Love them, hate them, or fear they're gonna steal our jobs, but it looks like generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are here to stay.

However, these programs still need a bit of refining.

And if you don't believe me, just take a look at the Facebook page 'Weird AI Generations.' It regularly shares the underwhelming results that DALL-E, Midjourney, and other prominent contenders sometimes produce.

From alien-like anatomies to surreal landscapes, their creations can be both fascinating and bizarre at the same time.

#1

Jesse

Jesse

#2

If Snoop Dogg Was A White Blond Man From Sweden

If Snoop Dogg Was A White Blond Man From Sweden

#3

This Is How A Real Construction Worker Pour Cement To Build A House

This Is How A Real Construction Worker Pour Cement To Build A House

#4

Ariana "Grande"

Ariana "Grande"

#5

Spongebob But It's Real Life

Spongebob But It's Real Life

#6

Dora The Destroyer

Dora The Destroyer

#7

Dog/Raccoon Hybrid

Dog/Raccoon Hybrid

#8

British Christmas

British Christmas

#9

Nicolas Cage Visits Walmart

Nicolas Cage Visits Walmart

#10

Very Strong

Very Strong

#11

What If Frogs Had Fur?

What If Frogs Had Fur?

#12

How Free Willy Should Have Ended

How Free Willy Should Have Ended

#13

The Zombie-Spider

The Zombie-Spider

#14

They Couldn't Stop Michael Scott From Creating A Hamster Town In The Office

They Couldn't Stop Michael Scott From Creating A Hamster Town In The Office

#15

Shrek Zoolander

Shrek Zoolander

#16

Guys What's Wrong With My Car

Guys What's Wrong With My Car

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
26 minutes ago

"What's wrong with the car is it hasn't exploded and we don't know why"

#17

You’re Hired! Guess What The Job Is?

You're Hired! Guess What The Job Is?

#18

A Before And After Pic Of A Middle Aged Man Who Ate Nothing But Celery For One-Year Straight

A Before And After Pic Of A Middle Aged Man Who Ate Nothing But Celery For One-Year Straight

kelsischloe1986
kelsischloe1986
kelsischloe1986
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's all it takes? Just celery? I'd love to know if this is true or not.

#19

Guys Will See This And Just Think "Heck Yeah"

Guys Will See This And Just Think "Heck Yeah"

#20

8 Billion People In Attendance At A Metallica Concert In The Grand Canyon

8 Billion People In Attendance At A Metallica Concert In The Grand Canyon

#21

2000 Years Young Today !

2000 Years Young Today !

#22

Cats Driving A School Bus

Cats Driving A School Bus

#23

What Song Is He Playing?

What Song Is He Playing?

#24

Taylor Swift As A Stressed Out Walmart Employee On Black Friday

Taylor Swift As A Stressed Out Walmart Employee On Black Friday

#25

Map Of USA If Ohio Was Removed

Map Of USA If Ohio Was Removed

#26

Nice

Nice

#27

The 80s Were A Better Time

The 80s Were A Better Time

#28

The Guinness World Record For The Biggest Head Was Set In 1840

The Guinness World Record For The Biggest Head Was Set In 1840

Nilsen
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

That dress says 1930's. Some time during the depression. Probably depressed because of his head

#29

Traditional American Family

Traditional American Family

#30

Trail Cam Foootage Of Jason Running Away From A Group Of Angry Geese

Trail Cam Foootage Of Jason Running Away From A Group Of Angry Geese

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why is Jesus herding geese, and why are some gees running away from Jason?

#31

Metal Fan Being Dragged To Church By Her Parent

Metal Fan Being Dragged To Church By Her Parent

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Iron Maiden shirt done like Guns N Roses Appetite for Destruction, and are the faces actually ripping off Kiss as well?

#32

Hm

Hm

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Supposed to be LEGO, shows a Playmobil figurine and car, and now I want an Elon Musk LEGO figure

