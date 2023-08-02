Cillian Murphy, who takes on the role of the titular theoretical physicist responsible for ending WW2, described his performance as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I can’t think of any better word than it’s a dream. It sounds like such a cliché, but it’s the truth. But I had no idea he was going to call me. He just called me out of the blue," he explained to Collider. "It’s a big shock, and a very pleasant one, but then you kind of go, ‘Okay, now I have a lot of work to do.’”

Murphy, who is an old timer in the 'Nolanverse', has been vocal about the physical and mental challenges his preparation for the role demanded. He disclosed to The New York Times that he shed "quite a bit of weight", for a time only eating an almond a day, to accurately portray Oppenheimer's slender appearance, almost emaciated.

"I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything. I was so in it, a state of hyper-something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate,” Murphy reflected on the preparation for his already iconic role to the Guardian.

According to Murphy and the Pulitzer-winning biography, 'American Prometheus', which inspired the film, Oppenheimer sustained himself with minimal intake, primarily relying on Chesterfield cigarettes and double-strength martinis, with lime-dipped rims.