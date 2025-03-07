ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the best wordsmiths that ever lived wrote classic novels and poems that stood the test of time. But in today’s digital age, you will find many of them in comment boxes all over the internet.

Enter the Rare Compliments subreddit, which collects screenshots of the most uniquely worded praises you will read online. Many of these may induce amused laughter while making you wonder, “How did they come up with that?”

We’ve compiled the best ones from the group, showing that comment sections aren’t always filled with toxicity. They may also inspire you to be more creative the next time you give someone a verbal pat on the back.