We at Bored Panda have compiled this list that might be just the tonic for when you’re feeling down. Start scrolling and tap that upside arrow below the ones you like!

What’s most impressive is that they don’t have to be grand gestures . There’s a Japanese concept called Mono no aware . It’s about noticing and appreciating small moments that bring you joy. At the heart of the concept is the fleeting nature of life. If we only get a limited amount of time among people, why not use it to make others feel good?

It’s simple—do good, feel good. Doesn’t matter if you’re on the giving or the receiving end. Random acts of kindness can make anyone’s day better. For example, a genuine smile from a cashier or barista can sometimes seriously boost my morning mood. Almost every time, I’m tempted to extend that joy that I get to someone else. It’s like a wholesome virus with a leading symptom of smiling from ear to ear.

#1 Babysitter Is Wholesome

#2 This Man Looks So Happy To Have A New Kitten

#3 My BF Grew Up Incredibly Poor. When He Was A Child, He Wanted A Charizard Lunchbox – He Felt If He Had It At School, He’d Feel Normal, Like Everyone Else. I Found The Lunchbox On Ebay, 18 Years Later My boyfriend and i were at Walmart recently, and he recounted a story to me from his childhood. He grew up incredibly poor, his mother being a single mom raising two kids on her own, his father abandoning them when he was very young. He and his mom would “window shop” at stores, just to pass the time and look at stuff they knew they couldn’t buy. When he was little, when pokemon was really big, Walmart had a Charizard lunch box. He thought it was the coolest thing; Charizard was his favorite pokemon, and how often did you see things with just Charizard? The lunchbox wasn’t necessarily expensive, but with the threat of no power or running water, it might has well have been a billion dollars. His mom put the lunchbox on layaway and said he’d get it for his birthday, but my boyfriend knew that it wasn’t going to happen and it was definitely more of a gesture. It was so much more than a lunchbox. He felt if he had this lunchbox at school, he’d feel normal, he’d feel like everyone else.



His birthday is in December, and after much eBay stalking I found the lunchbox he yearned for, 18 years ago. It was in amazing condition. This was the moment it really started to sink in. He cried for a LONG time. He finally got his lunchbox he could never have.

#4 Bus Buddies

#5 Australian Paramedics Fulfill Dying Patients Wish To See Beach

#6 A Kenyan Lady Found Her Childhood Friend On The Streets Suffering From Drug Addiction And Took Him To Rehabilitation

#7 A Mariachi Musician Let My Hard Of Hearing Son Put His Head On The Guitarron So He Could Hear It. He Was Amazed!

#8 So There's This Boy Running Around In A Superman Outfit, Yelling "I Just Beat Cancer". Feel Good Times Ensue

#9 Syrian Refugee Hands Out Food To Homeless In Germany To "Give Something Back"

#10 Partizan Belgrade Goalkeeper Comforts His Teammate After He Is Barraged By Racist Chants For 90 Minutes

#11 My Dad Is A College Professor. When One Of His Student's Babysitter Didn't Show, She Had To Take Her 4 Month Old Daughter To Class. She Started To Get Fussy, So He Did What Any Good Dad Would Do. They Spent Almost The Entire Class Like This!

#12 After A Month In The Hospital, Grandpa Finally Got Moved Into A Room Where He Could See Out The Window... I Wanted This To Be The First Thing He Saw When Woke Up

#13 Man Devotes His Life To Adopting Old Dogs Who Can't Find Forever Homes

#14 Staying Till After The Credits

#15 Ballerina Aesha Ash Is Wandering Around Inner City Rochester In A Tutu To Change Stereotypes About Women Of Color And Inspire Young Kids

#16 I Thought I Was Calling My Mom But I Had The Wrong Number And...

#17 Wife Is A Kindergarten Teacher. A Couple Of The Teachers Started A "Comfort Closet" At Her School For Needy Kids To Get Hygiene Supplies And Clothes. All Donation Based

#18 Her Name Is Phoebe. And She's A Good Girl

#19 This Is Caleb. Caleb Has A Degree In Zoology And Asks His Customers What Their Favorite Animal Is. He Gives Them Facts While Completing Their Orders!

#20 License Plate Does Not Check Out

#21 This Man Said He Was 10 When The Atomic Bomb Hit Hiroshima. He Had So Little Food That Him And The People Around Him Ate Small Birds To Survive. Now He Feeds Sparrows Every Day To Show Them His Thanks

#22 It Was Pouring Rain And This Dog Was Taking Shelter By The Store. A Woman Came Out And Wrapped It In A Blanket, She Later Came Out Again To Let The Dog Into Her Store

#23 This Guy Was Outside Of Walmart

#24 An Elderly Man Sitting Outside Of His Car Door Spoon Feeding His Wife Ice Cream

#25 Toby At The County Shelter 2 Years Ago And Is Now King Of Our House

#26 This Promposal

#27 Dad's Friend Mike

#28 Sorry, I Got Something Stuck In My Throat

#29 Every Time I️ Come To My Gym, This Man Is Helping This Employee With Calculus

#30 Farmers From West Michigan Sending Some Of Their Hay To Kansas, Oklahoma, And South Dakota To Help Other Farmers Who's Crops Were Burned In Fire

#31 The True Spirit Of Christmas

#32 94 Year Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids

#33 Therapeutic Dogs Waiting With Great Anticipation To See Their Respective Children In A Hospital In Italy

#34 Our Son And His Big Sister Ringing In His Official Adoption And The End Of His Time In Foster Care

#35 Locals Cover Street Dogs With Blankets During The Snowstorm In Istanbul

#36 This Police Officer Stopped Traffic, In The Rain, To Save This Wet And Limping Little Dog. Faith In Humanity Restored

#37 People Waiting In Line To Foster Dogs And Cats After The Animal Shelter In Austin Flooded. Faith Restored In Humanity

#38 An Elderly Man In My Neighborhood Had A Heart Attack While Shoveling His Driveway. Paramedics Took Him To The Hospital, Then Returned To Finish Shoveling His Driveway For Him

#39 A 22 Year Old Guy From Harlem Befriended An 81 Year Old Woman Who He Met Playing Words With Friends Over The Past Year. Last Week He Traveled To Florida And Met Her In Person For The First Time

#40 This Janitor At My Friend's School Is A Huge Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan. Since The Prices Were Extremely High And He Was Devastated About Not Going, All Of The Students Came Together And Bought Him The Tickets

#41 For The Past 12 Years, This Man Has Visited Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta Twice A Week To Hold And Comfort Babies In The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - Earning Him The Nickname “ICU Grandpa”

#42 92 Year Old Man Making A Card For His 93 Year Old Wife

#43 So This Morning I Made My Chickens Tiny Pancakes Bc I Love Them And They Is Good Chickens

#44 Never Forget To Be Polite!

#45 Faithfulness And Fidelity

#46 A City Worker Washes And Folds These Blankets For The Homeless Yesterday this pile of blankets was all over the ground filthy, partially wet and frozen having been slept In the night before. I saw a city worker putting the stuff into what looked like a trash can. Then this morning I walk by the same spot and see the blankets had been washed and folded. Made me smile

#47 Friendship Finds A Way Where there is a will there is a way. Calebs buddy Ike missed him very much, I went to the kids room earlier today and played with Ike for a bit, he asked how Caleb was doing and so did Caleb's other friend Casey. We said out goodbyes and I headed back to Caleb's room. Ike rolled over in his wheelchair and knocked on the door and wanted to come say hello. Caleb is on double doors and is unable to leave the room so I grabbed some rubber gloves and a controller and gave it to Ike outside the glass, now they are having a blast playing Call of Duty. Love seeing these guys smiling and just being kids.

#48 This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy

#49 Bill Murray Went To A Bluegrass Concert In Charleston SC, Bought Every Remaining Ticket, And Handed Them Out To The People Waiting In Line

#50 My Dogs Favorite Toy Is Santa, So We Brought Her To See Him

#51 Lowe's Ran Out Of Generators, And A Complete Stranger Gave His Generator To A Woman Whose Father Is Living On Oxygen. People Helping People. I Love My State

#52 Members Of The Aurora Police Strategic Response Team Rappelled From The Rooftop Of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dressed As Superheroes, To Surprise Patients

#53 All Of The Netherlands Was Silent For 2 Minutes Today To Remember Victims Of War. This Dominoes Delivery Boy Stopped In The Middle Of The Streets

#54 Made My Day

#55 Gordon The Book Warden