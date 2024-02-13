ADVERTISEMENT

Love them, hate them, or fear they're gonna steal our jobs, but it looks like generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are here to stay.

However, these programs still need a bit of refining.

And if you don't believe me, just take a look at the Facebook page 'Weird AI Generations.' It regularly shares the underwhelming results that DALL-E, Midjourney, and other prominent contenders sometimes produce.

From alien-like anatomies to surreal landscapes, their creations can be both fascinating and bizarre at the same time.