Some of the best wordsmiths that ever lived wrote classic novels and poems that stood the test of time. But in today’s digital age, you will find many of them in comment boxes all over the internet. 

Enter the Rare Compliments subreddit, which collects screenshots of the most uniquely worded praises you will read online. Many of these may induce amused laughter while making you wonder, “How did they come up with that?” 

We’ve compiled the best ones from the group, showing that comment sections aren’t always filled with toxicity. They may also inspire you to be more creative the next time you give someone a verbal pat on the back.

#1

Was Told This Might Go Here?

Person receiving a rare compliment about looking like a vintage portrait, styled in a lace shawl with curly hair.

    #2

    Funny Rare Compliment Found On R/Rareinsults

    Police officer smiling while holding a phone, with a humorous online comment about rare compliments below.

    Actually, I've seen this video. She's talking to a scammer, messing with him.

    #3

    What A Compliment

    Person with curly hair reads a rare compliment about ancient Greece.

    While this list is about rare compliments, how they were delivered draws more attention here. The unique blend of wit and humor made these comments worthy of a screenshot and share. 

    Journalist and Harvard University lecturer James Geary published a book in 2018 titled Wit’s End: What Wit Is, How It Works, and Why We Need It. In it, he mentioned that wit essentially establishes a common ground between entirely different ideas. 
    #4

    At First I Was Like Huh? Then I Get It

    Band performing in a room with Christmas outfits, with a comment saying, "You girls are cooler than the other side of the pillow."

    #5

    Sometimes Youtube Comments Are Wholesome

    Older man in a pink shirt, captioned with a rare compliment about love and family before work.

    #6

    Task Failed Successfully

    Notification showing a declined request to join a group, suggesting a surprise rare compliment by exclusion.

    “(Wit) consists in binding together remote and separate notions, finding similarity in dissimilar things (or dissimilarity in similar things), and drawing the mind from one word to another,” Geary wrote. 

    Geary adds that a witty person’s brain has far fewer inhibitions and “uncensored access to associations.”

    #7

    A Wonderful Compliment For A Wonderful Man

    Man with white hair and glasses in an office; highlighted comment calls him "the embodiment of science."

    #8

    Could Have Been In Shrek

    Screenshot of YouTube video: Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping" with a comment likening the song to Shrek, highlighting a rare compliment.

    #9

    The Best Compliment A Goth Girl Could Get

    Person in goth attire holding a drink, receiving rare compliments online, with a plaid skirt and layered necklaces.

    Not everyone may have the same sharp wit as the commenters on this list. Fortunately, it’s a skill you can develop if you feel like you lack it. In an interview with Boston.com, Geary gave some tips, beginning with practicing puns. 

    In the interview, Geary gave this simple pun as an example: “‘What branch of the army do babies join? The infantry.” It is easily understood, which draws an easy laugh. As Geary explains, it puts everyone on the same wavelength.

    #10

    Rip Jimmy Carter

    Side-by-side photos with a rare compliment caption comparing resemblance.

    The Tangerine Toddler's EPA is trying to seize billions from Habitat for Humanity and United Way. tempFileFo...e02e80.jpg tempFileForShare_20250306-211123-67ca7f7e02e80.jpg

    #11

    Found Another Gem On Youtube

    Screenshot of a rare compliment referencing Bob Ross's quote about happy accidents.

    #12

    Wholesome And Unique

    Screenshot of a Reddit post saying "That's not a dad bod that's a father figure," with 214 upvotes and two awards. Rare compliments.

    Taking things literally is another way to sharpen your wit. Geary says interpreting daily symbolisms at face value allows for clever delivery. 

    As an example, he used one of comedian Steven Wright's famous one-liners: “When everything is coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane.”

    #13

    Too Effortlessly Cool For Me

    Rare compliment comment about a song being effortlessly cool, shared online with 2.9K likes and 65 replies.

    #14

    The Man Did Indeed Have A Nice Voice

    Online comment about a man's fantastic voice, expressing enjoyment of listening even to mundane text like shampoo bottles.

    My dad used to say someone had a telephone book voice, a voice so beautiful you would happily listen to him (usually a him) read the telephone book. For those of us who remember telephone books.

    #15

    Anyone Wanna Make A Pact?

    Person holding a terrarium, receiving a rare compliment about looking like a magical fae.

    One point Geary made is that wit and humor don’t necessarily have to go hand in hand. In a 2019 talk at the Chautaqua Institution, he explained that the slight difference is that the former requires more mental exercise. 

    “Like juggling, wit is keeping a lot of different ideas, a lot of balls, in the air at the same time,” he said, emphasizing that wittiness is about “finding novel combinations about things.”

    #16

    On A Video Featuring Dale The Tiktok Self Defense Instructor

    Online compliment about Dale offering rides to kids' friends, highlighting kindness.

    #17

    One Of The Nicest Compliments I Have Gotten On Reddit. :)

    Comment reading "If Bob Ross played the banjo," showcases a rare compliment online.

    #18

    About Snarky Puppy's Drummer

    Rare compliments highlighting a drummer's skill in an online video comment section.

    #19

    Drip Faucet

    Man receiving a rare compliment about his stylish new glasses.

    #20

    Not Mine. I Saw This Comment On Youtube

    Text comment comparing a person to a strong but sweet animated character, liked by 17K people, from Bored Panda.

    #21

    An Interesting Title

    Comment praising Robin, comparing him to a happy news reporter.

    #22

    I Found This On An R/Askreddit Thread Where The Question Was "What Is Your Biggest Flex?"

    Reddit conversation on r/rarecompliments about a bone marrow donation with rare compliments.

    #23

    On A Video Of A Robot Experts Explaining Robotics

    Screenshot of a rare compliment comment about retaking a class, with 2.6K likes and 7 replies.

    #24

    Racc Vibes

    Comment giving a rare compliment: "You give off raccoon vibes in the most adorable way."

    #25

    Strange Complement, But Honestly Yeah

    Comment complimenting someone's voice, comparing it to the smell of coffee.

    #26

    On An Elvis Blue Suede Shoes Post On Yt

    Performer on stage with a guitar, receiving a humorous rare compliment comparing his hair to modern singers' talent.

    #27

    I Do Like Tiramisu

    Screenshot of comments on a video, discussing rare compliments and featuring creative and heartfelt exchanges.

    Came back with a bowl of strawberries with sugar sprinkled on it....

    #28

    My Great Grandfather Would Probably Recognize That One

    Rare compliments thread on Reddit's WallStreetBets with humorous exchanges about Bugblatter Beast theory and being hip.

    #29

    "Such A Nice Painting"

    Comment with a rare compliment comparing beauty to a soft blanket.

    #30

    Saving The Planet One Tweet At A Time

    Screenshot of tweets about a rare compliment on taking cars off the road with a tweet.

    Andrew Tate has been detained following the video he made in response to Greta's tweet, so he won't be able to drive the 33 cars he owns.

    #31

    Creative And Rare Compliment Found On Youtube

    Screenshot of a rare compliment in a YouTube comment under a Lana Del Rey song video.

    #32

    A Shiny Compliment

    Musician playing guitar in studio with rare compliment about their music being a "rope of pearls" visible in comments.

    #33

    Winter Of George

    Social media post sharing a rare compliment about job interview strategy, described as having "George Costanza vibes."

    #34

    On Mario Duplantier From Gojira

    Comment praising a drummer's Moeller technique, comparing fluidity to baby diarrhea.

    #35

    I Found This Posititve Comment On Youtube

    Text complimenting Andrei's unique animation style, impossible to deepfake.

    #36

    Quite The Imagery

    Rare compliment comparing a band to living off cheesecakes and apples in a neon basement, gaining 184 likes online.

    #37

    One Of The Best Compliments To Be Honest

    Text message showing a rare compliment comparing room setup to Courage the Cowardly Dog's iconic room.

    #38

    Gets Who's Back?

    Man in durag receiving rare compliment about street wisdom.

    #39

    A Mustache Fit For A Villain

    Man with a mustache smiling, standing next to a YouTube play button plaque, displaying a rare compliment in comments.

    #40

    Anyone Remember The Gta 6 Leaks

    Paris Hilton in a glamorous outfit with sunglasses, compared to a GTA loading screen; a rare compliment.

    #41

    Online Friend After Hearing My Voice For The First Time

    Text exchange with rare compliments describing someone's voice as autumn and pumpkin spice.

    #42

    Bald

    Man with headphones and a microphone receiving a rare compliment online about his bald head.

    #43

    From A Video Of A Guy Playing Night Of Nights On A Phone

    A humorous rare compliment about someone blocking rain with a finger, displayed below a video of dialing a phone.

    #44

    Friend Wanted Me To Post This Here Soo

    Text conversation with emojis, featuring a humorous exchange about rare compliments.

    #45

    That Being Said I’m Keeping The Hat

    Person wearing a hat receives a rare compliment on their unique style in an online chat.

    #46

    Doggo

    Child on couch beside a large, yawning dog. Comment below jokes about the dog's breathing sounding like a V8 engine. Rare compliments.

    #47

    Was Told To Post Here, Can’t Tell Whether It’s An Insult Or A Compliment But Mans A Good Looking Guy Imo And In The Other Sub’s Opinion!

    Man with beard in sunlight, labeled "480 BC genetics," capturing a rare compliment online.

    #48

    Was It Too Far ?

    Woman takes a selfie in a purple dress, followed by humorous rare compliments in tweet replies.

    #49

    Please Help I Still Don’t Know What It Even Means

    Rare compliment message: "Lenny, you remind me of a Twitch chat in a good way," shared in an online conversation.

    #50

    Disney Movie

    Rare compliment saying someone could star in a Disney Channel movie.

    #51

    Well That’s Nice I Guess

    Man receiving rare compliments on video, compared to a healthier, happier character.

    #52

    It Was On A Roblox Edit

    Comment displaying a rare compliment with 69 likes, expressing extreme approval using humor.

    #53

    This Is My Partner Of Three Years <3

    Text message saying, "The amount of times in a day you completely dumbfound me is incomprehensible," showcasing rare compliments.

    #54

    I Miss Early Twd

    Men working outdoors; a comment praises Glenn's look as similar to a Pokémon trainer.

    #55

    Damn If Only I Could Do It When She's In Front Of Me

    Text exchange showing rare compliments about a girl's beauty in private conversation.

    #56

    Reverse L Bozo

    Text screenshot of rare compliments about life achievements and gaming skills.

    #57

    Does He Pay His Taxes Earlier Though?

    Does He Pay His Taxes Earlier Though?

    #58

    What The Hell Does This Mean

    Chat exchange sharing a rare compliment about art, humorously likening it to tasty gouda cheese.

    #59

    He Does Though

    Man outdoors holding an object, with comment underneath giving a rare compliment about looking like a popular figure.

    #60

    God=artist

    Text compliment: "Those nips tho sometimes god does work with two hands" by user vwbn96, sharing a rare compliment.

    #61

    On A Post About A New Laptop

    Comments sharing rare compliments in a humorous Reddit thread.

