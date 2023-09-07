It’s simple—do good, feel good. Doesn’t matter if you’re on the giving or the receiving end. Random acts of kindness can make anyone’s day better. For example, a genuine smile from a cashier or barista can sometimes seriously boost my morning mood. Almost every time, I’m tempted to extend that joy that I get to someone else. It’s like a wholesome virus with a leading symptom of smiling from ear to ear.

What’s most impressive is that they don’t have to be grand gestures. There’s a Japanese concept called Mono no aware. It’s about noticing and appreciating small moments that bring you joy. At the heart of the concept is the fleeting nature of life. If we only get a limited amount of time among people, why not use it to make others feel good?

We at Bored Panda have compiled this list that might be just the tonic for when you’re feeling down. Start scrolling and tap that upside arrow below the ones you like!

#1

Babysitter Is Wholesome

inkskinned Report

inkskinned Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
1 hour ago

When I was a kid I set up an entire art gallery in my room and invited Mum and Dad in for a tour! That was a fun day. :D

#2

This Man Looks So Happy To Have A New Kitten

This Man Looks So Happy To Have A New Kitten

Bodegacats_ Report

Sara Wilson
Sara Wilson
1 hour ago

Who wouldn't?! It's a kitten!

#3

My BF Grew Up Incredibly Poor. When He Was A Child, He Wanted A Charizard Lunchbox – He Felt If He Had It At School, He'd Feel Normal, Like Everyone Else. I Found The Lunchbox On Ebay, 18 Years Later

My BF Grew Up Incredibly Poor. When He Was A Child, He Wanted A Charizard Lunchbox – He Felt If He Had It At School, He’d Feel Normal, Like Everyone Else. I Found The Lunchbox On Ebay, 18 Years Later

My boyfriend and i were at Walmart recently, and he recounted a story to me from his childhood. He grew up incredibly poor, his mother being a single mom raising two kids on her own, his father abandoning them when he was very young. He and his mom would “window shop” at stores, just to pass the time and look at stuff they knew they couldn’t buy. When he was little, when pokemon was really big, Walmart had a Charizard lunch box. He thought it was the coolest thing; Charizard was his favorite pokemon, and how often did you see things with just Charizard? The lunchbox wasn’t necessarily expensive, but with the threat of no power or running water, it might has well have been a billion dollars. His mom put the lunchbox on layaway and said he’d get it for his birthday, but my boyfriend knew that it wasn’t going to happen and it was definitely more of a gesture. It was so much more than a lunchbox. He felt if he had this lunchbox at school, he’d feel normal, he’d feel like everyone else.

His birthday is in December, and after much eBay stalking I found the lunchbox he yearned for, 18 years ago. It was in amazing condition. This was the moment it really started to sink in. He cried for a LONG time. He finally got his lunchbox he could never have.

StevieRedicavage4 Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
1 hour ago

Boyfriend has definitely found a keeper - what a thoughtful and kind gesture!

#4

Bus Buddies

Bus Buddies

cagedragehere Report

#5

Australian Paramedics Fulfill Dying Patients Wish To See Beach

Australian Paramedics Fulfill Dying Patients Wish To See Beach

Danielle Kellan Report

Sonja
Sonja
1 hour ago

I saw this in Efteling, Netherlands. They took children to the entertainment park to fulfill their last wish, hooked to all those monitors and everything.

#6

A Kenyan Lady Found Her Childhood Friend On The Streets Suffering From Drug Addiction And Took Him To Rehabilitation

A Kenyan Lady Found Her Childhood Friend On The Streets Suffering From Drug Addiction And Took Him To Rehabilitation

Ocean219 Report

Bart
Bart
1 hour ago

It's always insane to see how well a human body can bounce back after being abused. Congrats!

#7

A Mariachi Musician Let My Hard Of Hearing Son Put His Head On The Guitarron So He Could Hear It. He Was Amazed!

A Mariachi Musician Let My Hard Of Hearing Son Put His Head On The Guitarron So He Could Hear It. He Was Amazed!

prettydorky Report

#8

So There's This Boy Running Around In A Superman Outfit, Yelling "I Just Beat Cancer". Feel Good Times Ensue

So There's This Boy Running Around In A Superman Outfit, Yelling "I Just Beat Cancer". Feel Good Times Ensue

cdean51 Report

Bart
Bart
1 hour ago

The best reason to run around like superman I ever heard off...

#9

Syrian Refugee Hands Out Food To Homeless In Germany To "Give Something Back"

Syrian Refugee Hands Out Food To Homeless In Germany To "Give Something Back"

Tabea Bü Report

JuJu
JuJu
1 hour ago (edited)

Good guy. He got lucky and passed it on.

#10

Partizan Belgrade Goalkeeper Comforts His Teammate After He Is Barraged By Racist Chants For 90 Minutes

Partizan Belgrade Goalkeeper Comforts His Teammate After He Is Barraged By Racist Chants For 90 Minutes

reddit.com Report

JuJu
JuJu
1 hour ago

Throw all these racist a******s out and ban them from any stadium. No space for nazis.

#11

My Dad Is A College Professor. When One Of His Student's Babysitter Didn't Show, She Had To Take Her 4 Month Old Daughter To Class. She Started To Get Fussy, So He Did What Any Good Dad Would Do. They Spent Almost The Entire Class Like This!

My Dad Is A College Professor. When One Of His Student's Babysitter Didn't Show, She Had To Take Her 4 Month Old Daughter To Class. She Started To Get Fussy, So He Did What Any Good Dad Would Do. They Spent Almost The Entire Class Like This!

owls_everywhere Report

#12

After A Month In The Hospital, Grandpa Finally Got Moved Into A Room Where He Could See Out The Window... I Wanted This To Be The First Thing He Saw When Woke Up

After A Month In The Hospital, Grandpa Finally Got Moved Into A Room Where He Could See Out The Window... I Wanted This To Be The First Thing He Saw When Woke Up

turtlemander Report

#13

Man Devotes His Life To Adopting Old Dogs Who Can't Find Forever Homes

Man Devotes His Life To Adopting Old Dogs Who Can't Find Forever Homes

dickfromaccounting Report

#14

Staying Till After The Credits

Staying Till After The Credits

super-marvel-dale Report

mulk
mulk
50 minutes ago

wow! I will do that! Everybody should do that!

#15

Ballerina Aesha Ash Is Wandering Around Inner City Rochester In A Tutu To Change Stereotypes About Women Of Color And Inspire Young Kids

Ballerina Aesha Ash Is Wandering Around Inner City Rochester In A Tutu To Change Stereotypes About Women Of Color And Inspire Young Kids

dickfromaccounting Report

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
1 hour ago

Rochester is absolutely gorgeous, love it there. All three of these ladies are absolutely gorgeous aswell <3

#16

I Thought I Was Calling My Mom But I Had The Wrong Number And...

I Thought I Was Calling My Mom But I Had The Wrong Number And...

jaileene_a Report

#17

Wife Is A Kindergarten Teacher. A Couple Of The Teachers Started A "Comfort Closet" At Her School For Needy Kids To Get Hygiene Supplies And Clothes. All Donation Based

Wife Is A Kindergarten Teacher. A Couple Of The Teachers Started A "Comfort Closet" At Her School For Needy Kids To Get Hygiene Supplies And Clothes. All Donation Based

Terevok Report

mulk
mulk
44 minutes ago

It make me sad about the world we live in...

#18

Her Name Is Phoebe. And She's A Good Girl

Her Name Is Phoebe. And She's A Good Girl

taliaphillips2 Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
33 minutes ago

While I would be pushing others out of the way to pet such a gorgeous dog, I know plenty of people with phobias and allergies that wouldn’t be so happy! Even my daughter, who doesn’t have a phobia but is very wary of dogs because they are mostly bigger than her, would be frightened if a dog came along without its owner holding it on a lead in an enclosed space.

#19

This Is Caleb. Caleb Has A Degree In Zoology And Asks His Customers What Their Favorite Animal Is. He Gives Them Facts While Completing Their Orders!

This Is Caleb. Caleb Has A Degree In Zoology And Asks His Customers What Their Favorite Animal Is. He Gives Them Facts While Completing Their Orders!

gangbangkang Report

RP
RP
37 minutes ago

He had a degree in zoology and works are Starbucks. It is even more depressing when the feel good stories here are dystopian

#20

License Plate Does Not Check Out

License Plate Does Not Check Out

AmazingNews Report

Caffeinated Hedgehog
Caffeinated Hedgehog
1 hour ago

What if the picture was taken at the exact moment he was extorting money from the pedestrian?

#21

This Man Said He Was 10 When The Atomic Bomb Hit Hiroshima. He Had So Little Food That Him And The People Around Him Ate Small Birds To Survive. Now He Feeds Sparrows Every Day To Show Them His Thanks

This Man Said He Was 10 When The Atomic Bomb Hit Hiroshima. He Had So Little Food That Him And The People Around Him Ate Small Birds To Survive. Now He Feeds Sparrows Every Day To Show Them His Thanks

xinxanovich Report

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
7 minutes ago

So sad...I'm happy he survived and shows the birds gratitude everyday. 🐦

#22

It Was Pouring Rain And This Dog Was Taking Shelter By The Store. A Woman Came Out And Wrapped It In A Blanket, She Later Came Out Again To Let The Dog Into Her Store

It Was Pouring Rain And This Dog Was Taking Shelter By The Store. A Woman Came Out And Wrapped It In A Blanket, She Later Came Out Again To Let The Dog Into Her Store

MBMIII/pikabu Report

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
9 minutes ago

I wonder what happened later 🥺 hope the doggie found its forever home

#23

This Guy Was Outside Of Walmart

This Guy Was Outside Of Walmart

sbook28 Report

JuJu
JuJu
1 hour ago

I'd be first in line. That's so cool

#24

An Elderly Man Sitting Outside Of His Car Door Spoon Feeding His Wife Ice Cream

An Elderly Man Sitting Outside Of His Car Door Spoon Feeding His Wife Ice Cream

StuffyUnicorn Report

#25

Toby At The County Shelter 2 Years Ago And Is Now King Of Our House

Toby At The County Shelter 2 Years Ago And Is Now King Of Our House

azureen Report

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
6 minutes ago

Thank you for saving him💗💖♥️🥰🐶💗

#26

This Promposal

This Promposal

shardonwedel Report

#27

Dad's Friend Mike

Dad's Friend Mike

monicaheisey Report

#28

Sorry, I Got Something Stuck In My Throat

Sorry, I Got Something Stuck In My Throat

mrjamesob Report

deejak
deejak
1 hour ago

Who was sending texts in 1970???

#29

Every Time I️ Come To My Gym, This Man Is Helping This Employee With Calculus

Every Time I️ Come To My Gym, This Man Is Helping This Employee With Calculus

GonnaNeed

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Buffing the body and mind at the same time and place. Kudos and salutations.

#30

Farmers From West Michigan Sending Some Of Their Hay To Kansas, Oklahoma, And South Dakota To Help Other Farmers Who's Crops Were Burned In Fire

Farmers From West Michigan Sending Some Of Their Hay To Kansas, Oklahoma, And South Dakota To Help Other Farmers Who's Crops Were Burned In Fire

aletati Report

Samantha
Samantha
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a wonderful thing to do, good pic also.

#31

The True Spirit Of Christmas

The True Spirit Of Christmas

pdmcmahon Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is lovely. We don’t celebrate Christmas ourselves (we’re a Hanukkah family) but always have an ‘open door Christmas-style dinner’ for anyone we know or meet with nowhere to go.

#32

94 Year Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids

94 Year Old Keith Davison, Lonely After Losing His Wife Of 66 Years, Built A Pool For The Neighborhood Kids

KARE11 Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta be careful with things like this because of liability laws.

#33

Therapeutic Dogs Waiting With Great Anticipation To See Their Respective Children In A Hospital In Italy

Therapeutic Dogs Waiting With Great Anticipation To See Their Respective Children In A Hospital In Italy

OctopussSevenTwo Report

#34

Our Son And His Big Sister Ringing In His Official Adoption And The End Of His Time In Foster Care

Our Son And His Big Sister Ringing In His Official Adoption And The End Of His Time In Foster Care

WizardofDoitland Report

#35

Locals Cover Street Dogs With Blankets During The Snowstorm In Istanbul

Locals Cover Street Dogs With Blankets During The Snowstorm In Istanbul

Politico_juan Report

Foxinamug
Foxinamug
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they gave them cardboard to lie on to insulate them from the ground leeching their body heat!

#36

This Police Officer Stopped Traffic, In The Rain, To Save This Wet And Limping Little Dog. Faith In Humanity Restored

This Police Officer Stopped Traffic, In The Rain, To Save This Wet And Limping Little Dog. Faith In Humanity Restored

MissEmKay Report

#37

People Waiting In Line To Foster Dogs And Cats After The Animal Shelter In Austin Flooded. Faith Restored In Humanity

People Waiting In Line To Foster Dogs And Cats After The Animal Shelter In Austin Flooded. Faith Restored In Humanity

TyneeLips Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Onion ninjas got me with this one

#38

An Elderly Man In My Neighborhood Had A Heart Attack While Shoveling His Driveway. Paramedics Took Him To The Hospital, Then Returned To Finish Shoveling His Driveway For Him

An Elderly Man In My Neighborhood Had A Heart Attack While Shoveling His Driveway. Paramedics Took Him To The Hospital, Then Returned To Finish Shoveling His Driveway For Him

Optimoprimo Report

#39

A 22 Year Old Guy From Harlem Befriended An 81 Year Old Woman Who He Met Playing Words With Friends Over The Past Year. Last Week He Traveled To Florida And Met Her In Person For The First Time

A 22 Year Old Guy From Harlem Befriended An 81 Year Old Woman Who He Met Playing Words With Friends Over The Past Year. Last Week He Traveled To Florida And Met Her In Person For The First Time

gangbangkang Report

Samantha
Samantha
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How nice is this? they both look great, love the pic.

#40

This Janitor At My Friend's School Is A Huge Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan. Since The Prices Were Extremely High And He Was Devastated About Not Going, All Of The Students Came Together And Bought Him The Tickets

This Janitor At My Friend's School Is A Huge Red Hot Chili Peppers Fan. Since The Prices Were Extremely High And He Was Devastated About Not Going, All Of The Students Came Together And Bought Him The Tickets

reddit.com Report

Samantha
Samantha
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very thoughtful and kind.

#41

For The Past 12 Years, This Man Has Visited Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta Twice A Week To Hold And Comfort Babies In The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - Earning Him The Nickname “ICU Grandpa”

For The Past 12 Years, This Man Has Visited Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta Twice A Week To Hold And Comfort Babies In The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - Earning Him The Nickname “ICU Grandpa”

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Report

#42

92 Year Old Man Making A Card For His 93 Year Old Wife

92 Year Old Man Making A Card For His 93 Year Old Wife

GeorgeResch Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hee hee! This will be me in 50 years! I always hand-make cards for my partner and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

#43

So This Morning I Made My Chickens Tiny Pancakes Bc I Love Them And They Is Good Chickens

So This Morning I Made My Chickens Tiny Pancakes Bc I Love Them And They Is Good Chickens

trippinkitty Report

#44

Never Forget To Be Polite!

Never Forget To Be Polite!

sagihairius Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

‘Thank you but I hope I never see you again, goodbye’ is what I said to my therapist! She said the same!

#45

Faithfulness And Fidelity

Faithfulness And Fidelity

bookoisseur Report

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A rarity...his wife is one lucky woman

#46

A City Worker Washes And Folds These Blankets For The Homeless

A City Worker Washes And Folds These Blankets For The Homeless

Yesterday this pile of blankets was all over the ground filthy, partially wet and frozen having been slept In the night before. I saw a city worker putting the stuff into what looked like a trash can. Then this morning I walk by the same spot and see the blankets had been washed and folded. Made me smile

GreenWigz Report

Ben
Ben
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now this is a good human being good to other humans

#47

Friendship Finds A Way

Friendship Finds A Way

Where there is a will there is a way. Calebs buddy Ike missed him very much, I went to the kids room earlier today and played with Ike for a bit, he asked how Caleb was doing and so did Caleb's other friend Casey. We said out goodbyes and I headed back to Caleb's room. Ike rolled over in his wheelchair and knocked on the door and wanted to come say hello. Caleb is on double doors and is unable to leave the room so I grabbed some rubber gloves and a controller and gave it to Ike outside the glass, now they are having a blast playing Call of Duty. Love seeing these guys smiling and just being kids.

grownupboy Report

cerinamroth
cerinamroth
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is wonderful! Wishing Caleb all the very best and many more hours of fun with friends.

#48

This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy

This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy

samjhewett Report

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't be surprised if it actually was his dog, given that Maps sometimes lets local people carry the camera in places the cars can't

#49

Bill Murray Went To A Bluegrass Concert In Charleston SC, Bought Every Remaining Ticket, And Handed Them Out To The People Waiting In Line

Bill Murray Went To A Bluegrass Concert In Charleston SC, Bought Every Remaining Ticket, And Handed Them Out To The People Waiting In Line

nickgrayiscool Report

Samantha
Samantha
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love stories like these

#50

My Dogs Favorite Toy Is Santa, So We Brought Her To See Him

My Dogs Favorite Toy Is Santa, So We Brought Her To See Him

jjmontaldo Report

#51

Lowe's Ran Out Of Generators, And A Complete Stranger Gave His Generator To A Woman Whose Father Is Living On Oxygen. People Helping People. I Love My State

Lowe's Ran Out Of Generators, And A Complete Stranger Gave His Generator To A Woman Whose Father Is Living On Oxygen. People Helping People. I Love My State

gangbangkang Report

#52

Members Of The Aurora Police Strategic Response Team Rappelled From The Rooftop Of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dressed As Superheroes, To Surprise Patients

Members Of The Aurora Police Strategic Response Team Rappelled From The Rooftop Of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dressed As Superheroes, To Surprise Patients

RJ Sangosti , RJ Sangosti Report

Samantha
Samantha
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope this gets a lot of votes, brought a tear to my eye. Well done to those kind Officers,

#53

All Of The Netherlands Was Silent For 2 Minutes Today To Remember Victims Of War. This Dominoes Delivery Boy Stopped In The Middle Of The Streets

All Of The Netherlands Was Silent For 2 Minutes Today To Remember Victims Of War. This Dominoes Delivery Boy Stopped In The Middle Of The Streets

teymon Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the idea of stopping in respect of the victims of war, rather than the perpetraors of it.

#54

Made My Day

Made My Day

N3tt1k Report

#55

Gordon The Book Warden

Gordon The Book Warden

GordonRamsay Report

#56

Kid Was Desperately Trying And Failing To Do It Himself. Fellow Passenger Asked If He Needed Help. San Francisco Today