80 Times People ‘Ate The Onion’ And Fell For Satirical News Headlines
Abraham Lincoln once said, “Don’t believe everything you read online.” Of course, this is obvious satire, but you will still have a few people who will take the bait, hook, line, and sinker.
This is a popular theme in the Ate The Onion subreddit. With over 580,000 members, it collects screenshots of satirical headlines perceived as factual. The sad part is that the uninformed and gullible commenters featured on the page may have made a fool of themselves for the internet to see.
We’ve collected a few gems that are both funny and unfortunate. Hopefully, this list also serves as a gentle reminder of what NOT to do when surfing the interweb.
Ice Was Not Frozen Enough
The Gay Ant That Makes You Gay
Spiraling Out Of Control
The Onion is one of the first mentions when talking about satirical publications. The Babylon Bee, Cracked, and The Hard Times are also part of this genre.
However, many people are likely unaware of these websites. They are the ones who will likely fall for the blatantly sarcastic headlines that nonetheless pack a punch.
Reddit Bites Deep When It Comes To Confirming Their Own Biases
What A Sick Man
Finally
Of course this is satire. They actually use a trebuchet.
In this day and age of technology, anything can be disguised as a “credible” internet source. And many young consumers have become susceptible. According to a 2023 survey, a third of Americans aged 18-29 turn to TikTok for information about current events.
But why does it seem easy for many people to believe what they see online? According to journalist and global speaker Dr. Kalev Leetaru, part of it is the changing times.
Farty
A Refreshingly Harmless Chomp
I’ll Sue You (For Satirical Twitter Posts)!
In an article he wrote for Forbes, Dr. Leetaru blames the downfall of the “traditional gatekeeper model.” Society has always taught its citizens to accept all types of information at face value as long as it comes from reputable sources like the government, mainstream media, and academics.
These days, many mainstream media outlets publish sensationalized pieces that push an agenda. And because the news comes from a supposedly credible source, it tends to become more believable.
Maybe Dash Mcintyre?
Why am I not surprised that a preachy religious nut job knows about pegging?
Dude Ate His Own Onion LOL
Meta AI Ate The Onion
The way we ingest information has changed dramatically over recent years. For empirical proof, Clearwater, Florida, native James McDaniel created and ran a fake news website for an entire month in early 2017.
According to reports, McDaniel, who was 28 years old then, wanted to see how naive people were when consuming online content. As he told Politifact in an interview, he was still surprised by how gullible people were.
That's A Big Bite
Boeing 7.37
The Website Formerly Known As Twitter Ate The Onion
He used incendiary headlines that were evidently disingenuous. One example was, “Obama tweet: Trump must be removed, by any means necessary.” McDaniel and his team knew no limits with the ridiculousness of their stories.
The now-defunct UndergroundNewsReport.com gained a million views within a couple of weeks. And they reached such massive numbers even with disclaimers stating that the stories were “fiction and presumably fake news.”
They Ate The Onion
He Was So Close To Getting It
Twitter's AI Ate The Onion
McDaniel’s experiment got so much traction that it landed him in hot water. One article falsely claimed that actress Whoopi Goldberg had criticized the wife of a fallen Navy Seal for supposedly being an attention-grabber during a Congress speech by then-US President Donald Trump.
Goldberg allegedly made the remarks during an episode of The View, where she was one of the hosts. As a response, she threatened to sue McDaniel. The lawsuit didn’t go through, but the heated publicity urged the site’s creators to pull the plug.
Four years after its short tenure, the domain is currently for sale for $8,395. That says a lot about its name value.
Who Cares Man?
Sir, This Is A S**t Post
Woah Dude
Unfortunately, misinformation does get more traction than facts. In 2018, research found that fake news on Twitter spreads around faster to a broader audience.
Experts aren’t blaming the bots. Instead, they fault actual users who share it around and give it more mileage.
Safety First
Oh fűck. I hope no one from Ryanair sees this.
Clayton Calls Bulls**t On Tragedy Of 42 Million Victims
How Strange
But even with the growing awareness about fake news, experts still deem it necessary to remind the public about haphazardly consuming information online. A group of librarians from the Evanston Public Library shared some advice.
The most important tip is to check your biases. We’re naturally drawn to news articles that align with our beliefs. But Assistant Director Heather Norborg urges asking one crucial question: “What is the writer’s bias?”
Such critical thinking can help us better assess a piece of news and prevent the immediate jump to conclusions.
Munch Munch
Who Needs Brakes Anyway
These Hollywood Deviants
If you feel that what you’re reading lacks legitimacy, there’s a good chance it is some form of parody. Latino Engagement Librarian Miguel Ruiz said, “Trust is great, but consider the context.”
Grandma Takes A Big Ol’ Bite
Just Don’t Hold It Down For More Than 5 Seconds
Let’s turn the discussion over to you, dear readers. Why do you think it’s easy for some people to fall for fake news? And with AI’s growing prevalence, are things bound to get better or worse? Leave your comments below!
Got A Live One - Seen This In Several Subs Now
"Investigative Journalism" It Its Finest, Ladies And Gentlemen
Because R/Fingeredtheclickhole Isn’t A Thing
Google AI Eat The Whole Websites
Must Have Missed The Hashtags
A History Lesson
AI Does Not Get The Concept Of Satire At All
The Original Article, From Spacexmania, Is Even Labeled As Satire
How Awful
OP Fell For It Hook Line And Sinker
Why Though
I Made A Joke About Spanish Notation In My Parody Science Book And It Seems To Be Fooling A Lot Of People, Even After I Post The Full Page
Fell For It
I Mean It's Not Even Good Photoshop
Bull Crap News
Tate-Supporting "Feminist" Has Views On Snow White 🤷
Hmm
Don't Look Up
Taking A Stand For Journalistic Integrity
Just A Nibble
Hey...wait A Minute!
That's What Did It, Yeah
The Way The Bread Is Photoshopped On Kim’s Hand Is So Laughably Terrible That I’m Struggling To Understand How Anyone Could Take This At Face Value
His Satire Detector Needs Some Work Though
Only If You Look Veeeery Closely, Can You See It’s Fake
Looks Like People Are Still Falling For Those Old Onion Videos
"Copywriting Fails"
Om Nom Onions
Ninja Parade
And It’s Not Even Good Cheesecake
Even Threads Has These Loonies
Onions Are Delicious
High School Friend Triggered By Numbers, Math Wasn’t His Forte
May Or May Not Have Taken A Bite
Ate The Onion Using A Toy Dino Grabber
Brand Defenders
Tastes Like Honey
Ah Yes, The Onion. The Paragon Of Tolerance
Taking Football Contracts A Little Seriously…
Stumbled Upon This Old Thread Today…
Took A Huge Bite. (Or He’s Baiting)
Guys... Letterboxd Has Ruined Dating In 2023 :(
They Say People Are Still Looking For The List
Originally From R/Getnoted
Not Such A Cole World Anymore
Obvious Juice
A Lot Of People Eating This Onion (Me Included) Of A Chinese Satirical Propaganda Account
It's Hard To Take An Article That Repeatedly Uses The Phrase "Do A Sex" Seriously, But Somehow Op Did
The Peasants Are Revolting!
I Figured Someone Would Eat This Onion
Found This In My 11th Grade Us History Textbook
The Onion used to be funny. They used to make fun of everyone & everything (as it should be). But... now it's mostly just lame political jokes about one side's approved targets. That being said, the people that fall for their posts are still dumb as heck.
