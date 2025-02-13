Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Call CPS”: Parents Spark Controversy By Putting Baby In Plastic Box To Visit Cave In Thailand
Family, News

“Call CPS”: Parents Spark Controversy By Putting Baby In Plastic Box To Visit Cave In Thailand

A Norwegian couple stunned social media with their innovative way of bringing their baby on a new travel adventure.

Tora and Marcus, parents to a 10-month-old baby boy, couldn’t leave him behind for their exciting swim through the Emerald Cave in Koh Mook, Thailand.

Since the only way to reach the breathtaking beach on the island was by swimming through the cave, they decided to use a plastic box as a makeshift boat to carry their son.

Highlights
  • Norwegian parents used a plastic box for their baby to swim through a cave in Thailand.
  • The tour guide suggested the box as the island's standard method for transporting children to the hidden beach.
  • The mom defended their choice despite online criticism and said she would do it again.

Tora shared the clip on TikTok, explaining that their tour guide had suggested the idea.

“Our guide had done this many times before, and it felt completely safe (although I was a bit scared before we started, I must admit,” the mom wrote.

    A couple sparked outrage by transporting their 10-month-old boy in a plastic box while swimming through a caveCouple riding a motorbike in Thailand, wearing helmets and smiling on an empty road with scenic greenery in the background.

    Image credits: toras.travels

    In the video, the couple can be seen wearing life jackets and holding the plastic tub with the child inside in the emerald green water.

    Tora said they were initially “hesitant” about the idea, but were eventually convinced after learning that it was the normal standard on the island and that the guide had done it “hundreds of times” before.

    “As first-time parents, we are often on the most cautious side of the spectrum, but as we have traveled to non-Western countries, we have learned that if you want to bring your kids along, that sometimes means doing things a bit outside your comfort zone,” she shared.

    Parents transporting baby in plastic box through cave waters in Thailand.

    Image credits: torastravels

    “We got out on the other side and the cave was magical, we are so happy we brought him along to experience it.”

    The baby enjoyed the “fun” experience, and there were many travelers “cheering him on.”

    However, many netizens didn’t find the video adorable in the slightest. Instead, they expressed concerns about the baby boy’s safety, noting that he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

    “It seems kinda unsafe to do it? Box can easily tip over and the baby has no floater,” one user commented, to which Tora replied, “Noo box was very sturdy and we were three people supporting it with floating vests, he was totally safe.”

    Tora and Marcus, from Norway, used the plastic box to reach a hidden beach in Thailand with their baby

    Parents with baby in a plastic box in a cave in Thailand, creating controversy.

    Image credits: torastravels

    “Someone truly should call CPS,” raged another netizen.

    “Just curious though, you have a life vest on but baby doesn’t?” a third pointed out.

    Someone else asked: “Where is the baby’s life jacket? Seriously, guys, come on. That is ridiculous.”

    Parent carrying baby near cave in Thailand, surrounded by rocks and sand.

    Image credits: torastravels

    Meanwhile, others supported the couple, praising them for including their child in their adventure.

    “Very creative way to let your baby enjoy the moment,” one commenter said.

    “Can’t wait for when he tells you about his memories of magical worlds 🌎✨💫,” wrote someone else.

    An additional user shared: “Goes to daycare, ‘My mommy put me in a box in the water’ 😂😭. Looks amazing, glad everyone got to enjoy!!!” 

    @torastravels Core memory unlocked 🥹 #thailand #babytravel #bungalow #travel #baby ♬ today was a good day – ✗

    Responding to the criticism, Tora reflected on the safety measures some “picture-perfect” parents take for their children, which she now deems extreme and unnecessary.

    “My algorithm during pregnancy was WILD. It was as though everyone on this app were these picture-perfect parents with every single thing and gadget and safety measure in order. Letting your baby sleep without a bracelet monitoring oxygen intake? Never!! Co-sleeping with a baby in safe conditions? Why would you risk it!!”

    The idea came from their tour guide, who reassured them that they had done it “hundreds of times” before

    Parent holds baby at sunset on a beach in Thailand, reflecting on water.

    Image credits: toras.travels

    She explained that as a first time mom, she found it challenging to navigate the overwhelming parenting advice she saw online, and often found herself “going against [her] own intuition.”

    “Fast forward to coming to Thailand with our baby. You see babies with their parents on scooters, you see them sleeping wrapped in blankets with all their siblings, you see them in cars, buses and boats hanging out the window—no car seat in sight.”

    A person carrying a baby at a beach in Thailand, near wooden boats, under a clear sky.

    Image credits: toras.travels

    “Now, this is not saying that this is the standard I want to keep for my baby, but it definitely made me think and evaluate some of the lengths in which we go in the West—and sometimes on behalf of the best for the baby AND the parents (obsessive behaviour, anxiety etc. that can come from this).”

    Tora continued: “And when I get the comments saying that we should be reported to the CPS (guessing the American child protective services), I get it. “

    “It felt completely safe (although I was a bit scared before we started, I must admit),” the mom captioned a video of the moment

    @torastravels You got this mama! 🌎 What are some worries or questions you’ve had regarding traveling with your little one? Let me know in the comments and I’ll answer them all 🫶🏻👇🏻🥰 #firsttimemom #firsttimeparents #babytiktok #travel #babytravel #travelblogger #travelwithkids #familytravel ♬ Pure Imagination – John Borleo

    “When you’re in the bubble of keeping everything completely compliant and secure, this might seem wild to you. But out there in the real world and away from social media, this is not very uncommon.”

    The mom further clarified that the tunnel was “very short” and concluded by saying she would gladly share the experience with her son again.

    The parents share their travel experiences with their 75,000 TikTok followers on @toras.travels

    Aerial view of scenic beach and cliffs in Thailand, surrounded by turquoise waters.

    Image credits: Spenser Sembrat / Unsplash

    “For us, this was a very joyous moment and something I would do again and again, following my intuition and showing my baby a different world than the one you can find on American TikTok.”

    Tora and Marcus have visited five countries with their baby boy. They document their travels on TikTok, where they have nearly 75,000 followers.

    While some found the idea clever, others criticized the parents for exposing their child to the risk of falling from the box

    Comment suggesting to call CPS, sparking controversy online.

    Comment on a controversial parenting decision regarding a baby in Thailand.

    Comment on parenting creativity with babies in cave adventures, 1700 likes.

    Comment on controversy about parents putting baby in a box, with user profile picture and heart icon.

    Comment expressing disagreement on parents' controversial decision with baby in Thailand cave visit.

    Comment questioning the safety of placing a baby in a plastic box for a cave visit in Thailand.

    Comment on parenting decisions, referencing baby in a plastic box, with a safety concern expression.

    Comment criticizes parents about baby safety in a plastic box adventure; sparks controversy online.

    "Call CPS": Parents Spark Controversy By Putting Baby In Plastic Box To Visit Cave In Thailand

    Comment asking about booking a trip to Thailand with a guide.

    Comment expressing a positive opinion on parents' decision related to the baby visiting a cave in Thailand.

    Commenter fuangchalei k. saying 'Mini boat love it' with 95 likes, related to baby in plastic box for cave visit.

    Comment by Wena on a post about parents putting baby in a plastic box, earning six likes.

    Comment on baby in plastic box with humorous tone and 109 likes.

    Comment by Erinn B expresses anticipation about magical world memories, related to parents' controversial baby cave visit in Thailand.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    davidwestrop avatar
    Divado
    Divado
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moses went down the Nile in a far less waterproof vessel. Can't see the problem.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're idiots, just trying to get likes on social media. Babies don't remember things until about 4yo. Poor kid.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most people I know have some memories going back to 2. 4 is kindergarten. If you don't have any memories before then, that sounds like trauma. But it doesn't matter if the kid remembers, the parents will. That's the point of a lot of things you do with young kids. Enjoy it at the time and parents remember it. How many people have birthday parties for one and two year olds?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
