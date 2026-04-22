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“How Are These Connected?”: 27 World Geography Questions To Test Your Brain
The map shows the Baltic Sea, surrounding countries (Sweden, Estonia), and capitals. A red TRIVIA banner hints at world geography questions.
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“How Are These Connected?”: 27 World Geography Questions To Test Your Brain

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Do you have strong global knowledge? 🌍 This country’s quiz will put it to the test in a different way than the usual geography challenges.

Instead of identifying flags or naming capitals, your task is to find the hidden connection between places from around the world. In each question, you’ll need to identify the geographic connections among the countries.

Sometimes the answer will be obvious… Other times, you’ll need to spot the link hidden in patterns of borders, regions, or history. 🧠

Only those with sharp attention to detail will make it through all the questions. Let’s see if you’re one of them…👀

If you missed Part 1 and Part 2, explore them afterward.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Textured world map with pins & blue strings linking colorful regions in Africa, Europe, & Asia, ideal for World Geography Questions.

    Image credits: Marjan Blan

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    tombrincefield avatar
    Tom Brincefield
    Tom Brincefield
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 19, France does not straddle the Strait of Gibraltar.

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    Tom Brincefield
    Tom Brincefield
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 19, France does not straddle the Strait of Gibraltar.

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