Scoring 13/18 Would Prove That You’ve Visited At Least One Art Gallery In Your Lifetime

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a casual museum wanderer or an art connoisseur?

In art history, movements have emerged with shifts in society as well as reactions to cultural, political, artistic, and technological changes. From neoclassicism to impressionism, each art movement has distinct features that are commonly seen in that period of time. Keep in mind that some art movements and styles may overlap in some paintings, but the dominant art movement is asked about in the questions. Even if you’re not the ultimate art connoisseur, in this quiz, you’ll learn that you know more than you think. If you don’t even get a couple of questions right, at least you’ll have learned something new and looked at some pretty paintings. 🤓

RELATED: