Lip Reader Reveals What Nicole Kidman Said To Salma Hayek During Viral Heated Exchange

The internet’s curiosity was set ablaze after Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek appeared to have a tense interaction during a high fashion event.

The two Hollywood luminaries were captured having a seemingly icy moment in front of flashing cameras at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on September 30.

In a resurfaced video, the Frida star, 58, was seen trying to get the Oscar-winning actress, 57, to face the throng of photographers. But Nicole appeared to awkwardly brush off the gesture by moving her hand away.

Nicole Kidman was seated next to Salma Hayek’s husband at the Balenciaga show, where the actresses had a seemingly icy exchange

Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

The Big Little Lies star then greeted Katy Perry before turning back towards Salma. She quickly said something and then walked away from them.

As speculation over their exchange went rampant, experts have been trying to decode the whispered words and gestures that were passed between the actresses.

UK-based expert witness and forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman told Page Six that he believes Salma said, “Let’s turn there, OK, here.”

The Australian actress appeared to push Salma’s hand away during the seemingly tense exchange

Image credits: serials.news

Image credits: serials.news

“Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK,” the Australian actress is believed to have told the fellow Hollywood leading lady, per Jeremy.

“We have to…,” Salma then said before saying, “That’s fine, that’s fine” as she joined the Firework singer to pose for the cameras, according to the lip reader.

Other clips from the show captured the veteran actresses having normal, friendly interactions with each other.

A source present at the event told People that “nothing happened.”

“Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK,” claimed expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman

Image credits: serials.news

Image credits: serials.news

“They were being bombarded by cameras at the end of the show while in the middle of a conversation,” the insider said. “People are looking at clips and making a story out of nothing.”

A source close to the stars also told the outlet, “This whole situation is silly. Salma and Nicole love and respect each other.”

During the show, Nicole was seated next to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, who is not only Salma’s husband but also the CEO of the global luxury group Kering, which owns brands like Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Gucci.

The Moulin Rouge! Actress became Balenciaga’s ambassador last December and said she was “excited” to work with the fashion house.

“Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet,” she said in a press release.

“I’m excited to work with Balenciaga as an ambassador and look forward to creating more memories together,” she added.

Bored Panda had contacted Nicole and Salma’s reps for a statement on the viral exchange. Salma’s representatives declined to issue a public comment.

“The tone with which Salma responding [sic] is from someone who is upset,” one social media user said

