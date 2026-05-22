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When it comes to trolling the masses, nobody does it better than professional satirical websites such as The Onion, The Babylon Bee and the fittingly named SatireWire. They all churn out 100% fake, hilarious stories expertly disguised as high-brow journalism.

The internet, of course, keeps the receipts, and there is an entire Reddit community dedicated to shaming those who fall for the bait. For example, someone believed that cows can lay eggs. Another user got convinced that the Pope declared the Covid vaccine mandatory for entry into heaven.

We’ve rounded up some more of these legendary self-owns from the community — you’ll find plenty of people who skipped the fact-check and went straight for the outrage.