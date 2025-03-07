61 Times People Saw ‘Rare Compliments,’ They Had To Share It Online (New Pics)
Some of the best wordsmiths that ever lived wrote classic novels and poems that stood the test of time. But in today’s digital age, you will find many of them in comment boxes all over the internet.
Enter the Rare Compliments subreddit, which collects screenshots of the most uniquely worded praises you will read online. Many of these may induce amused laughter while making you wonder, “How did they come up with that?”
We’ve compiled the best ones from the group, showing that comment sections aren’t always filled with toxicity. They may also inspire you to be more creative the next time you give someone a verbal pat on the back.
This post may include affiliate links.
Was Told This Might Go Here?
Funny Rare Compliment Found On R/Rareinsults
Actually, I've seen this video. She's talking to a scammer, messing with him.
What A Compliment
While this list is about rare compliments, how they were delivered draws more attention here. The unique blend of wit and humor made these comments worthy of a screenshot and share.
Journalist and Harvard University lecturer James Geary published a book in 2018 titled Wit’s End: What Wit Is, How It Works, and Why We Need It. In it, he mentioned that wit essentially establishes a common ground between entirely different ideas.
At First I Was Like Huh? Then I Get It
Sometimes Youtube Comments Are Wholesome
Task Failed Successfully
“(Wit) consists in binding together remote and separate notions, finding similarity in dissimilar things (or dissimilarity in similar things), and drawing the mind from one word to another,” Geary wrote.
Geary adds that a witty person’s brain has far fewer inhibitions and “uncensored access to associations.”
A Wonderful Compliment For A Wonderful Man
Could Have Been In Shrek
The Best Compliment A Goth Girl Could Get
Not everyone may have the same sharp wit as the commenters on this list. Fortunately, it’s a skill you can develop if you feel like you lack it. In an interview with Boston.com, Geary gave some tips, beginning with practicing puns.
In the interview, Geary gave this simple pun as an example: “‘What branch of the army do babies join? The infantry.” It is easily understood, which draws an easy laugh. As Geary explains, it puts everyone on the same wavelength.
Rip Jimmy Carter
The Tangerine Toddler's EPA is trying to seize billions from Habitat for Humanity and United Way. tempFileFo...e02e80.jpg
Found Another Gem On Youtube
Taking things literally is another way to sharpen your wit. Geary says interpreting daily symbolisms at face value allows for clever delivery.
As an example, he used one of comedian Steven Wright's famous one-liners: “When everything is coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane.”
Too Effortlessly Cool For Me
The Man Did Indeed Have A Nice Voice
My dad used to say someone had a telephone book voice, a voice so beautiful you would happily listen to him (usually a him) read the telephone book. For those of us who remember telephone books.
Anyone Wanna Make A Pact?
One point Geary made is that wit and humor don’t necessarily have to go hand in hand. In a 2019 talk at the Chautaqua Institution, he explained that the slight difference is that the former requires more mental exercise.
“Like juggling, wit is keeping a lot of different ideas, a lot of balls, in the air at the same time,” he said, emphasizing that wittiness is about “finding novel combinations about things.”
On A Video Featuring Dale The Tiktok Self Defense Instructor
One Of The Nicest Compliments I Have Gotten On Reddit. :)
About Snarky Puppy's Drummer
Drip Faucet
Not Mine. I Saw This Comment On Youtube
An Interesting Title
I Found This On An R/Askreddit Thread Where The Question Was "What Is Your Biggest Flex?"
On A Video Of A Robot Experts Explaining Robotics
Racc Vibes
Strange Complement, But Honestly Yeah
On An Elvis Blue Suede Shoes Post On Yt
I Do Like Tiramisu
Came back with a bowl of strawberries with sugar sprinkled on it....
My Great Grandfather Would Probably Recognize That One
"Such A Nice Painting"
Saving The Planet One Tweet At A Time
Andrew Tate has been detained following the video he made in response to Greta's tweet, so he won't be able to drive the 33 cars he owns.