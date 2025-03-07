ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the toughest general knowledge quiz ever!

We all think we are somewhat intelligent until a certain point where we think we might be a little dumb. This quiz is that certain point that will make you question if you’re really as smart as you think you are. From biology to chemistry, from math to literature, this quiz has it all. Only take this quiz if you feel up for a challenge. If not… this might shake your confidence, to say the least. Brace yourself for the most difficult general knowledge trivia—there’s no going back now!

