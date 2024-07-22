ADVERTISEMENT

Abraham Lincoln once said, “Don’t believe everything you read online.” Of course, this is obvious satire, but you will still have a few people who will take the bait, hook, line, and sinker.

This is a popular theme in the Ate The Onion subreddit. With over 580,000 members, it collects screenshots of satirical headlines perceived as factual. The sad part is that the uninformed and gullible commenters featured on the page may have made a fool of themselves for the internet to see.

We’ve collected a few gems that are both funny and unfortunate. Hopefully, this list also serves as a gentle reminder of what NOT to do when surfing the interweb.