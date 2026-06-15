20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About “All Things That Are Just Awful” (New Pics)
There’s something in the air that makes people feel more pessimistic about the future than ever. Many believe our planet may not even be here, as more than half of Americans don’t think the government or its people will do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Young people are becoming more pessimistic, too, with only 36% believing they will live better than their parents did.
If you want more proof that the world is going crazy, Bored Panda has collected some from the “Awful Everything” subreddit. It’s a community that delivers some harsh truths about our modern-day world: species on the brink of extinction, billionaires wasting precious finite resources, and how AI is slowly melting our brains. Scroll down to see the latest set of pics showing how our world is going downhill.
More info: Reddit
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Poverty Charges Interest
Only 10 Vaquita Remain--The World's Smallest Porpoise Species. They Inhabit A Small Area Of The Gulf Of California Near Mexico. Their Near Extinction Is Directly Tied To Illegal Use Of Gillnets By Poachers Fishing For Totoaba, An Endangered Species Of Fish That Share The Same Waters
The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month
The Taliban Strikes Again
Cost Of Living Crisis
The Design Of The Toilets At Our School
Wtf Is This Ad
Shopify CEO Says No New Hires Without Proof AI Can’t Do The Job
Chatgpt Is Melting Our Brain
It astonishes me that people will sign up for an eye-wateringly expensive education that they will never be able to afford to repeat, and then waste it by using ChatGPT for everything.
Beaver Recovering After Removing 14 Bb Bullets From Skull
That's just sad, hope little s***s get the same treatment.
30 And Thriving: Debt & Depression
On A Video About Metal Detecting. 🤮 So Gross How Openly Disguisting People Are Online
A Textiles ‘Dump’ Site In Protected Ghanaian Wetlands
Mentally Handicapped Woman With The Intellect Of A 3-Year-Old About To Give Birth In China
Espresso: The Dream Crusher Of Homeownership
Toetally Confused As To Who Authorised These Toes
Egg Sandwich Anyone?
Twitter Wants To Deepfake Ads Into Scenes Of Whatever You're Watching
Coming soon to a streaming service near you! And for only $10 more per month you can get the ad-free version.
Bought Some Lemonade From The Neighborhood Kid's Lemonade Stand
Surgeon Amputates His Own Legs For Cash
He didn't do it for cash. He did it because of body dysmorphia and a fascination with auto-amputation.