usually after one year, but the timeline for recovery varies for each person.

    If you undergo rhinoplasty, you can expect swelling for four to six weeks after the surgery. During this time, your nose may appear larger than usual, and bruising may also occur around the eyes and nose.

    The swelling will gradually decrease after about three months. From three months to a year post-surgery, your nose will continue to heal, and some minor swelling may still be present.


    The decision to undergo cosmetic surgery should be carefully considered. Revisions or “retweaks” aren’t very common—the estimated rate is between 5% and 15%—but they are certainly not desirable.

    Among the high-profile individuals who have expressed regret over their nose job is Bella Hadid, who underwent the procedure at the age of fourteen.

    “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” the supermodel revealed to Vogue in 2022. “I think I would have grown into it.”

    She also performs “fox eye” surgery, ear surgery, and lip fillers and BotoxProfile view of a woman with a noticeable botched nose job, eyes closed against a dark background.

    Image credits: opdrferdaerol

    Close-up of a person's side profile showing a botched nose job.

    Image credits: opdrferdaerol

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas explained that she had a hard time breathing and went to the doctor because there was a “polyp in [her] nasal cavity that needed to be surgically removed.”

    The former Miss World shared: “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose, and the bridge collapsed.

    “My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”

    “I thought the first nose was the result,” one viewer commented

    Comment questioning a botched nose job with 13.8K likes.

    Comment reacting to a botched nose job, suggesting plastic surgery as a side hustle, with likes and replies.

    Comment on nose job, expressing gratitude for changing perspective, with a cat avatar and heart emoji.

    Comment on viral video about nose job, reads "Her nose was perfect," with high engagement.

    Comment about nose job, "Don't wake her up now 😂", has 170 likes and a profile picture of the commenter.

    Social media comment on botched nose job video, stating: "For example, I would look in the mirror and cry.

    Instagram comment saying not having money protects from so much, related to a viral botched nose job video.

    Comment about saving money for rhinoplasty, but deciding to invest elsewhere after seeing a botched nose job video.

    Adrianita comments on a botched nose job video, expressing relief at the exposure of doctors' work online.

    Comment reacting to a viral video of a botched nose job, questioning the location to avoid.

    Comment questioning botched nose job appearance with a Michael Jackson reference.

    Social media comment discussing a botched nose job, showing surprise at the expected outcome.

    Comment questioning a viral botched nose job with shocked reaction, displaying social media engagement stats.

    Comment on viral video about botched nose job; user curious about her reaction.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate the word 'correcting'. Unless it impedes breathing no one is born with an incorrect nose, ffs. If they want to change the shape, that's up to them, but it's not 'better'. Sadly 'correcting' still means 'more Northern European' :-(

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother had rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum, and when it was done his breathing was even worse. His biggest regret.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like Tubbs and Edward from The League of Gentlemen....

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the way BP makes sure that mocking the woman over her appearance is a lure for the story. If you cannot mock how women look why even come to BP?

