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There’s something in the air that makes people feel more pessimistic about the future than ever. Many believe our planet may not even be here, as more than half of Americans don’t think the government or its people will do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Young people are becoming more pessimistic, too, with only 36% believing they will live better than their parents did.

If you want more proof that the world is going crazy, Bored Panda has collected some from the “Awful Everything” subreddit. It’s a community that delivers some harsh truths about our modern-day world: species on the brink of extinction, billionaires wasting precious finite resources, and how AI is slowly melting our brains. Scroll down to see the latest set of pics showing how our world is going downhill.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Poverty Charges Interest

Harsh poverty cycle tweet explaining increasing health costs over time

Present-Party4402 , TayZonday Report

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    #2

    Only 10 Vaquita Remain--The World's Smallest Porpoise Species. They Inhabit A Small Area Of The Gulf Of California Near Mexico. Their Near Extinction Is Directly Tied To Illegal Use Of Gillnets By Poachers Fishing For Totoaba, An Endangered Species Of Fish That Share The Same Waters

    Person holding a small dolphin showing marine wildlife care

    Bituulzman Report

    7points
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    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a shame, very cute little porpoise. 🥺

    1
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    #3

    The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month

    Tweet about Kim Kardashian breaking California drought water rules

    3colorsdesign Report

    5points
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    #4

    The Taliban Strikes Again

    Tweet about Taliban ban on male doctors treating female patients

    shah_mazing Report

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    #5

    Cost Of Living Crisis

    Billboard vandalized with housing protest graffiti in urban area

    ezql Report

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    #6

    The Design Of The Toilets At Our School

    Row of urinals with poorly placed privacy dividers in public restroom

    Raviamus Report

    5points
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    #7

    Wtf Is This Ad

    Advertisement for Line2 second phone line with close-up of woman

    punksmostlydead Report

    5points
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    #8

    Shopify CEO Says No New Hires Without Proof AI Can’t Do The Job

    Screenshot of Shopify CEO statement about AI and new hires

    GarysCrispLettuce Report

    5points
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    #9

    Chatgpt Is Melting Our Brain

    Tweet discussing ChatGPT study on brain engagement and user behavior

    LeonOkada9 Report

    5points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It astonishes me that people will sign up for an eye-wateringly expensive education that they will never be able to afford to repeat, and then waste it by using ChatGPT for everything.

    1
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    #10

    Beaver Recovering After Removing 14 Bb Bullets From Skull

    Beaver chewing on a tree branch at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center

    chumchum213 Report

    4points
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    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's just sad, hope little s***s get the same treatment.

    1
    1point
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    #11

    30 And Thriving: Debt & Depression

    Harsh reality of student loan debt and shared living at age 30

    Redmannn-red-3248 Report

    4points
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    #12

    On A Video About Metal Detecting. 🤮 So Gross How Openly Disguisting People Are Online

    Harsh internet comment highlighting inappropriate focus on legs

    shlankwagon Report

    4points
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    #13

    A Textiles ‘Dump’ Site In Protected Ghanaian Wetlands

    Cows standing on massive garbage dump showing environmental waste issues

    CaiLife Report

    3points
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    #14

    Mentally Handicapped Woman With The Intellect Of A 3-Year-Old About To Give Birth In China

    Harsh hospital scene showing child under anesthesia with phone distraction

    Sakuramochi_Chan Report

    2points
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    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What does the caption in the screenshot say?

    1
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    #15

    Espresso: The Dream Crusher Of Homeownership

    Harsh money reality: $5 iced latte daily won't cover house down payment

    Redmannn-red-3248 , erichoke Report

    2points
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    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don’t get to drink espresso on weekends?

    0
    0points
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    #16

    Toetally Confused As To Who Authorised These Toes

    Close-up of toes with damaged nails in dress sandals

    chaihedgehog Report

    2points
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    #17

    Egg Sandwich Anyone?

    Larvae cluster found inside McDonalds McChicken sandwich in Toronto

    -Zola , 6ixbuzztv Report

    2points
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    #18

    Twitter Wants To Deepfake Ads Into Scenes Of Whatever You're Watching

    AI generated ads woven into TV show scenes for seamless storytelling

    Arkhe1n , xai Report

    2points
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    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coming soon to a streaming service near you! And for only $10 more per month you can get the ad-free version.

    0
    0points
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    #19

    Bought Some Lemonade From The Neighborhood Kid's Lemonade Stand

    Bathroom basin with blue toothbrush and hair strands in water

    shmrcksean Report

    0points
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    #20

    Surgeon Amputates His Own Legs For Cash

    News headline about a surgeon jailed after amputating own legs

    Sunderland6969 Report

    0points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He didn't do it for cash. He did it because of body dysmorphia and a fascination with auto-amputation.

    0
    0points
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