People Drag This Woman For Calling CPS On A Mom Because Her Toddler Keeps Throwing Tantrums
Entitled People, Social Issues

People Drag This Woman For Calling CPS On A Mom Because Her Toddler Keeps Throwing Tantrums

When you live in an apartment building, there are bound to be some clashes with your neighbors, be it over parking, trash disposal, or, as was the case for Reddit user Osoimopt, noise.

A family moved in above the woman, and she claimed she tried to be understanding at first, but the child’s tantrums had become so loud and frequent that she could no longer work.

Not knowing what to do, the Redditor called the authorities to investigate. However, she told the “Am I the [Jerk]?” community that it only made things worse, and now she is unsure if it was even the right move. So, she wants them to help her make sense of the situation.

    Image credits: yanadjana / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: osoimopt

    People have been saying the woman was way out of line

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this was simply about concern over the consistent tantrums, I couldn't blame someone who has no experience of kids being worried enough to call CPS - if something was actually going on and they didn't call, they'd be the bad guy for not reporting. HOWEVER, the mother made a point to visit the neighbours and let them know the baby has these tantrums, she took the baby outside for a few hours each time she'd get a complaint from OP, this is absolutely not a negligent parent. It's clear as day that OP did in fact take very serious action because she simply didn't like the noise. That's an arsehole move.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    carrotironfounderson avatar
    Hey hey hey
    Hey hey hey
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This time around, the YTAers are the one with sense while the NTAers are off their rockers.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have to guess that a lot more children have been killed because someone didn’t call CPS when they should have than vice versa. A visit from CPS is not “having one’s child taken away.” It is a check.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
