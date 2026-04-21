“How Advanced Is Your General Knowledge?”: This 28-Question Test Will Show

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Welcome to Part 4 of the ‘Most Difficult General Knowledge Test’! This isn’t your typical trivia quiz with questions like “Who theorized E=mc²?” or “What is the capital of Spain?” Instead, we’re stepping into a more intellectual challenge. 🧠

Designed for highly analytical minds, this set of 28 questions will push the boundaries of your general knowledge and reasoning skills. From advanced mathematics to deep scientific concepts, like identifying which mathematical constant is known as Euler’s number, each question is built to test how far your understanding really goes.

These 28 questions will test your IQ and push your general knowledge to the absolute limit. Can you really handle them? Let’s find out…👀

In case you missed it, check out Part 1 and Part 2!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko