"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut
News

“It’s A Joke”: Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman’s Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

A professional model slammed nepotism in the fashion industry after Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, made her runway debut in Paris, France. Alina Timo, a model who has become an internet sensation for her wittiness and candid opinions, took to her TikTok page on Wednesday (October 2) to speak against celebrities’ privileges.

Highlights
  • Alina Timo criticizes nepotism in fashion as a 'joke' after Sunday Rose's runway debut.
  • Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose, makes controversial Miu Miu fashion show debut.
  • Nepotism in fashion industry ignites debates; Alina Timo's TikTok amasses 514,000 views.

In a video, which has since amassed 514,000 views, Alina announced: “Breaking news! Breaking news!

“Who wants to start a revolution to bring real professional models back to sets and runways?

“This, what’s going on right now, is a f*****g joke. And it’s a joke that’s not funny. It’s actually not funny at all. It’s sad.”

A professional model slammed nepotism in the fashion industry

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

Image credits: sadqn1

The 28-year-old went on to post another humorous video of herself quickly walking away to the viral Milli Vanilli I’m Gonna Miss You tune with a text that read: “[On my way] to find a normal job since you can’t model anymore if you are not famous by birth.”

Alina, who is signed to the Elite model agency in New York, further wrote in the caption of the clip, which was viewed 1.2 million times: “Retiring byeeeeee ([please] book me).”

A handful of people took the opportunity to air similar grievances as a TikTok user commented: “Yes!!! Get Lila Moss off the damn runway!”

@sadqn1retiring byeeeeee ( pls book me)♬ I’m Gonna Miss You – Milli Vanilli

A person wrote: “YES WHERE DO I SIGN THE PETITION.”

Someone else penned: “Nepo baby domination.”

“Nepo baby” is short for nepotism baby, which is a term referring to celebrities whose parents have succeeded in the same careers.

Alina Timo is a model who has become an internet sensation for her wittiness and candid opinions

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

Image credits: sadqn1

The implication is that because their parents already have connections in the industry, the nepo baby has the privilege to use those connections to build a career in that industry.

“It’s not only modeling everything is about connections and money I’m so tired,” a separate individual chimed in.

A netizen added: “They always do modeling or runway it’s never ACADEMICS,” to which Alina replied: “Or just be rich in peace.

@sadqn1♬ Souvenir De Paris – Martin Taylor

“No need to talk about ‘when the offer came’ while normal models wait in lines for hours to be seen.”

Others pointed to Sunday Rose, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and her controversial catwalk debut, as a viewer noted: “Me after seeing Nicole Kidman’s daughter on the [Miu Miu] runway.”

Sunday Rose, who wore a delicate white dress and leg warmers, opened the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show on Tuesday (October 1) in Paris, Today reported on Wednesday.

She took to her TikTok page on Wednesday (October 2) to speak against celebrities’ privileges

Image credits: aalinatimo

In a backstage video interview with Vogue, she introduced herself as Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, saying: “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long.

“So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day’s finally here.”

Nevertheless, clips of Sunday Rose walking the Miu Miu runaway ignited criticism on social media.

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

Image credits: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

A video of the teenager at the fashion show, which was shared by InStyle Magazine on Wednesday, sparked controversy as a TikTok user commented: “Ugh another nepo baby. Enough.”

A cybernaut remarked: “Nepo baby season.”

An additional viewer argued: “I miss when models were scouted at malls…. Hollywood nepotism is getting old get me excited about fashion again.”

Alina’s videos come after Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, made her runway debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

Image credits: Victor Boyko/Getty

“She needs more practice,” someone else shared. “It helps to have famous parents.”

Accusations of nepotism costing jobs in the fashion industry have persisted for years. In 2022, French model Chloe Lecareux posted on TikTok about the ongoing problem.

In a video, she joked: “When you aren’t a nepo baby and your modeling agency said you are too [fat] for [fashion week].”

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

Image credits: Estrop/Getty

Sunday Rose opened the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show on Tuesday (October 1) in Paris, France

@instyle #NicoleKidman’s 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose leads the pack of @Miu Miu ♬ original sound – InStyle Magazine

According to TikToker and fashion expert Erin Fitzpatrick, the “next-gen nepo babies” who took over fashion month this season included Sunday Rose, David and Victoria Beckham’s 22-year-old son Romeo, and 1990s supermodel Kirsty Hume’s daughter Violet Hume.

Erin also mentioned Scarlett White, the 17-year-old daughter of model Karen Elson and Jack White of the White Stripes, as well as Solange Knowles’ son and Beyoncé’s 19-year-old nephew Julez Smith.

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

Image credits: chloelecareux

Accusations of nepotism costing jobs in the fashion industry have persisted for years

@chloelecareux When everybody want to be a model but you have no idea how hard is it mentally and physically to do modeling when you don’t have any connection in the fashion industry, rejection, payments delay, 10 castings a day, travelling by yourself, being judge everyday on the way you look, working out, diet and more. I’m way happier now with my jobs #nepobaby #modeling #fashion #nepotismbaby ♬ Mom – Noise Kidd

Another nepo baby debut included Sting’s child, Eliot Sumner, who also walked their first-ever runway show for Miu Miu.

Finally, Erin highlighted Lennon Sorrenti who is the niece of fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

Bored Panda has contacted Alina for comment.

“That can happen when you’re born with a silver spoon,” a reader commented

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

"It's A Joke": Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman's Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

catwalks don't have the heft they had 20-30 years ago (tired brands churning through design gurues), so they have been packing celebs in the seats, now on the runways. IRL, she'd probably not be a model, but she now has stirred up "eyeballs" onto that brand's offerings, if nothing else but to gawk at the poor unfortunate thing.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. 16 yo girl wants to try this. Mum arranges it. And now she gets bullied and brand gets attention. Not fair for the girl.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
hermom504 avatar
WonderWoman
WonderWoman
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That child is not attractive and she is unqualified to be walking the catwalk. But the haves have and the have-nots haven't. What needs to stop happening is being told that hard work and a good work ethic can make all the difference, it doesn't. It is who you know and who they blow.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
