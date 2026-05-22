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Perhaps The Beatles were right when they sang, "All you need is love." Some might see it as the cheesiest song in the history of music, but others see it for what it might actually be: a call to be better and kinder to one another.

Bored Panda loves bringing positive vibes to its readers' lives, so, we've got another compilation of wholesome pics ready for you to enjoy. These uplifting posts come to you from the subreddit "Wholesome Memes" that has over 150k weekly visitors. So, stop your doomscrolling for a few minutes and spend some time over at "the wholesome side of the internet."

More info: Reddit