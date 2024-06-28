But all jokes aside, some compliments are truly unforgettable, whether because of how sincere and moving they are, or because they are presented at a time you need one the most. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community have recently discussed compliments they will remember for the rest of their lives after one user started a thread about it. Ranging from witty to emotional, they ought to bring a smile to your face (maybe even make you a little teary-eyed), so if you’re looking for your daily dose of wholesome, look no further and enjoy the list below.

You have likely heard someone joking about how men will never forget a compliment if you gave them one ; in their world, a situation like this is so rare, they cherish the kind word as if it was the last butterfly on earth.

#1 I love music so I really give it all on the dancefloor when I'm out.



After one of the parties, a guy came up to me, says he's completely deaf but watching me dance it was almost as if he heard music again 🥺.

#2 My ailing grandma told me I was her "favorite person" as her last words to me. I loved her so dearly and it meant a lot.

#3 It was the only time in my entire life I’ve received this compliment from a stranger. I was helping out a customer and she was quiet but friendly. Before she left she said “you have a sunny disposition” and I almost cried. That compliment has stuck with me and it’s been nearly a decade later.

#4 A car full of girls rolled past me slowly one time when I was out shopping and yelled out "GIRL, YOU'RE SO CUTE, WHERE DID YOU GET YOUR DRESS!?"



And that was just so aggressively nice.

#5 In college I didn't have many friends my first year. I wasn't as outgoing as I am now. I was riding the elevator in my dorm when a girl walked in. She smiled and said I have beautiful eyes. I don't even know if I replied honestly. I'd never had any attribute highlighted by anybody I wasn't related to. That interaction gave me a big boost in confidence.



It also taught me to compliment people, especially dudes. We never get compliments. If you're in my zone and are looking fresh, you know I'm gonna tell ya!

#6 While dressed in studded-leather Warrior-Princess mode, complete with boots, gauntlets and sword, at an outdoor summer dance festival, was told I was cool by a boy of about 13. I was nearly 50.

#7 "you have no idea how safe and destressed I feel after hanging out with you"

Was unexpected as it came from an overly stressed, kinda cynical person who is actually going through a lot.

#8 Christmas mid 90's. My oldest was 3. Money was tight and I felt it constantly. I was tying the cheapest tree we could find to the top of our rusty Toyota. My son was "helping" me. An older man came over and said "You are a wealthy man." I tear up even now as I type this.

#9 I got "You look like a Botticelli painting" twice.

#10 When I had my super red hair, a little girl told me that I looked like Ariel. I told her oh yes the mermaid, and she said yes a princess. Made me honestly tear up, I really needed that in that moment too.

#11 Casually walking with my dog, a clearly unstable and troubled person was held down by a few police, the person looked up, we locked eyes and she yelled on her top of lungs - HEY dude I love your face!!!!!!!!



The entire street looked, and my dog looked back and gave me a huge grin.

#12 It was from my sister. I'm a wheelchair user with limited mobility. My sister said to me "You are not useless for not being able to move, you are beautiful and smarter than me, so you're not useless, you just have different abilities".

#13 A former Royal Marine told me that the world will be alright as long as there's men like me in it.





...was kind of wowed 'bout that.

#14 “Your hugs heal something broken in all of us.” I still tear up thinking about it.

#15 My brother telling me I looked stunning.

#16 Yesterday had a dude at the bar tell me i was one of the nicest dudes he has met, all for moving his drink away from the pool chalk station so nothing would get in it.

#17 Once I was in the subway in Paris and the guy sitting in front of me smiled at me and said : « you’re really cute and charming ». Then got up and left. It’s been more than twenty years and I still remember that guy and how nice it made me feel.

#18 Had a client once bring me a framed placard, she had handmade, saying “To the world, you may be just one person, but to one person, you could mean the world”. Still hangs in my office to this day.

#19 "you're legit a good human being" from a girl I went to school with about 13 years after we graduated.

#20 I was talking to this random guy I met at my friend’s houseparty for the whole night and before leaving he said “you’re very vibrant and full of life, dont let that child in you die, ever”.



I still smile like a crazy person whenever I remember this😅.

#21 “Even if we dont end up together, your kids are lucky to have you as a mother to them”.

#22 “You know, you’d probably be a pretty good person to travel with.“.

#23 “You’re too smart. It scares me.”.

#24 You’re the only person I know that I can tell this to. I feel safe with you.

#25 Having just left a job that I had given all my effort to which wasn’t appreciated and then had been dropped from the contract renewal list…when my new managers approached me after a stressful shift and said:



“we are so happy you’re with us, we’ve never had someone who just gets on with the work no fuss and is always in a good mood”



it really hit me deep and especially at that point when I thought I was acting grumpy nearly 24/7, it elevated my mood and performance going forward.



I was only at that job a few months but the entire team attended my leaving event on short notice and still invite me to socials.

#26 Years ago I was dragged to this church function by my parents. A man came up to me and told me that he saw me from afar and said I was the spitting image of Coretta Scott King. He went on about how he actually knew her way back when and how beautiful she was, then went on reminiscing. I never believed him but that compliment definitely stuck with me.

#27 When I was in high school I did forensics and I wrote my own poetry for it. I was really struggling with mental health at the time so I really channeled it into my work and performance and at the regionals competition I made a woman cry. She and her husband approached me in the hall after we all left the classroom and she started just saying that my poetry was beautiful and how I should have it published to which I was very flattered and thanked her graciously but then I could see her face was starting to turn red and there were tears forming in her eyes. She started turning her compliments into words of encouragement and saying how strong I was and such and by the time she was done she was crying. I am really empathetic so seeing this grown woman crying made me cry as well and so I asked if she wanted a hug and she said yes and pulled me into the tightest hug I have ever been in. Not in a painful way but it was just so secure like she did not want to let me go. I could feel just how much my words meant to her by that hug. I still tear up remembering how it felt because I have never felt someone put so much emotion into a hug before. Her husband did not cry but I could tell he felt the same way by his expression. What really gets me is how I will never know her name and will never see her again, yet I will still never forget what she did. I wrote my college essay on her and any hard times I faced after that I would always think about her. I am thankful we shared that moment.

#28 Two girls stopped me in high school “You did a good job in that play. Are you really mean in real life?” I played Marlon Brando in a high school play in A Street Car Named Desire.

#29 My professional skateboarder friend said “you should do standup!” According to men, women aren’t funny so this was a great compliment.

#30 In 5th grade a gym teacher assistant picked me and a few other kids to learn a dance for the assembly. i asked why and she said I was graceful when I dance. that lead to a lifetime of a least a willingness to dance, which in turn led to a whole lot of really fun stuff. so i'm grateful for her.

#31 “You look like you should be at grandma’s house”.



Said to me by a dancer at a strip club on Christmas Day.

#32 My little niece said I have muscles 💪.

#33 I got a fortune once that read “everyone agrees you are the best.” Can’t top that.

#34 Had an older couple who frequented a coffee shop I worked at many moons ago, both extremely sweet in nature.



One day the lady had come in on her own and told me how beautiful she thought my smile was and it was the most tender moment I had ever experienced with a stranger to this day.



Still have gripes with my little snaggle tooth but I always flash a big grin in pictures because of her.

#35 My uncle was once lowkey drunk and I think I was stressed about something probably exams/ toxic school friends.

He then just bashed into my room and told me to be calm. He even then proceeded to tell me that I am a good kid and that my cousin (younger to me) appreciates me as an older sister. He told me I was a good influence on him and was very kind and that he(cousin) always likes to spend time with me.

It felt so good cause this uncle never really talks like that and even though it was a pretty small I felt very proud.

#36 A girl i used to date, who i think was the first girl I was truly in love with, told me "you're the most beautiful person i've ever known". That stayed with me to this day.

#37 You have a sweet spirit.

#38 That I have a calming presence :,).

#39 Fiance told me how happy she was that I am able to sit and reflect with my own emotions as to prevent them from hurting others.



I will NEVER forget that compliment.

#40 Woman at the drive thru told me I look like Brendan Fraser in The Mummy. I don't at all, but I think that's the best compliment I've ever gotten.

#41 “you’re godsent” i can’t get over it and i still think about it to this day.

#42 I love your freckles!

#43 I can’t imagine anyone mentally winning over you.

#44 Yesterday I went swimming and as I got into the hot tub I noticed a mom and her little girl next to me , a couple minutes later as they were leaving the hot tub the mom says to me “ she said , mommy look at that beautiful girl!” my heart 🥲 I’ll never forget that . Sometimes Kids are so sweet.

#45 One time I was talking to a very good friend of mine about a very complicated relationship I had with this woman.



She had very abusive and toxic behaviors, and I was talking to him about how I would wonder if she had changed, if I should try it again and give it a second shot and he replied something in the lines of "I think you deserve someone a lot better, you have a really big heart and deserve someone who values this".



I never forgot that. It got really stuck to me. And it made me realize that we must be with someone who values the love we have to give, and that we should not be ashamed of having a lot of love to give to the ones who are special to us.



Today I'm currently married to a woman who really values how much I love her and we really support each other. I'm still a good friend of the guy who told me this. Even though we followed separate ways in life, we still keep in touch from time to time.



"Your life ain't nothing but the tiny things you left behind.".

#46 My friend said that I look like a corgi, because I’m red and short. It was the cutest thing someone ever said to me.

#47 You are built like a tank



Look I get compliments all the time



But those are about non-physical traits



So when I get a genuine compliment about a physical trait that stands out.

#48 "You're funny" when it comes from a girl 4 years ago it still sticks with me.

#49 A friend of mine in middle school that i have a deep conversation with told me in the end of it "you are too good for this world".

#50 You have a smile that could light up a whole city. and that was in freakting detroit of all places.

#51 "You're handsome."

P.s I'm not that good looking guy.

#52 My top two:



My grandma told me I'm her star. She passed away in 2019, I miss her so much. I got stars tattooed on me to remind me of her.



A customer at my old job told me, "You know, I don't know you but you look and smell so clean." Loved that.

#53 Was told i looked like a freshly picket bouquet and a breath of fresh air in the morning, and i legit almost cried.

#54 When I was 18 I was a hostess at a restaurant, and a John Wayne impersonator came in, told me that I had a beautiful smile and gave me his autograph.

#55 That I have nice eyebrows as a man.

#56 "You're intellectually consistent." .

#57 I was told I looked like a flower out of Alice in Wonderland, by the small town local eccentric genius.

#58 I was in a mental hospital and a therapist doing group therapy asked me what's a trait about me or something and I just talked about how I was talented at video games, and the therapist told me that one trait I have is that I am very polite. I was kinda surprised and kept smiling when I went to sit down.

#59 “Your skin is like yogurt.”.

#60 You smell good.

#61 From a guy I was talking to at the time:



“Talking to you is like listening to really good music on really good speakers, with extra bass and surround sound.”



(And also from the same person)



“You’re a refreshing change in a disappointing world.”.

#62 Some dude told Me I looked exactly like Dave Mathews with my aviators on.

#63 My mom said I’m a party all by myself and that I’m the best at helping solve problems



rip my mom 💕.