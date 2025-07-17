For movie lovers, there’s nothing quite like seeing your favorite stars shine, especially when their performances are finally recognized by the industry.

But even icons like Tom Hanks don’t always get their due. For every Oscar-winning role, there’s a hidden gem left in the shadows.

Hanks has starred in over 60 films, but plenty of his work has slipped under the radar, missing the all-time favorite movies lists despite his immense talent.

From Joe Versus The Volcano to The Ladykillers, some of his most fascinating roles came in films with lukewarm reviews, soft box-office returns, or no awards buzz compared to his top-rated performances.

