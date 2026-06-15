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There’s something in the air that makes people feel more pessimistic about the future than ever. Many believe our planet may not even be here, as more than half of Americans don’t think the government or its people will do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Young people are becoming more pessimistic, too, with only 36% believing they will live better than their parents did.

If you want more proof that the world is going crazy, Bored Panda has collected some from the “Awful Everything” subreddit. It’s a community that delivers some harsh truths about our modern-day world: species on the brink of extinction, billionaires wasting precious finite resources, and how AI is slowly melting our brains. Scroll down to see the latest set of pics showing how our world is going downhill.

More info: Reddit