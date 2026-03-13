“How Are These Connected?”: 27 World Geography Questions To Challenge Your Brain

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the connection between Greenland and the Faroe Islands? 🤔

We’re about to see if you can answer this and 26 other questions on geography. But these are not just any questions: in each question, there’s a connection between either two regions, countries, or cities… Your task is simple: identify the connection between all of them & score as high as you can.

Let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Anthony Beck