This Facebook Page Shares Weird AI-Generated Images, And Here Are 32 Of The Funniest Ones
Love them, hate them, or fear they're gonna steal our jobs, but it looks like generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools are here to stay.
However, these programs still need a bit of refining.
And if you don't believe me, just take a look at the Facebook page 'Weird AI Generations.' It regularly shares the underwhelming results that DALL-E, Midjourney, and other prominent contenders sometimes produce.
From alien-like anatomies to surreal landscapes, their creations can be both fascinating and bizarre at the same time.
Jesse
If Snoop Dogg Was A White Blond Man From Sweden
This Is How A Real Construction Worker Pour Cement To Build A House
Ariana "Grande"
Spongebob But It's Real Life
Dora The Destroyer
Dog/Raccoon Hybrid
British Christmas
Nicolas Cage Visits Walmart
Very Strong
What If Frogs Had Fur?
The Zombie-Spider
They Couldn't Stop Michael Scott From Creating A Hamster Town In The Office
Shrek Zoolander
Guys What's Wrong With My Car
"What's wrong with the car is it hasn't exploded and we don't know why"
You’re Hired! Guess What The Job Is?
A Before And After Pic Of A Middle Aged Man Who Ate Nothing But Celery For One-Year Straight
That's all it takes? Just celery? I'd love to know if this is true or not.
Guys Will See This And Just Think "Heck Yeah"
8 Billion People In Attendance At A Metallica Concert In The Grand Canyon
Cats Driving A School Bus
What Song Is He Playing?
Taylor Swift As A Stressed Out Walmart Employee On Black Friday
Map Of USA If Ohio Was Removed
Nice
The 80s Were A Better Time
The Guinness World Record For The Biggest Head Was Set In 1840
Traditional American Family
Trail Cam Foootage Of Jason Running Away From A Group Of Angry Geese
Metal Fan Being Dragged To Church By Her Parent
Iron Maiden shirt done like Guns N Roses Appetite for Destruction, and are the faces actually ripping off Kiss as well?
I bet some of these were created on purpose and turned out exactly the way the person intended too 😂. I wonder what plattforms they use?
