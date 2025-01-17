ADVERTISEMENT

Movies have the power to captivate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions on us. Over the years, some films have risen to legendary status, earning high scores on IMDb and capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. But how do you feel about these iconic films?

In this poll, we’ll take a look at IMDb’s Top 30 movies of all time, featuring masterpieces like The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, The Dark Knight, and more. Each film has its IMDb rating, but now it’s your turn to cast your vote. Do these movies deserve their scores? Would you rate them higher, lower, or keep them the same?

Let’s see how your ratings stack up against IMDb’s! ⭐