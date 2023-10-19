ADVERTISEMENT

While some celebrities have gone on to birth children who have in turn become famous and made a name for themselves within the industry, other nepo babies have made the choice to remain outside the spotlight.

As it turns out, being the children of some of the most famous actors or musicians in the world doesn’t make it impossible to live a pretty normal life.

Likewise, being a nepo baby doesn’t mean that a person can’t inherit some admirable qualities and talents.

Bored Panda takes a look at celebrities’ children who have remained in the showbiz industry like their parents, and other children who have decided to pursue jobs outside of the industry.