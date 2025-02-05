People Drag This Woman For Calling CPS On A Mom Because Her Toddler Keeps Throwing Tantrums
When you live in an apartment building, there are bound to be some clashes with your neighbors, be it over parking, trash disposal, or, as was the case for Reddit user Osoimopt, noise.
A family moved in above the woman, and she claimed she tried to be understanding at first, but the child’s tantrums had become so loud and frequent that she could no longer work.
Not knowing what to do, the Redditor called the authorities to investigate. However, she told the “Am I the [Jerk]?” community that it only made things worse, and now she is unsure if it was even the right move. So, she wants them to help her make sense of the situation.
People have been saying the woman was way out of line
If this was simply about concern over the consistent tantrums, I couldn't blame someone who has no experience of kids being worried enough to call CPS - if something was actually going on and they didn't call, they'd be the bad guy for not reporting. HOWEVER, the mother made a point to visit the neighbours and let them know the baby has these tantrums, she took the baby outside for a few hours each time she'd get a complaint from OP, this is absolutely not a negligent parent. It's clear as day that OP did in fact take very serious action because she simply didn't like the noise. That's an arsehole move.
This time around, the YTAers are the one with sense while the NTAers are off their rockers.
Have to guess that a lot more children have been killed because someone didn’t call CPS when they should have than vice versa. A visit from CPS is not “having one’s child taken away.” It is a check.
