“Would You Get Into Harvard 150 Years Ago?”: Test Yourself With 16 Entrance Exam Questions

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🚨Double points alert! 🚨

Harvard has always been hard to get into, but 150 years ago? It was a different kind of hard. We’re talking Latin grammar, history & geography, algebra, and arithmetic. This exam-style quiz challenges you with 16 questions from Harvard’s entrance exams between 1869 and 1899.

Some questions are the original ones, while others were slightly adjusted. But all of them keep the challenge that separates Harvard students from everyone else in the 1800s.

Oh, and we even found Greek grammar questions in there, too, but we figured we’d spare you this time. 😎 Now, the real question is: Could you have gotten into Harvard in the 1800s? There’s only one way to find out. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Harvard University

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