Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Can’t See How Husband’s Ex Being Tired Because Of Her New Baby Is Her Problem
Family, Relationships

Woman Can’t See How Husband’s Ex Being Tired Because Of Her New Baby Is Her Problem

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a newborn inevitably means less sleep and lots more to do, unless you have help. And if you’re already parenting an older child, it can push you to breaking point. When one woman split from the father of her second child soon after giving birth, she found herself unable to cope with the demands of motherhood and life.

The new mom turned to the dad of her first child to help carry the load, but his current wife is less than impressed. She doesn’t understand why her husband’s ex is making her new baby (with another man) their problem. She’s considering asking her husband to stop assisting, but is wondering whether she’s being unreasonable. The wife has turned to the internet for advice.

RELATED:

    Adjusting to life with a new baby can be exhausting, especially if you’re doing it alone

    Woman yawning, holding baby, looking tired at desk; illustrating tiredness from new baby.

    Image credits: stocky01 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When one woman broke up with the father of her newborn, she called another ex to help, much to the dismay of his wife

    Text discussing husband's ex's new baby and its impact on current relationship dynamics.

    Text image discussing a woman’s issues with husband’s ex needing help due to her new baby.

    Text discussing a woman's frustration with her husband's ex being tired due to her new baby.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image focusing on a woman expressing her thoughts about her husband's ex and parenting responsibilities.

    Text message addressing husband's ex's newborn baby issues and related responsibilities.

    Woman on phone looking concerned in a modern living room.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text expressing someone's opinion on declining help, mentioning child's father.

    Text about woman's relationship issues with husband's ex and her new baby.

    Image credits: purplejeansandbiscoff

    There are options for single moms who find themselves unable to cope with all that life throws at them

    I think we can agree that it can’t be easy juggling a new baby, an older child, daily chores, and life in general all by yourself.

    “It’s like hiking the Appalachian Trail with a heavy backpack,” says Amelia Shaw, a mom of two young daughters. “The backpack has your essential stuff in it and weighs you down sometimes. When you take it off (say, by hiring a babysitter), for the first half hour you feel light and free. And then your body starts to crave that weight, and you feel anxious until you can put it back on.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trying to heal from birth and a break-up while doing everything else could get particularly overwhelming. But there are options available if you need help.

    Instead of constantly making trips to the store for essentials like diapers, wipes and formula, consider buying these things in bulk. That means you’ll have less chance of running out of them, and you’ll save yourself some time and stress. The same goes for meal prepping and making dinners in advance. Don’t beat yourself up if you buy a few frozen meals to avoid having to cook.

    Image credits: alexgrash / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Find out if there’s a lift club to or from school for your older child, and if so, consider making use of it. While you’re at it, why not reach out to a few of your child’s friends’ parents to set up play dates, or even just ask for support?

    If you can afford it, a nanny or even an overnight newborn specialist might be a good choice. They’ll be able to step in when needed so that you can get some much-needed sleep.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to “What To Expect”, these professionals don’t come cheap: anywhere from $160 to $360 a night, or $20 to $45 per hour, depending on various factors like your location, their credentials and experience, and how many babies you have. But they’re apparently worth every penny.

    “A newborn specialist can be a godsend, especially if you plan to bottle-feed exclusively or in addition to breastfeeding,” notes the site. “She will give your baby expressed milk or formula for at least one of the feedings each night, allowing you to get some extra shut-eye. She can also get a fussy baby to sleep, change diapers and otherwise make your life easier…”

    Most importantly, don’t suffer in silence. And don’t be scared to ask for help. Friends and family might be more understanding and willing than you think. There are many support groups for single moms. You are not alone. But if you find yourself buckling under the pressure, and your mental health is at risk, please seek professional help from a qualified therapist.

    The woman provided some more info in the comments

    Text exchange about husband's ex and new baby, highlighting relationship dynamics and responsibility challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post about a woman's perspective on her husband's ex dealing with a new baby.

    Many felt the wife shouldn’t have to buy nappies and groceries, and advised her to only help with “reasonable” requests

    Text discussing cut her some slack due to new baby challenges.

    Comment discussing if husband's ex and baby issues are relevant, mentions buying nappies and taking DSC extra days.

    Text discussing husband's ex being tired due to a new baby and how it's not someone else's responsibility to help.

    Text from forum discussing husband's ex and her new baby issues.

    Online comment discussing husband's ex, mentioning her struggles with a new baby.

    Comment about husband's ex being tired and relationship issues discussed in text.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a user, InterIgnis, saying not your problem and warning about growing resentful.

    Comment discussing husband's ex being tired with new baby and custody arrangements.

    Text image discussing husband's responsibilities toward his kids, mentioning challenges faced by a mother with a new baby.

    Comment discussing woman offering flexibility in helping husband's ex with new baby.

    “Put your compassionate hat on and suck it up”: some felt the woman was being unreasonable

    Text comment on a forum about empathy towards a tired new mother.

    Comment by Roselilly36 about supporting a tired new mother.

    Text screenshot discussing a blended family, addressing new baby challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from user "PrimalLass" suggesting help with new baby.

    Text from a user named PrimalLass about helping a new mum with a baby, even if it’s a neighbor.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda