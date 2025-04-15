“Not Having Money Protects Me From A Lot”: People Stunned At “Botched” Nose Job In Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

A nose job is going viral on social media—not for its impressive before-and-after results, but because people are saying it ruined someone’s face. The surgeon, Dr. Ferda Erol, has since responded, claiming the patient is completely satisfied with her new “Barbie nose.”

Captioning the post with a question mark, user @sabrinadocs shared photos from the procedure, performed by Dr. Ferda Erol.

Highlights A nose job performed by Turkish plastic surgeon Dr. Ferda Erol is being slammed on social media.

Critics have commented that the results look unnatural and claim the surgery ruined the patient’s face.

Dr. Ferda Erol said the “Barbie nose” is popular and her patient is satisfied with the results.

“I REFUSE to believe this is real, seriously,” one person said of the results.

“What a horrible thing; how do you get your nose back?” asked another.

“Not having money protects me from a lot of things,” someone else quipped.

A fourth chimed in: “She had the perfect nose and she botched it, how horrible.”

“Could you give me more info please? Asking for an enemy,” joked an additional user.

RELATED:

A nose job has gone viral after people claimed the surgeon “botched” the procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images/unsplash.com

Speaking with Bored Panda, Dr. Ferda Erol described the “Barbie nose” as a “small, upturned, curved nose.”

When asked about the negative reactions to the procedure, she said: “My patient is very satisfied. I find the criticisms very harsh. Of course, I respect everyone’s opinion.”

She shared a photo of the patient she received on WhatsApp, adding, “My patient is very happy. I think the photos taken during the surgery are misleading people.

“Everyone has their own personal taste and preference.”

Share icon

Image credits: opdrferdaerol

Dr. Ferda Erol continued: “Many patients from all over the world come to me for surgery. There are many patients who like my surgery as well as those who give negative comments.”



She said patients who have had previous surgery by another doctor and achieved natural results later come to her for the “Barbie nose.”

“Nowadays, most patients do not want natural results. But if I have a patient who wants a natural nose, I make them a natural nose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The before-and-after video shows the work of Dr. Ferda Erol, a cosmetic surgeon in Turkey

Share icon

Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

The original video of the surgery has been viewed over 34.5 million times since it was posted on April 8.

Dr. Ferda Erol has additional videos on her TikTok page where she gives her patients a similar nose style.

According to her profile, Dr. Ferda Erol is an international rhinoplasty surgeon based in Izmir, Turkey.

The plastic surgeon entered Celal Bayar University Faculty of Medicine in 2007.

“She is especially known for her very high patient satisfaction both in Turkey and abroad,” the doctor’s website reads.

Share icon

Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Op. Dr. Ferda EROL, who has been interested in rhinoplasty and health for 8 years, performs surgeries on approximately 2,000 patients from Turkey and many parts of the world every year.”

She also performs other procedures, including lip fillers, which she calls “Russian lips,” ear surgery, and “fox eye” surgery that combines a brow lift and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) to lift and elongate the outer corners of the eyes.

“My patient is very satisfied. I find the criticisms very harsh. Of course, I respect everyone’s opinion,” Dr. Ferda Erol told Bored Panda

Share icon

Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

Regarding the rhinoplasty procedure, Dr. Ferda Erol writes on her website: “This surgery can change your physical appearance and increase your self-confidence, but before deciding to have surgery, you should think very carefully about your expectations and share them with your doctor.

“The most suitable candidates for rhinoplasty are those who apply not for a perfect result, but for the purpose of correcting the appearance of the nose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She adds: “The success of the surgery depends on the surgeon’s knowledge, skill, and experience, as well as the patient’s age, general health status, structure of the nasal skin, degree of deterioration in the appearance of the nose, tissues and some special problems of the patient.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Op. Dr. Ferda Erol Boloğur (@opdrferdaerol)



Rhinoplasties are one of the most popular types of cosmetic surgery. According to the Cleveland Clinic, over 350,000 nose job procedures are performed each year in the United States. Women are more likely to get the procedure than men.

This procedure can be done to improve the appearance of your nose or to fix medical issues that interfere with how you breathe, like a deviated septum. They are also performed to repair a broken nose.

Nose job procedures can be open, for major reshaping, or closed, where the surgeon makes incisions within the nose to separate skin from the bone and cartilage.

Share icon Dr. Ferda Erol performs about 2,000 surgeries annually

Image credits: dr.ferda.erol

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The clinic notes that patients can only see full results after their nose completely heals, which is usually after one year, but the timeline for recovery varies for each person.

If you undergo rhinoplasty, you can expect swelling for four to six weeks after the surgery. During this time, your nose may appear larger than usual, and bruising may also occur around the eyes and nose.

The swelling will gradually decrease after about three months. From three months to a year post-surgery, your nose will continue to heal, and some minor swelling may still be present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Op. Dr. Ferda Erol Boloğur (@opdrferdaerol)



The decision to undergo cosmetic surgery should be carefully considered. Revisions or “retweaks” aren’t very common—the estimated rate is between 5% and 15%—but they are certainly not desirable.

Among the high-profile individuals who have expressed regret over their nose job is Bella Hadid, who underwent the procedure at the age of fourteen.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” the supermodel revealed to Vogue in 2022. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Share icon She also performs “fox eye” surgery, ear surgery, and lip fillers and Botox

Image credits: opdrferdaerol

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: opdrferdaerol

Priyanka Chopra Jonas explained that she had a hard time breathing and went to the doctor because there was a “polyp in [her] nasal cavity that needed to be surgically removed.”

The former Miss World shared: “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose, and the bridge collapsed.

“My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.”

“I thought the first nose was the result,” one viewer commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT