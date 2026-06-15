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Let's be honest... Not everyone gets excited at the idea of reading pages of convoluted data or spreadsheets containing thousands of numbers. They can be complicated, time-consuming, and quite frankly, boring. Cool and fascinating charts - now that's a different story. They're like the drive-throughs of information. No need to dress up and sit through long courses, just grab your takeaway and go.

Well-designed charts have the ability to turn mountains of research into easily consumable, and sometimes entertaining, information. They explain in seconds what could take dozens of pages to describe. And nowadays, they cover everything under the sun. Some reveal intriguing trends we didn't realize were happening, others answer questions we didn't know we had.

Every now and again, Bored Panda puts together a compilation of the most interesting charts out there. And today we're doing just that... From the world's happiest cities, to how many hours of work are needed in different countries to escape poverty, keep scrolling if you want understand the bigger picture at a glance.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Boomers Say It Takes $100k A Year To Be Financially Successful, Gen Z Says It Takes $600k

Bar chart showing average net worth by generation including Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z

Ben Berkowitz Report

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    #2

    A Cool Guide On How To Get Out Of Poverty Depending On Where You Reside

    Hours of work needed to escape poverty by country with US highest

    Aubreykubheka Report

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    #3

    World Cumulative Carbon Emissions Comparison

    Bar chart showing countries with the highest cumulative CO2 emissions including US and China

    OWiDCharts Report

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    #4

    Best Selling Books In History

    Bar chart of best selling books in history with Bible leading at 5 billion copies

    eeagli Report

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    #5

    In The EU, The Mean Age Of Women At The Birth Of Their First Child Was 29.9 Years In 2024

    Mean age of women at birth of first child in Europe 2024 by country map

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #6

    A Cool Guide To The US Most Visited Websites

    America's most visited websites in 2025 with monthly average visits for top platforms

    CHILLY_GuY Report

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    #7

    A Cool Guide Of Salary By Education Level In The US

    U.S. annual median salary by education level with data for 2024

    Niccolo Conte Report

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    #8

    AI Sources

    Chart showing top domains cited by AI like ChatGPT with reddit.com highest at 40.1%

    Marcus Lu Report

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    #9

    Film Genre Popularity 1910-2021

    Film genre popularity trends from 1910 to 2021 showing action, thriller, romance, and more genres

    BoMcCready Report

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    #10

    Comparing The World's Tallest Statue Next To Other Notable Statues

    Comparison chart of world's tallest statues including Statue of Unity and Statue of Liberty with heights

    malgoya Report

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    #11

    Ranking Of US States By Safety

    Map showing safest states in America with safety scores and ranking by indicators like personal and financial safety

    Bruno Venditti Report

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    #12

    Pizza Consumption Per Person Per Year

    World map depicting pizza consumption per person per year by country with color legend

    vladgrinch Report

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    #13

    Chances Of Being Born In Each Continent

    Map displaying chances of being born on each continent in 2026 by percentage

    Bruno Venditti Report

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    #14

    Generation Alpha’s Dream Careers, By Gender

    Bar chart of Gen Alpha's dream careers comparing preferences between girls and boys

    Niccolo Conte Report

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    #15

    Why Young Adults Are Saying No To Parenthood

    Bar graph showing reasons why adults ages 18 to 49 and 50 plus cite not having children

    Yodest_Data Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Mobile Phone Brands By Market Share (2007 vs. 2025)

    Comparison chart of mobile phone brands market share in 2007 and projected 2025

    vladgrinch Report

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    #17

    Have You Ever Seen A Vulcano?

    Map showing top 25 countries with the most active volcanoes and notable very active volcanoes locations

    geography_worldmaps Report

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    #18

    Europe’s Social Media Gap By Country

    Social network usage percentages among Europeans highlighting highest and lowest countries in 2025

    visual capitalist Report

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    #19

    The World’s Happiest Cities In 2026

    World's happiest cities ranked by Happy City Index across citizens health environment and economy

    visual capitalist Report

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    #20

    Adult Obesity Rates Across All 50 US States

    Map illustrating adult obesity percentage by state with national average at 34%

    visual capitalist Report

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    #21

    The World’s Largest Metropolitan Economies By GDP

    Chart of the world's largest metro areas by GDP led by New York and Tokyo

    vladgrinch Report

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    #22

    The World's Oldest Universities

    Timeline of the world's oldest universities with founding years and countries

    vladgrinch Report

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    adinadrumea88 avatar
    Flopsy
    Flopsy
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg omg I studied in 2 of them!!! 6 months in Padova as an Erasmus student and a postgraduate degree from Cambridge! ❤️

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    #23

    Countries With The Most Unesco Sites

    List of countries with the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites as of 2025

    _Takemikazuchi_ Report

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    #24

    Countries That Do Not Allow Wild Animals In Circuses

    Map highlighting European countries that ban wild animals in circuses

    geography.eu Report

    12points
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    adinadrumea88 avatar
    Flopsy
    Flopsy
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go Romania! Crazy how many do allow it!

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    #25

    In 2025, People In The EU Aged 20-64 Worked (Both Full And Part Time) An Average Of 35.9 Hours Per Week In Their Main Job

    Average work week hours in Europe 2025 shown by country map

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #26

    Euro Area Unemployment At 6.3%, EU At 6%

    Unemployment rates across Europe forecast for April 2026 map

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #27

    In The EU In 2024, 51% Of The Population Lived In A House, While 48% Lived In A Flat (And 1% Lived In Other Accommodation, Such As Houseboats And Vans)

    EU population distribution by house or flat living 2024 bar chart by country

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #28

    In 2024, The EU Produced 50.8 Million Tonnes Of Potatoes.

    Top producers of potatoes in the EU 2024 with country production stats

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #29

    A Cool Guide On The World’s Most Spoken Languages

    Most spoken languages worldwide by native and non-native speakers chart

    Niccolo Conte Report

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    #30

    A Cool Guide About The 20 Best-Selling Video Game Consoles Of All-Time

    Best-selling video game consoles of all time by units sold in 2024 chart

    StatsPanda Report

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    #31

    The Most Powerful Passports In 2025

    Infographic listing most powerful passports in 2025 by number of visa-free countries

    StatsPanda Report

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    #32

    Highest Temperature Ever Recorded In Europe

    Map showing highest temperature ever recorded in Europe by June 2025 with color-coded Celsius values

    quindiassomigli Report

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    #33

    The 20 Worst College Degrees For Finding A Job

    Unemployment rates of worst college degrees for employment in 2025

    Bruno Venditti Report

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    #34

    Who Has Access To Air Conditioning?

    Share of respondents with access to air conditioner in selected countries

    Anna Fleck Report

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    #35

    2025 Most Powerful Cars vs. Cost

    List of the world's most powerful cars in 2025 including horsepower and price

    Marcus Lu Report

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    #36

    Young Adult Happiness Declining

    Line chart depicting the decline in young adult happiness from 1980 to 2024

    grantjbailey Report

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    #37

    Young Americans Believe Wealth Comes From Exploitation; Older Americans Believe Wealth Is Earned

    Chart showing young Americans believe wealth comes from exploitation while older believe it is earned

    Miserable_Coyote_279 Report

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    #38

    Drake Or Taylor Swift?

    World map comparing regions who Google Taylor Swift versus Drake more

    geography_worldmaps Report

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    #39

    World's Fastest Train

    Chart of the world's 10 fastest trains by commercial operating speeds and countries

    AdministrativePool93 Report

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    #40

    Countries By The Share Of Babies Born Outside Of Marriage

    Bar chart depicting percentage of babies born outside of marriage by country globally

    Niccolo Conte Report

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    #41

    In 2024, There Were 508 746 Prisoners In The EU, Indicating A 2.0% Increase Compared With 2023

    Bar chart showing number of prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants in EU countries in 2024

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #42

    The World's Largest Employers 2024

    Bar graph comparing the world's largest employers by number of employees across companies and organizations

    RethinkerMind01 Report

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    #43

    Where War Elephants Were Once Used

    Map showing regions where war elephants were used extensively or in small numbers

    vladgrinch Report

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    #44

    A Map Of Every Place Where Ancient Roman Coin Hoards Have Been Found

    Map highlighting locations of Orange dots in Europe, Middle East, South Asia

    brilliantmaps.com Report

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    #45

    Countries In Europe With A Metro

    Europe map showing which countries have metro systems in green or not in red

    geography_worldmaps Report

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    #46

    What's The Main Energy Source In Your Country?

    World map showing main energy source by country with fossil fuels and renewables

    geography_worldmaps Report

    10points
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    #47

    Official Languages In South American Countries

    Official languages map of South-American countries highlighting Spanish Portuguese and native languages

    trend_maps Report

    10points
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    #48

    Where Birth Rates Are Highest In The US

    US map showing projected babies born per 1,000 people by state in 2025

    visual capitalist Report

    10points
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    #49

    The United States Of Highway Shields

    Map of United States displaying highway shields for each state

    usefulcharts Report

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    #50

    There Were 9.4 Million Beehives On EU Farms In 2023

    Number of beehives on EU farms 2023 by country on map

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #51

    In 2025, The Median Age Of Population In The EU Was 44.9 Years

    Map showing median age of population in European countries for 2025

    eu_eurostat Report

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    #52

    The EU Produced 22.0 Million Tonnes Of Drinking Milk In 2024

    Top producers of drinking milk in the EU 2024 with country percentages

    eu_eurostat Report

    10points
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    #53

    A Cool Guide To Know Where Inflation Has Risen The Most In The US (2019-2025)

    Where inflation has risen the most in the U.S. from 2019 to 2025 by category

    Bruno Venditti Report

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    #54

    A Cool Guide To Duration Of Songs Over Time

    Chart showing trend of pop songs getting shorter based on Billboard Hot 100 number-one songs length over time

    CHILLY_GuY Report

    10points
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    #55

    A Cool Guide To Region Wise Calling Codes

    World map of calling codes showing how countries were allocated their dialing codes across continents

    maven.mapping Report

    10points
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    #56

    A Cool Guide About Richest Pirates

    Chart displaying the world's richest pirates ranked by estimated wealth in millions

    visualcapitalist Report

    10points
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    #57

    When Does It Start To Feel Warm?

    Map of Europe with temperatures indicating when it starts to feel warm in different regions

    vladgrinch Report

    10points
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    #58

    Where Inflation Has Hit The Hardest (2000–2025)

    Price changes of consumer goods and services in the US since 2000

    Dorothy Neufeld Report

    9points
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    #59

    Countries With Miss Earth Title

    World map highlighting countries with Miss Earth titles by number of crowns

    danganronpa_ecuador Report

    9points
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    #60

    Honestly Surprising It Isn’t Higher

    Bar chart showing percentage of Americans who read no books in 2023 at 46%

    Anna Fleck Report

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    #61

    Countries With IKEA Stores

    Map showing countries with Ikea stores and Sweden as Ikea creator

    geography.eu Report

    9points
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    #62

    European Union Countries That Do Not Use The Euro

    Map of EU countries that do not use the Euro as currency in blue

    geography.eu Report

    9points
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    #63

    A Cool Guide To Top Universities Outside The US

    Top universities outside the U.S. ranked by Times Higher Education for 2025

    Pallavi Rao Report

    9points
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    #64

    US States Where You Can't Pump Your Own Gas

    Map showing U.S. states with mandatory full-service gas stations and self-service options

    vladgrinch Report

    9points
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    #65

    Surprising That Reddit Is 2nd

    Most cited domains in Google AI overviews with quora and reddit leading

    Rachel Handley Report

    8points
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    #66

    Minority Religions Map Of USA

    USA map depicting predominant religions by state including Buddhism Hinduism Islam and Judaism

    valaney_mapper.1997 Report

    8points
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    #67

    How 50 Global Cities Rank For Raising A Family

    Raising a family ranking of 50 global cities based on economic factors health and accessible infrastructure

    visual capitalist Report

    8points
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    #68

    Norway Has Gone From Near-Zero Sales Of Non‑emitting Battery Electric Vehicles To Now Close To 100% Of All New Passenger Car Sales

    Graph of Norway's electric car sales by powertrain type from 2005 to 2025

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    8points
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    #69

    Relative To Population, The Highest Ratio Of Rail Passengers Per Capita In The EU Countries In 2024 Was Recorded In Luxembourg, Austria And Denmark

    Rail travel per capita in Europe 2024 map showing passengers per capita by country

    eu_eurostat Report

    8points
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    #70

    Will The Earth Collapse One Day Because Of Too Many People?

    Map highlighting largest metropolitan areas in the world with population sizes marked

    geography_worldmaps Report

    7points
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    #71

    Languages In South African Regions

    Languages distribution map of South African regions showing biggest to third biggest languages

    trend_maps Report

    7points
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    #72

    Which Car Brand Is Your Favorite?

    Global map showing which car brand is googled the most by country with top five brands listed

    geography_worldmaps Report

    7points
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    #73

    Since 2022, Women Over 40 Have Had More Babies Than Women Under 20 In The USA

    Chart showing US birth rates crossing over for women under 20 and over 40 in 2022

    aar0nbecker Report

    7points
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    #74

    Where Water Stress Will Be Highest By 2040

    Global map showing projected water stress levels by 2040 using a color-coded scale

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #75

    Different Kinds Of Economies

    World map showing types of economies in different countries categorized by raw materials, industrial, fuels, mixed

    trend_maps Report

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