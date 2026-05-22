57 Times People ‘Ate The Onion’ And Fell For Fake Satirical News Headlines (New Pics)
When it comes to trolling the masses, nobody does it better than professional satirical websites such as The Onion, The Babylon Bee and the fittingly named SatireWire. They all churn out 100% fake, hilarious stories expertly disguised as high-brow journalism.
The internet, of course, keeps the receipts, and there is an entire Reddit community dedicated to shaming those who fall for the bait. For example, someone believed that cows can lay eggs. Another user got convinced that the Pope declared the Covid vaccine mandatory for entry into heaven.
We’ve rounded up some more of these legendary self-owns from the community — you’ll find plenty of people who skipped the fact-check and went straight for the outrage.
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Look Daddy, A Cow Egg
Finally
Kidding
While most people can spot a joke, the explosion of satirical sites, especially with names like National Report and World News Daily Report, has made it increasingly difficult to separate legitimate news from pure fiction.
These websites mimic the tone, layout, and urgency of real journalism quite perfectly.
A major reason why people fall for them is because of something known as Poe’s Law, an internet adage coined in 2005. It suggests that without a clear signal (like a winky emoji or a disclaimer), it is virtually impossible to create a parody of extreme views so obvious that someone won’t mistake it for the real thing.
God Would Never Curse🤮🤮🤮
Because The Onion is so truthful and regularly reliable.
My Brother In Christ, That Is The Onion
Google's AI Responses Eat Onions Constantly
Confirmation bias also plays a massive role in why these headlines go viral. When we see a story that aligns with our deepest fears or strongest political beliefs, our fight-or-flight response often overrides our critical thinking.
Studies have shown that people are more likely to believe that satire or fake news is real if it confirms their pre-existing biases.
“A lot of times, people’s desire to believe something is true discourages them from investigating information sources. Confirmation Bias is a cognitive bias — how our brains are wired — that causes us to seek out and more readily believe sources and information that confirm what we already believe,” says Professor Laura Graham, faculty instructor of business communications at North Carolina Central University.
Some People Just Don’t Get The Appeal
Wtffhfhdhdj! I Don’t Understand Why Disney Would Do This 😢. Disney In 2024 Needs To Be Stopped!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Daily Mail Took Natalie Portman's Snl Rap Lyrics As A Truthful Account Of Her Time At College
Another reason why people take the bait is because actual news headlines have become so surreal that distinguishing them from parody is becoming pretty difficult.
When real-world events involve things like billionaire space races or government hearings about UFOs, the bar for what counts as believable keeps moving.
A perfect example of this is when Duffel Blog, a military satire site, joked that the US Cyber Command had lost its password, plenty of people fell for it. It played right into their belief that the military is “disorganized.”
“Social media has poured gasoline on this unintended misinformation due to continual headline scrolling but very little research. Now add that social media algorithms prioritize engaging content, which can also mean divisive content, and you have a potential firestorm that forces users to find the fact in between the purposeful misinformation and parody information,” said Dr. Dustin York, an associate professor of communication at Maryville University.
Gop Is Still Weird But They Fell For The Halfway Post
Onion Recycled It But Never Short Of Onion Eaters
Maga Moron Nonsense
Good satirists know that the best jokes are just exaggerated versions of real life. By building on a foundation of actual truth, they make the fake news feel quite familiar, which is exactly why people get duped.
They pick a clear target, whether it’s a politician being a hypocrite or a weird new social trend, and stay focused on a specific point until it feels believable.
If The Shoe Fits…
#fakenews
Got Someone With A Repeat Of An Old Atetheonion
These sites move fast, publishing articles while a topic is still trending. They try their best to catch people while they’re already emotional and primed to react. They also master the subtlety — sometimes they go full-on absurd, but other times they play it so straight that you have to read twice to realize you’re being trolled.
Satirical websites also do their prior research. They nail the boring details, like using correct professional titles or specific locations, making the whole thing look legit enough to fool anyone scrolling too fast.
Phone = Bad
Irish Onions Are The Best Kind Of Onions
I'm Sure We Have, But Come On
Even some international media outlets, politicians and celebrities have taken headlines at face value.
In 2012, The Onion jokingly named North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the “Sexiest Man Alive.” The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, took it entirely seriously. They published a 55-page photo gallery celebrating his “devastatingly handsome” looks and “unmistakable boyish charm,” citing The Onion as their source.
In the midst of the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal, former vice president Jack Warner posted a video defending himself. He held up The Onion article claiming the US was hosting a Summer 2015 World Cup starting that very day. He failed to realize the article was mocking the absurdity of the investigation.
Recently, The Daily Mail took Natalie Portman’s SNL Rap lyrics as a truthful account of her time at college.
I Like Those Odds
Didn't Even Peel It Before Biting
Satire serves as a powerful tool for civic engagement and critical thinking. Research suggests that satirical media can actually promote positive engagement on complex subjects like science and politics by making them more approachable.
Satire also encourages people, who might otherwise ignore the news, to seek out more information and participate in public debates.
It sharpens the brain by forcing readers to unmask layers of irony and sarcasm to find the true meaning. Studies show that this cognitive process is a form of mental exercise that builds essential critical thinking skills.
Meta AI Keeps On Giving
Hannes Can't Trust Media Anymore Because Of The Onion
Our love for a good laugh and the need to poke fun at the world around us means that satire isn’t going anywhere. But as much as we enjoy the joke, we’ve got to get better at fact-checking before hitting that share button.
It’s on us as readers to make sure the news we’re reacting to is actually real. If we skip the basic homework, we’re only adding more noise to an already deafening online circus.
Stevie Wonder Could See This Was Satire
The Account That Commented This Is Ran By AI. Even AI Ate The Onion
Upset Voter Genuinely Thinks 75,000 People Voted For "Hawk Tuah"
Toby Turner Apparently Eats The Onion
On The Literal Onion Sub No Less!
Everyone Thought This Was Real… People Even Tagged R/Nottheonion
Whoosh
Concerning
Out Of His Everything Mind?
Getting Stunged By The Babylonbee To Dunk On The Doomers
Ate The Obvious Plant
The Disrespect To Raw Dog Is Just Mean :(
She Doesn't Understand A Lot Of Things
It Still Happens Guys
Demented Imbecile
It Was The Worst Of Times… No, That’s It, It Was The Worst Of Times
Not A Well-Known Satire Page, But The Local Yokels Eat It Up
Reform Ate A Big Hot Cross Bun
Used To Work In Water Industry
Personally, I’m All For Geese Liaison Officers
I don’t want geese doing my health care. Or cops, for that matter.