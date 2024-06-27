This Former Chef Is A Co-Founder Of A Nonprofit Rescue And Rehabilitation Center For Stray Dogs

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestled in a tranquil Thai village just outside of Bangkok, between the lush scenery of rolling cassava fields, a Chinese cemetery, and the local garbage dump, lives a Swedish man and his dogs.

Formerly a successful chef, Michael J. Baines had moved to Thailand in 2002 eager to advance his culinary career, but also in search of a fresh start from a life that had plunged him into the dangerous world of addiction, as he somehow found himself working for the alleged Yugoslavian mafia before he was delivered a life-changing ultimatum.

Today, the Swedish entrepreneur is the president and co-founder of “The Man That Rescues Dogs” – a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation center for stray, sick and paralyzed dogs.

With more than 1,000 dogs now in his care, Baines’ life story took a truly astonishing twist – a tale he has chosen to chronicle in a heartwarming memoir, to raise funds for the TMTRD Foundation. Appropriately titled “Home. Made.”, the book shares the journey of an ordinary man who left the bustling kitchens of Sweden’s most popular restaurant scene and created an extraordinary community of underdogs, survivors and unlikely heroes.

It had started as a small act of kindness, feeding the local dogs outside his restaurant, then those along his route to work – but with so many in poor health and in need of urgent medical care, the chef decided to adopt several into his home, providing food, shelter, and treatment at the local veterinary clinic. As time passed, he discovered more and more dogs that needed help, and made the radical decision to put down his kitchen utensils and quit his job in the restaurant business to become a full-time dog rescuer, dedicating his life to saving the many furry four-, three-, and two-legged creatures that roamed the streets of Thailand.

Launched in 2017, “The Man That Rescues Dogs” Foundation is now home to a total of 766 dogs. The 8,000 sq m sanctuary space contains eight main shelters, a full-service clinic, specialized care units, a sterile quarantine section for new rescues and dogs with serious diseases, three hydrotherapy pools, and play and relaxation areas. A further 450 dogs are fed and monitored on the streets of the Bang Saen and Sriracha area, with TMTRD also serving to help control the stray population through spaying and neutering, whilst administering life-saving vaccinations and medical care.

However, the sanctuary is not solely a place for dogs to heal. Despite its humble surroundings and makeshift amenities, it has also become a tight-knit family of misfits of humankind, with more than 30 staff now employed – veterinarians, construction workers, and administrative staff, plus a former bank robber, a wannabe Formula One race car driver, and a magical dog whisperer who escaped a life of domestic violence.

In celebration of International Dog Day this year (Monday, 26 August 2024), Baines will honor the Foundation and its lovable inhabitants with the launch of his memoir, with royalties to be donated back to TMTRD.

In a deeply honest and moving account, “Home. Made.” explores Baines’ personal journey from drug-addicted party animal to heroic dog rescuer, as well as the many soul-stirring success stories of the dogs that have been rescued, treated and adopted to find their forever homes, plus the positive development of pet culture in Thailand.

Whereas traditionally, an author only receives 5-10% of book royalties, Baines’ publishers Witchcraft – an all-female start-up in the USA working to bring funding to nonprofits on the front lines of social change through the power of books – will donate 70% of royalties to TMTRD and its dogs, with the other 30% reinvested to help continue the success of their books and nonprofit beneficiaries.

“The Man That Rescues Dogs’” book “Home. Made.” will be available to purchase online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Walmart, and in libraries across the country.