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When it comes to trolling the masses, nobody does it better than professional satirical websites such as The Onion, The Babylon Bee and the fittingly named SatireWire. They all churn out 100% fake, hilarious stories expertly disguised as high-brow journalism.

The internet, of course, keeps the receipts, and there is an entire Reddit community dedicated to shaming those who fall for the bait. For example, someone believed that cows can lay eggs. Another user got convinced that the Pope declared the Covid vaccine mandatory for entry into heaven.

We’ve rounded up some more of these legendary self-owns from the community — you’ll find plenty of people who skipped the fact-check and went straight for the outrage.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Look Daddy, A Cow Egg

Humorous image showing two large white spheres labeled as fake cow eggs.

beargrease_sandwich Report

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    #2

    Finally

    Satirical social media post about immigration with image of agents and a woman over a border wall.

    EmilyLeoo Report

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    #3

    Kidding

    J.D. Vance says Im a normal guy 29 times in three interviews satirical political humor post

    9fmaverick Report

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just commentary, but we don't have trillionaires. Yet.

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    While most people can spot a joke, the explosion of satirical sites, especially with names like National Report and World News Daily Report, has made it increasingly difficult to separate legitimate news from pure fiction.

    These websites mimic the tone, layout, and urgency of real journalism quite perfectly.

    A major reason why people fall for them is because of something known as Poe’s Law, an internet adage coined in 2005. It suggests that without a clear signal (like a winky emoji or a disclaimer), it is virtually impossible to create a parody of extreme views so obvious that someone won’t mistake it for the real thing.

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    #4

    God Would Never Curse🤮🤮🤮

    Satirical Onion post about God reacting to Wayfair dimensions sparks comments

    y0ur-l0c4l-t0ast3r Report

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because The Onion is so truthful and regularly reliable.

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    #5

    My Brother In Christ, That Is The Onion

    Satirical article about DOJ designating photos of balding Elon Musk as domestic t*******m

    xNJFastcorex Report

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember this going around 🤣

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    #6

    Google's AI Responses Eat Onions Constantly

    Compilation of Onion headlines and AI Google summaries with satirical misinformation

    Impressive_Wheel_106 Report

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    Confirmation bias also plays a massive role in why these headlines go viral. When we see a story that aligns with our deepest fears or strongest political beliefs, our fight-or-flight response often overrides our critical thinking.

    Studies have shown that people are more likely to believe that satire or fake news is real if it confirms their pre-existing biases.

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    “A lot of times, people’s desire to believe something is true discourages them from investigating information sources. Confirmation Bias is a cognitive bias — how our brains are wired — that causes us to seek out and more readily believe sources and information that confirm what we already believe,” says Professor Laura Graham, faculty instructor of business communications at North Carolina Central University.
    #7

    Some People Just Don’t Get The Appeal

    Screenshot of fake news about boyfriend building underground love maze

    FishPerson1n Report

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    #8

    Wtffhfhdhdj! I Don’t Understand Why Disney Would Do This 😢. Disney In 2024 Needs To Be Stopped!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Frozen 3 fake news headline about Anna and Elsa marrying each other from satirical site

    A_person_592 Report

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    #9

    The Daily Mail Took Natalie Portman's Snl Rap Lyrics As A Truthful Account Of Her Time At College

    The Daily Mail Took Natalie Portman's Snl Rap Lyrics As A Truthful Account Of Her Time At College

    VariousVarieties Report

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    Another reason why people take the bait is because actual news headlines have become so surreal that distinguishing them from parody is becoming pretty difficult.

    When real-world events involve things like billionaire space races or government hearings about UFOs, the bar for what counts as believable keeps moving.

    A perfect example of this is when Duffel Blog, a military satire site, joked that the US Cyber Command had lost its password, plenty of people fell for it. It played right into their belief that the military is “disorganized.”

    “Social media has poured gasoline on this unintended misinformation due to continual headline scrolling but very little research. Now add that social media algorithms prioritize engaging content, which can also mean divisive content, and you have a potential firestorm that forces users to find the fact in between the purposeful misinformation and parody information,” said Dr. Dustin York, an associate professor of communication at Maryville University.
    #10

    Gop Is Still Weird But They Fell For The Halfway Post

    Gop Is Still Weird But They Fell For The Halfway Post

    Toolfan83007 Report

    4points
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    #11

    Onion Recycled It But Never Short Of Onion Eaters

    Satirical Onion headline about judge ruling white girl to be tried as black adult in court

    9fmaverick Report

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    #12

    Maga Moron Nonsense

    Satirical post of Kim Jong Un debunking food shortages by showing bread slice

    osama_bin_guapin Report

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    Good satirists know that the best jokes are just exaggerated versions of real life. By building on a foundation of actual truth, they make the fake news feel quite familiar, which is exactly why people get duped.

    They pick a clear target, whether it’s a politician being a hypocrite or a weird new social trend, and stay focused on a specific point until it feels believable.
    #13

    If The Shoe Fits…

    The Onion's satirical endorsement of Joe Biden for president sparks confusion online

    maximumfunpriv Report

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    #14

    #fakenews

    Satirical Onion tweet about CIA using black highlighters with user comment on redactions

    bluemlittlem Report

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    #15

    Got Someone With A Repeat Of An Old Atetheonion

    WhatsApp conversation discussing fake news about Pope Francis and Covid vaccine requirements

    Immediate_Bus5063 Report

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    These sites move fast, publishing articles while a topic is still trending. They try their best to catch people while they’re already emotional and primed to react. They also master the subtlety — sometimes they go full-on absurd, but other times they play it so straight that you have to read twice to realize you’re being trolled.

    Satirical websites also do their prior research. They nail the boring details, like using correct professional titles or specific locations, making the whole thing look legit enough to fool anyone scrolling too fast.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Phone = Bad

    Fake satirical news about Macy's Thanksgiving Day balloon floating away

    A3-mATX Report

    4points
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    #17

    Irish Onions Are The Best Kind Of Onions

    Child dressed as leprechaun painting house green in fake satirical news about vaccination

    osama_bin_guapin Report

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    #18

    I'm Sure We Have, But Come On

    Satirical Onion post shows cave painting with ancient humans going through struggles

    welltechnically7 Report

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    Even some international media outlets, politicians and celebrities have taken headlines at face value.

    In 2012, The Onion jokingly named North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the “Sexiest Man Alive.” The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, took it entirely seriously. They published a 55-page photo gallery celebrating his “devastatingly handsome” looks and “unmistakable boyish charm,” citing The Onion as their source.

    In the midst of the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal, former vice president Jack Warner posted a video defending himself. He held up The Onion article claiming the US was hosting a Summer 2015 World Cup starting that very day. He failed to realize the article was mocking the absurdity of the investigation.

    Recently, The Daily Mail took Natalie Portman’s SNL Rap lyrics as a truthful account of her time at college.
    #19

    I Like Those Odds

    Satirical news headline about only one in every 150,000 d**d children becoming an angel

    bj2183 Report

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait… which one is satire?

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    #20

    Didn't Even Peel It Before Biting

    Fake news headline about college roommates surprised by king-size bed in dorm room

    jimx29 Report

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    Satire serves as a powerful tool for civic engagement and critical thinking. Research suggests that satirical media can actually promote positive engagement on complex subjects like science and politics by making them more approachable.

    Satire also encourages people, who might otherwise ignore the news, to seek out more information and participate in public debates.

    It sharpens the brain by forcing readers to unmask layers of irony and sarcasm to find the true meaning. Studies show that this cognitive process is a form of mental exercise that builds essential critical thinking skills.
    #21

    Meta AI Keeps On Giving

    Comic image of Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge game from satirical news collection

    laserviking42 Report

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    #22

    Hannes Can't Trust Media Anymore Because Of The Onion

    Natalie Portman smoking habit and past admitted in satirical news text post

    -NewYork- Report

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    Our love for a good laugh and the need to poke fun at the world around us means that satire isn’t going anywhere. But as much as we enjoy the joke, we’ve got to get better at fact-checking before hitting that share button.

    It’s on us as readers to make sure the news we’re reacting to is actually real. If we skip the basic homework, we’re only adding more noise to an already deafening online circus.
    #23

    Stevie Wonder Could See This Was Satire

    Satirical tweet of Stevie Wonder defending Diddy amid controversial allegations

    Otterly_Rickdiculous Report

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    #24

    The Account That Commented This Is Ran By AI. Even AI Ate The Onion

    Fake news claims JD Vance criticizes childless children in a satirical news segment

    Boeing_737-800 Report

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    #25

    Upset Voter Genuinely Thinks 75,000 People Voted For "Hawk Tuah"

    Reddit post questioning voter turnout and election discussion in satirical context

    LJMLogan Report

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    #26

    Toby Turner Apparently Eats The Onion

    Tweet about self-proclaimed human trafficker Bryce P. Tetraeder purchasing InfoWars from The Onion

    Andrewo25 Report

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    #27

    On The Literal Onion Sub No Less!

    Screenshot of satirical headline about RFK Jr. self-surgery and Reddit comments on Ate The Onion subreddit

    osama_bin_guapin Report

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    #28

    Everyone Thought This Was Real… People Even Tagged R/Nottheonion

    Mugshot of man in satirical news about smoking boogers and felony charge

    DoctorPony Report

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    #29

    Whoosh

    Text message conversation explaining satirical nature of The Onion article about a teen

    panda5303 Report

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    #30

    Concerning

    Satirical tweet highlighting American students' low performance on standardized tests

    tohlan Report

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    #31

    Out Of His Everything Mind?

    Texas bans sale of luggage to pregnant women satirical news with governor holding proclamation

    9fmaverick Report

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    #32

    Getting Stunged By The Babylonbee To Dunk On The Doomers

    Satirical headline about terrible year from peak human civilization with photo of cold couple

    H-Barbara Report

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    #33

    Ate The Obvious Plant

    Funny event catering sign listing horse funeral and other unusual events

    argonaut-for-truth Report

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    #34

    The Disrespect To Raw Dog Is Just Mean :(

    CDC introduces Raw Dog cartoon pup to educate children about STI dangers in satirical Onion news

    RonnocKcaj Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I nominate Cookie Monster to teach debt management!

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    #35

    She Doesn't Understand A Lot Of Things

    Satirical Onion post about Fox bleeping out entire Kendrick Lamar performance

    poopy27 Report

    3points
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    #36

    It Still Happens Guys

    Fake Onion news about Roblox user grooming controversy shared on Reddit

    [deleted] Report

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    #37

    Demented Imbecile

    Satirical Onion headline on RFK Jr vowing to make measles deaths common

    9fmaverick Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is he not doing this…?

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    #38

    It Was The Worst Of Times… No, That’s It, It Was The Worst Of Times

    Fake Onion news about megachurch conducting successful nuclear missile test

    DiasCrimson Report

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    #39

    Not A Well-Known Satire Page, But The Local Yokels Eat It Up

    Satirical claim about tax dollars paying for female urinals in public restrooms

    code_monkey_001 Report

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    #40

    Reform Ate A Big Hot Cross Bun

    Hot cross buns without crosses cause outrage in satirical news headline

    ka6emusha Report

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    #41

    Used To Work In Water Industry

    Satirical report claiming most potable water trapped in Coca-Cola products

    bj2183 Report

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    #42

    Personally, I’m All For Geese Liaison Officers

    Boise Police introduce a geese liaison officer for local goose population control

    chamalis Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t want geese doing my health care. Or cops, for that matter.

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    #43

    Stung By The Bee (Also The Bee Made Fun Of A Conservative, Didn't See That Coming)

    Satirical tweet about Dalai Lama canceling meeting with JD Vance with photo split

    TheLobsterCopter5000 Report

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    #44

    This Sub Right Under The Post!

    Social media post debunking satire about professional protesters hiring fake news

    Mrsupersuper Report

    3points
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    #45

    Samantha Adams 🍻

    Sam Adams beer rebrand satirical news image showing Samantha Adams with beer mug

    Fordged Report

    3points
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    #46

    Those Dang Deepfakes!

    Satirical Onion headline about grocery store meat section misted with fresh blood

    Artificial_Human_17 Report

    3points
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    #47

    American Politics Is Such A Joke These Days, It Might As Well Be A Sketch Comedy

    Fake news tweet about White House as a 24 hour SNL skit involving Bruce Springsteen

    steel-monkey Report

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    #48

    Netanyahu Calls Iran Strikes Necessary To Prevent War He Just Started

    The Onion satire headline about Netanyahu calling Iran strikes necessary to prevent war

    nasa258e Report

    3points
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    #49

    Big Bite

    Satirical post about Newsom representing illegal immigrants from Babylon Bee

    Ram_Sandwich Report

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    #50

    I Promised Myself I Would Cry, And It's Just Not Happening

    News headline about Brennan Lee Mulligan in The Express Tribune on satirical news

    melvintoast Report

    3points
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    #51

    Grok Takes A Massive Chomp

    Tweet by Marjorie Taylor Greene with pro-life stance referenced in Onion fake news

    SOYBOYPILLED Report

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    #52

    Grok Once Again Eats A Fake Tweet

    Satirical tweet about hand-eating criticized, referenced in Onion fake news headlines

    SOYBOYPILLED Report

    3points
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    #53

    Linkedin Influencer Spins Inane Observations About An Onion Joke Ad

    Funny National Pear Council ad asking when you last had a pear in simple advertising

    LawREKTofArabia Report

    3points
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    #54

    Ate The Onion Whole

    The Onion satire showing ICE agents at delivery table to deport newborn baby

    Fit-Barnacle4134 Report

    3points
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    #55

    Everyone Stinks

    Satirical article about zodiac smell with woman holding nose and astrology theme

    YouReadyGrandma Report

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    #56

    Onion Article Turned Fandom Meme, Still Got Eaten

    Satirical headline about hungover Egyptologist calling in cursed featured on fake news site The Onion

    Non-Cannon Report

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    #57

    A Little Deranged

    A Little Deranged

    reallygoodinc Report

    2points
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