Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Battling Cancer: The Tumor Has Diminished "To The Size Of A Marble"

There are but a few things in life that suck more than cancer. The leading cause of death worldwide, which has no guaranteed cure whatsoever, has robbed us of many beloved and talented people. And with the combination of the pandemic, which has plagued Earth for the last couple of years, the chances of survival seem rather bleak.

One of the few celebrities that knows this better than most is Jeff Bridges, the Oscar-winning actor known for his iconic, laid-back role in ‘The Big Lebowski.’ Speaking with AARP, a non-profit organization, this Tuesday, 73-year-old Bridges opened up about his brush with death while battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a severe case of COVID-19, which he contracted in the midst of his fight against cancer.

In a recent interview, the iconic actor Jeff Bridges shared his near-death experience fighting a severe case of cancer

Image credits: thejeffbridges

Image credits: AARP

After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2020, soon after he also contracted COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy

Image credits: JEFF BRIDGES

While Bridges was close to giving up (“I was in surrender mode”), weakened by the combination of deadly diseases, he kept fighting back and has made a remarkable comeback ever since

Image credits: TheJeffBridges

Now, the tumor that was once 9-by-12-inches has been reduced “to the size of a marble”

Image credits: thejeffbridges

Image credits: thejeffbridges

The 73-year-old Oscar winner is known for many of his roles, particularly the ones in ‘True Grit’ and ‘The Big Lebowski’

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Image credits: Gramercy Pictures

Image credits: Dune Entertainment

Bridges shared that his comeback would not have been possible without his “absolute champion” of a wife, Susan Geston

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Currently in the last steps of defeating cancer, Bridges shares that the overall experience has made him appreciate the people that surround him

Image credits: E! Insider

Image credits: E! Insider

Image credits: E! Insider

Fans showered Jeff with good thoughts and kind words for not giving up when it seemed hopeless to fight back