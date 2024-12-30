“She Had A Nose Job”: Salma Hayek’s 1995 Casting Photo Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Salma Hayek’s casting photo from 1995 has resurfaced nearly three decades later, sparking discussions about her appearance and career trajectory.

The Mexican actress’ headshot, accompanied by her acting résumé from two years later, was first featured in Latina Magazine in 2018.

The photo was taken when she was 29 years old and had not yet made a name for herself in Hollywood.

Highlights Salma Hayek's resurfaced casting photo sparked discussion about possible plastic surgeries.

The Polaroid, taken in 1995, shows Salma before her Oscar-nominated role as Frida Kahlo.

The photo was published by Latina Magazine in 2018 along with a résumé listing her early work.

In the Polaroid, Salma is wearing a nude-colored T-shirt with a cross necklace and gold hoop earrings.

RELATED:

Share icon Salma Hayek’s 1995 casting Polaroid recently went viral



Image credits: Salma Hayek / Vogue Arabia

Reacting to the 90s photo, many fans commented on the actress’ beauty and speculated about whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

“She has always been beautiful…My brother in law used to work at a place she went to often. He said she always came in without a drop of makeup and that she was stunning in real life,” one netizen wrote.

“She’s always been beautiful, but I refuse to believe she hasn’t had a few tweets,” another user said, to which someone else responded, “I’m sure she has! But in all fairness, so has 99% of Hollywood!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

ADVERTISEMENT



“So she had a nose job,” a separate user commented.

Another fan suggested: “So, she had her nose ‘done.’ What’s the big deal? She’s talented and stunning.”

“She has always been beautiful, but she does not look the same as she does on the Polaroid. I would like to know her secret for appearing so much younger than her 58 years,” said somebody else.

The Mexican actress and producer posed when she was 29 and still had not become a Hollywood icon

Share icon

Image credits: Latina Magazine

Casting polaroid of a young Salma Hayek. This is the sexiest picture of Salma Hayek I’ve ever seen. Posted by Weird Hollywood on Monday, November 5, 2018

Salma’s résumé lists her early roles as an actress, including her supporting role in the 1993 drama Mi Vida Loca and later on in El Callejón de los Milagros.

Her early work also includes Desperado, the 1995 western action film where she starred opposite Antonio Banderas, marking her Hollywood breakthrough. She also appeared in From Dusk Till Dawn, released the following year and written by Quentin Tarantino. In the latter, she famously portrayed a vampire queen and performed an iconic table-top snake dance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon Salma earned worldwide recognition in 2002 when she portrayed the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in Julie Taymor’s biographical film



Image credits: salmahayek

Her next roles were in the cop comedy Fled and the romantic films Breaking Up with Russell Crowe and Fools Rush In with Matthew Perry.

The role that earned her worldwide recognition came seven years after the Polaroid was taken when she starred as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in Julie Taymor’s acclaimed biographical film in 2002.

Her portrayal of the famous artist made her the first Mexican artist to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.



She went on to star alongside Penélope Cruz in Bandidas, portrayed a dancer in Americano, and played the wife of a former advertising executive in the Spanish As Luck Would Have It.

Share icon

Image credits: salmahayek

The Veracruz-born star has also produced different films and TV series, including Frida and the comedy-drama show Ugly Betty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Kelly Ripa’s podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, Salma revealed that she never had Botox or plastic surgery. Instead, she attributed her youthful appearance to meditation and frequency devices for the skin, which use electromagnetic waves to heat the skin and stimulate collagen.

“I do a lot of the frequency machines, and they work on me better than on anyone,” the 58-year-old said in July 2023.

“And just the meditation itself … sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my God, you look 20 years old.'”

Share icon “She was always stunning” a fan commented



Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon