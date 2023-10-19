22 ‘Nepo Babies’ Who Chose To Stay In Showbiz Like Their Parents, And Others Who Decided Not To
While some celebrities have gone on to birth children who have in turn become famous and made a name for themselves within the industry, other nepo babies have made the choice to remain outside the spotlight.
As it turns out, being the children of some of the most famous actors or musicians in the world doesn’t make it impossible to live a pretty normal life.
Likewise, being a nepo baby doesn’t mean that a person can’t inherit some admirable qualities and talents.
Bored Panda takes a look at celebrities’ children who have remained in the showbiz industry like their parents, and other children who have decided to pursue jobs outside of the industry.
Sting’s Child Eliot Sumner
Eliot Sumner is a talented musician, who has undoubtedly inherited some talents from their father, British music star and The Police frontman, Sting. Not to mention their mother’s, Trudie Styler’s, good looks.
Eliot came out as non-binary in 2015 and has been using gender-neutral pronouns since.
They kicked off their professional career in the music industry in 2010, Under the band name I Blame Coco, before releasing their debut album "The Constant".
They have also made acting appearances in films and TV shows, including "The Gentlemen" and "No Time to Die."
In 2014, Eliot began their solo music career and announced their songs would be released under their birth name, Eliot Sumner.
Monica Belluci And Vincent Cassel’s Daughter, Deva Cassel
Deva Cassel is an 18-year-old with a remarkable nepo-baby pedigree.
The daughter of Italian icon Monica Belluci and French film star Vincent Cassel, Deva has already made her acting debut in Laura Luchetti’s 2023 film The Beautiful Summer.
Deva has also modeled, notably at the Venezia 2021 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in Piazzetta San Marco.
Francis Ford Coppola's Daughter, Sofia Coppola
Sofia Coppola has followed in her father's footsteps, successfully pursuing a career in directing.
The 52-year-old filmmaker is best known for her movies like The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring, and Lost in Translation, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.
She has most recently directed the upcoming biopic Priscilla, which follows how Priscilla Beaulieu's life changed when she met Elvis Presley.
Tom Hanks' Eldest Son, Colin Hanks
Colin Hanks had big shoes to fill when he decided to pursue the same profession as his Oscar-winning father, Tom Hanks.
Now aged 45, Colin has gone on to star in a wide range of movies and TV shows, including Orange County, King Kong, The House Bunny, the Jumanji film series, as well as Dexter, Fargo, and The Good Guys.
Tom Hanks’ eldest son has also won and been nominated for several awards, including receiving the Soaring Star Award at the 2005 San Diego Film Festival for his role in Body of Work.
Don Johnson And Melanie Griffith's Daughter, Dakota Johnson
American actress Dakota Johnson has made a name for herself in Hollywood, despite being the daughter of movie stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.
The 34-year-old nepo baby made her film debut at age 10 with a minor role in the 1999 dark comedy film Crazy in Alabama alongside her mother.
She went on to earn her breakthrough in the industry playing Anastasia Steele in the erotic romantic drama film series Fifty Shades, receiving a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination in 2016.
Dakota has continued to work in the film industry, earning other accolades.
Johnny Depp And Vanessa Paradis’ Daughter, Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the summer, thanks to the controversial 2023 HBO drama series, The Idol, where she made her TV debut alongside music star The Weeknd.
Time wrote that Lily had brought “some tentative gravity to all the sordidness".
As well as being the daughter of two celebrities; Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, and French singer Vanessa Paradis, Lily is also the goddaughter of rock star Marilyn Manson.
Greg Wise And Emma Thompson's Son Tindyebwa Agaba Wise
Tindyebwa Agaba is the adopted son of British actors Greg Wise and Emma Thompson.
Emma reportedly first met Tindy, a refugee from Rwanda, when he was 16, at a refugee council event where she volunteered.
When Tindy was just a nine-year-old boy, he tragically lost his biological father to AIDS.
But the perseverant boy grew into a remarkable man, graduating with two degrees and speaking eight languages.
He is now a humanitarian who works with a specialist arm of the Metropolitan Police, helping refugees just like him.
Kate Moss' Daughter, Lila Moss
Lila Moss has followed in her supermodel mom Kate Moss’ footsteps, modeling since the age of 14.
Despite her being the daughter of one of the most renowned models of all time, her father is also a prominent figure, being no other than Jefferson Hack, the co-founder of Dazed Media.
The now 21-year-old nepo baby has graced the runways of Miu Miu, Fendi, Versace, and Richard Quinn.
Lila has notably been praised for walking fashion shows while visibly wearing her insulin pump, bringing awareness to diabetes, which she was diagnosed with as a child.
Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet’s Daughter, Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz didn’t “Fly Away” far from her parents’ footsteps, as she also became an award-winning actress.
The daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe made her own acting debut in the 2007 romantic comedy film No Reservations.
Her breakthrough was prompted by her portrayal of Angel Salvadore in the 2011 superhero film X-Men: First Class, which earned her nominations for a Teen Choice Award and a Scream Award.
Cindy Crawford's Daughter, Kaia Gerber
Many nepo babies rising to fame in recent years often include the children of former models.
However, one of the most successful ones is none other than Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, whom she shares with American businessman Rande Gerber.
Looking like her supermodel mom’s twin, Kaia has walked for the most prestigious brands in the fashion industry, earning her the title of Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, in 2018, at the ripe age of 17.
Meg Ryan And Dennis Quaid's Son, Jack Quaid
The fact that Jack Quaid is the son of Hollywood stars Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid has been overshadowed by his own talents.
Jack had his breakout role in 2019, as vigilante Hughie Campbell in the ongoing satirical superhero series The Boys.
He currently stars as Lieutenant JG Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is a role he reprised in the action in a 2023 episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
The 31-year-old actor has also appeared in the Scream franchise, as well as in the acclaimed 2023 film Oppenheimer.
Anna Wintour's Son, Charles Shaffer
Vogue boss Anna Wintour's son couldn’t be further from his mother’s world.
38-year-old Charles Shaffer is the eldest of two children and works as a doctor with a specialty in psychiatry.
Steve Higgins’s Son John Higgins
John Higgins is the 27-year-old son of comedian Steve Higgins.
Despite not pursuing a prominent career as an actor, John has remained within the entertainment industry, only behind the cameras.
Indeed, John has worked as a screenwriter.
According to his IMDB page, the young talent has even written skits for Saturday Night Live, which his own father has famously produced as well as written for.
Bruce Springsteen's Son, Sam Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen shares three children with his wife and fellow E Street Band member Patti Scialfa: Evan, 33, Jessica, 31, and Samuel, 29.
But the Grammy-award-winning musician’s youngest son, Sam Springsteen, chose a job that couldn’t be more opposite from a showbiz career - a firefighter. He currently fights fire in New Jersey, US.
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Son, Jaden Smith
Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have welcomed two new additional stars in the world: Willow and Jaden Smith.
While Willow has made her name for herself in the music industry, with the release of a few chart-topping songs, including Whip My Hair and Meet Me At Our Spot, her older brother has focused his career on acting.
Just like his father, Jaden has succeeded in both music and acting, but it was in his film debut alongside Will, in the 2006 Academy-Awards nominated movie The Pursuit of Happyness, that he rose to fame.
The 25-year-old talent has gone on to feature in other successful acting gigs, including The Karate Kid and Netflix’s two-part original, The Get Down.
Jeff Bridges' Daughters, Isabelle And Hayley Roselouise Bridges
Two of The Big Lebowski actor Jeff Bridges' daughters, Isabelle Bridges and Hayley Roselouise Bridges, chose to stay out of the Hollywood craze.
Isabelle chose a career working as an empowerment coach while Hayley got herself a job as an interior designer with her own company called Hayley Bridges Design.
Harrison Ford's Eldest Son, Ben Ford
Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford has a total of five children.
But Benjamin "Ben" Ford is Harrison’s first child, born in 1966, whom he had with his ex-wife Mary Marquardt.
57-year-old Ben is now a successful chef, who owns the restaurant Ford's Filling Station.
He has also written a cookbook entitled Taming the Feast: Ben Ford's Field Guide to Adventurous Cooking.
Howard Stern's Daughter, Ashley Jade Stern
Ashley Jade Stern is the daughter of renowned radio and television host Howard Stern and actress Alison Berns.
Born in 1993, Ashley is the youngest member of the family, and has two older siblings, Deborah Jennifer Stern and Emily Beth Stern.
In contrast to her father's significant presence in the showbiz industry, Ashley has not made any appearances in movies or TV shows.
She has since pursued a career as an adult care nurse practitioner in New York.
Paul Mccartney And Linda Eastman's Daughter, Heather Louise Mccartney
According to People, Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman's daughter, Heather Louise McCartney, studied design in college and became a potter.
The 60-year-old daughter of The Beatles member and the renowned American artist went on to launch her own line of pottery and houseware called Heather McCartney Designs.
Robert De Niro's Son, Raphael De Niro
Raphael De Niro is the son of actor Robert De Niro and actress Diahnne Abbott.
Despite appearing in some films, including Love Streams and Raging Bull, Raphael now focuses on his career as a real estate broker.
The 46-year-old reportedly often works with celebrity clients, including Jon Bon Jovi and Renée Zellweger.
Rod Stewart’s Daughter Renée Stewart
Rock legend Rod Stewart shares eight children with five mothers.
He is a father to four daughters; Sarah, 59, Kimberly, 44, Ruby, 36, and Renee, 31, as well as four sons; Sean, 43, Liam, 29, Alastair Wallace, 17, and Aiden Patrick, 12.
Renée has notably returned to London for her studies after growing up in Los Angeles, where she graduated from The London Contemporary Dance School with a bachelor's degree in 2016.
According to Renee's website, Renée has been working as a dance artist and performed as a freelance artist at The Hong Kong International Dance Festival and Resolutions 2020 at The Place London.
Tom Selleck And Jillie Mack's Daughter, Hannah Selleck
Magnum star Tom Selleck’s daughter, Hannah Selleck, seems to have not been too interested in a career in Hollywood.
Hannah was reportedly raised on a ranch, where she started riding horses.
She went on to make a name for herself as an equestrian jumping athlete, first participating in the show ring at age 10.
She has gone on to win multiple awards. In September 2022, she participated in the Hampton Classic Horse Show with her horse Rumple.