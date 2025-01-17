ADVERTISEMENT

Movies have the power to captivate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions on us. Over the years, some films have risen to legendary status, earning high scores on IMDb and capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. But how do you feel about these iconic films?

In this poll, we’ll take a look at IMDb’s Top 30 movies of all time, featuring masterpieces like The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, The Dark Knight, and more. Each film has its IMDb rating, but now it’s your turn to cast your vote. Do these movies deserve their scores? Would you rate them higher, lower, or keep them the same?

Let’s see how your ratings stack up against IMDb’s! ⭐

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Shawshank Redemption

Poster of Shawshank Redemption, a top IMDb movie, depicting a man in the rain with arms outstretched.

Castle Rock Entertainment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    The Godfather

    Classic movie poster for "The Godfather," depicting a serious man in a tuxedo, with prominent lighting and dark background.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Dark Knight

    Batman stands before a burning building, representing IMDb's top movies and cinematic masterpieces.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The Godfather Part II

    "The Godfather Part II poster, iconic IMDb top movie, featuring a man seated with a puppet hand graphic above the title."

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    12 Angry Men

    12 Angry Men movie poster with Henry Fonda and ensemble cast illustration.

    Orion-Nova Productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

    Poster of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," one of IMDb's top 30 movies.

    New Line Cinema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Schindler’s List

    Hand-holding scene from Schindler's List, one of IMDb's top 30 movies, featuring its iconic and poignant film poster.

    Universal Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Pulp Fiction

    Poster of "Pulp Fiction" featuring Uma Thurman with film details; part of IMDb's top cinematic masterpieces.

    Miramax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

    Poster of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," one of IMDb's top 30 movies.

    New Line Cinema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

    Classic poster of 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' featuring Clint Eastwood, depicting cinematic masterpieces.

    Amazon MGM Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Forrest Gump

    Forrest Gump movie poster featuring Tom Hanks sitting on a bench with a suitcase.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scarlet-patience avatar
    Noname
    Noname
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seeing it once was enough for me. I really didn't care for the storyline.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

    "Film poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, featuring key characters and iconic imagery from the movie."

    New Line Cinema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Fight Club

    "Fight Club movie poster featuring actors holding pink soap bar, representing IMDb’s top cinematic masterpieces."

    20th Century Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Inception

    Poster for the movie Inception, showcasing its cast standing on a surreal street, a top-rated IMDb cinematic masterpiece.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

    Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back poster, one of IMDb's top 30 movies.

    Lucasfilm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    The Matrix

    Poster of "The Matrix" featuring characters in stylish outfits with a sci-fi background, highlighting IMDb's top movies.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Goodfellas

    Goodfellas movie poster featuring Robert De Niro, highlighting an IMDb top movie classified as a cinematic masterpiece.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

    "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest movie poster with smiling man in front of fence."

    Saul Zaentz Film Co. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Interstellar

    Astronaut on icy terrain in the movie poster for Interstellar, one of IMDb's top cinematic masterpieces.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Se7ven

    Poster of the movie "Seven," featuring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, highlighting the theme of seven deadly sins.

    New Line Cinema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    It’s A Wonderful Life

    Poster for "It’s a Wonderful Life," featuring James Stewart lifting Donna Reed, a classic from IMDb's top 30 movies list.

    Liberty Films Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Seven Samurai

    "Poster of Seven Samurai, featuring iconic characters from the film, part of IMDb's top movies collection."

    Toho Co., Ltd. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    The Silence Of The Lambs

    Poster of "The Silence of the Lambs" featuring a close-up of a face with a moth over the mouth.

    Orion Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Saving Private Ryan

    Saving Private Ryan poster featuring soldiers, highlighting a top IMDb movie.

    DreamWorks Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    City Of God

    Movie poster for "City of God," a cinematic masterpiece highlighting crime and life in Brazil.

    Globo Filmes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    melloncollie avatar
    MellonCollie
    MellonCollie
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Although I didn't see the movie myself, I'm surprised at how many fellow pandas didn't watch it either. I thought "everyone" would have seen it by now (just like many others I never watched, and many others with me, apparently).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    The Green Mile

    Movie poster for "The Green Mile" featuring Tom Hanks, highlighting a top cinematic masterpiece.

    Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Life Is Beautiful

    Movie poster for "Life is Beautiful," featuring a family scene, part of IMDb's top cinematic masterpieces.

    Miramax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Terminator 2: Judgment Day

    Terminator 2 movie poster showing Schwarzenegger on a motorcycle with sunglasses and a gun.

    StudioCanal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Star Wars: Episode Iv - A New Hope

    Star Wars movie poster, featuring iconic characters and spaceships.

    Lucasfilm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Back To The Future

    "Back to the Future poster featuring a young man in front of a DeLorean with fire trails, a top IMDb cinematic masterpiece."

    Universal Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!