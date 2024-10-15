Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lip Reader Reveals What Nicole Kidman Said To Salma Hayek During Viral Heated Exchange
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lip Reader Reveals What Nicole Kidman Said To Salma Hayek During Viral Heated Exchange

The internet’s curiosity was set ablaze after Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek appeared to have a tense interaction during a high fashion event.

The two Hollywood luminaries were captured having a seemingly icy moment in front of flashing cameras at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on September 30.

In a resurfaced video, the Frida star, 58, was seen trying to get the Oscar-winning actress, 57, to face the throng of photographers. But Nicole appeared to awkwardly brush off the gesture by moving her hand away.

  • Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek had a seemingly tense moment that was captured during Paris Fashion Week.
  • The clip suggested Salma wanted Nicole to turn towards the throng of photographers.
  • Lip reader Jeremy Freeman believes the Mexico-born actress said, "Let’s turn there, OK, here."
  • The Australian actress was seen quickly telling the fellow actress something before walking away.

Nicole Kidman was seated next to Salma Hayek’s husband at the Balenciaga show, where the actresses had a seemingly icy exchange

The Big Little Lies star then greeted Katy Perry before turning back towards Salma. She quickly said something and then walked away from them.

As speculation over their exchange went rampant, experts have been trying to decode the whispered words and gestures that were passed between the actresses.

UK-based expert witness and forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman told Page Six that he believes Salma said, “Let’s turn there, OK, here.”

The Australian actress appeared to push Salma’s hand away during the seemingly tense exchange

“Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK,” the Australian actress is believed to have told the fellow Hollywood leading lady, per Jeremy.

“We have to…,” Salma then said before saying, “That’s fine, that’s fine” as she joined the Firework singer to pose for the cameras, according to the lip reader.

Other clips from the show captured the veteran actresses having normal, friendly interactions with each other.

A source present at the event told People that “nothing happened.”

“Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK,” claimed expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman

“They were being bombarded by cameras at the end of the show while in the middle of a conversation,” the insider said. “People are looking at clips and making a story out of nothing.”

A source close to the stars also told the outlet, “This whole situation is silly. Salma and Nicole love and respect each other.”

During the show, Nicole was seated next to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, who is not only Salma’s husband but also the CEO of the global luxury group Kering, which owns brands like Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci.

@serials.news Original video everything is fine #nicolekidman #katyperry #salmahayek #певица #актриса #рекомендации ♬ оригинальный звук – toshnews

The Moulin Rouge! Actress became Balenciaga’s ambassador last December and said she was “excited” to work with the fashion house.

“Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet,” she said in a press release.

“I’m excited to work with Balenciaga as an ambassador and look forward to creating more memories together,” she added.

Bored Panda had contacted Nicole and Salma’s reps for a statement on the viral exchange. Salma’s representatives declined to issue a public comment.

“The tone with which Salma responding [sic] is from someone who is upset,” one social media user said

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it: "Please don't post any more celeb on BP, that place is a site for pictures of kittens, landscapes, funny things and such" 🤷‍♂️

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it: "Please don't post any more celeb on BP, that place is a site for pictures of kittens, landscapes, funny things and such" 🤷‍♂️

