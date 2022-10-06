That’s why we’ve compiled a list of funny compliments and nice things to say that will make anyone feel like their best self. Even if you don’t mean them (mhmm, suspicious), they’re still gonna make the person on the receiving end feel amazing about themselves. And isn’t that what it’s all about?

It’s time to break out of the boring praising box and make a real connection with the people you care about! You don’t have to be cheesy or over the top to make someone feel good about themselves, but there are tons of alternatives you can use to sound less generic and give people a reason to remember how awesome you are. And nothing leaves a long-lasting positive memory more than a well-delivered unique compliment that is also fun!

But most of the time, you don’t know what to say to someone that means so much to you without making your praising words sound dumb — or worse, fake.

Let’s be honest: everyone loves compliments. We may be socially awkward and unable to respond to them without looking like a blushing mess, but inside our hearts, we appreciate every kind word people throw at us. We want our friends to think we’re cool, our co-workers to think we do a good job, and even strangers on the street to think we look good. And, of course, the same thing should be reciprocated.

#1 When it comes to getting work done, I know I can count on you to not let me finish it.

#2 Puppies and kittens probably share photos of you with one another in their very own social network.

#3 You could be the leader of a cult.

#4 I bet you’re smarter than Google.

#5 Talking to you is the best part of my day, aside from when I'm sleeping and when I'm eating.

#6 You are cooler than secret handshake.

#7 Hey, you don’t look homeless!

#8 You finally look like a human being.

#9 The stuff you say is so stupid I have to think really hard about what it means.

#10 Damn, you aren't just the meal... you're the whole buffet.

#11 Thank you for being a patient person and avoiding running me over with your car.

#12 You have a calming presence and a lot of people fall asleep near you.

#13 Let’s say you were cloned. I bet you’d still be one of a kind. And the better looking one!

#14 The only thing better than being friends with you, is being friends with a talking dolphin.

#15 You know, you’re almost as wonderful as cake. Almost.

#16 You’re someone that I don’t want to punch in the throat.

#17 You’re my favorite drunken karaoke partner.

#18 You’re definitely not someone who I pretend not to see in public.

#19 I don’t think you’re clumsy. The floor and the walls are just really friendly to you.

#20 I’m so comfortable with you that I consider you the human form of sweatpants.

#22 You know that pal in scary movies, who is like, 'hey, let's split up?' that friend is dumb. You are not that friend.

#23 I don’t believe half the bad things they say about you.

#24 If you were a booger, I’d pick you first.

#25 I like you, you smell like a library.

#26 Your hair belongs in a shampoo commercial.

#27 You're like a piece of furniture, you don't do much, but noticed when you're not there.

#28 You have a perfectly shaped head.

#29 You look like you were drawn by my dominant hand.

#30 Looking like a complete idiot with you is really fun.

#31 Actions speak louder than words, and yours tell an incredible story.

#32 You may not be perfect, but your weirdness matches mine, and that’s close enough.

#33 I honestly think you can do anything you put your mind to. But I know what kind of thoughts you have, so maybe hold off on that for now.

#34 If it was legal to marry food, I’d still choose you over pizza.

#35 You're so adorable you could probably get away with murder.

#36 You’re such a darling that if I suddenly turned into a psycho-maniac murderer, I’d kill you last.

#37 You have a unique set of skills that can somehow turn any situation into an awkward one.

#38 Our time together is like a nap. It just doesn’t last long enough.

#39 You were cool way before hipsters were cool.

#40 Sometimes, when a brilliant idea pops into my mind, I run it by you to make sure it’s not super stupid, which is often the right thing to do.

#41 Your humor is like a dog whistle. It mostly goes undetected. But to those that get it, they really get it.

#42 You’re the human embodiment of the fanny pack. You’re cool, but in your own way.

#43 You’re like a corner piece of a jigsaw puzzle. Without you, I would be lost.

#44 You are awkward, in a cute way. Like an elevator ride, but with puppies.

#45 I bet you do crossword puzzles in ink.

#46 I’m always amazed by the things you don’t find embarrassing about me.

#47 I can never remember my dreams, but I assume you're always in them.

#48 I know it's cheesy, but I think you're grate.

#49 I tell everyone how amazing you are. Especially that one time you coughed and farted simultaneously.

#50 You’re so sweet. I can’t believe the ants have not eaten you off yet.

#51 If your humor were in bottle form, I would spray it on everyone.

#52 You’re the first person that comes to mind whenever I need money.

#53 Your hair is really soft. Like a baby duck.

#54 You could be a part-time model!

#55 You seem like you don’t own any item of clothing that has a skull on it.

#56 You have such great style! I wished you would stop borrowing.

#57 Your ability to consider a problem from multiple angles and perspectives is a gift and a curse.

#58 I’m quite certain that you’re the only person I can have a serious debate with about a fictional scenario that is ridiculously stupid.

#59 Puppies and kittens should fear your cuteness!

#60 You always remind me of the smell of new book!

#61 You’re so sweet, you’re giving me a toothache.

#62 You’re the only person I trust with my passwords. I’m not going to give them to you, but if you happened to discover them, I probably wouldn’t change them.

#63 I look at you the same way we all look at giraffes, which is basically like, “You are a magnificent creature.”

#64 I hope you never forget how to read.

#65 I could be next to you forever. Or until I need to eat.

#66 I would still hang out with you even if you haven’t showered for days.

#67 Your face makes other people look ugly.

#68 Are you a beaver, because dam!

#69 Truth be told, you have really good taste in friends.

#70 I have plenty of friends that I worry about. You're not one of them because you’re impeccable.

#71 In a world full of bagels, you’re a doughnut.

#72 If you were a dog, you’d either be the leader of the pack or the laziest one in the world. Sometimes, I just can’t tell with you.

#73 If you were a box of crayons, you’d be the gigantic branded variety with the built-in sharpener.

#74 We all have those days where it’s like, “Yeah, I’m not getting anything done today.” And on those days, I know I can trust you to join me in accomplishing nothing.

#75 I’m so lucky that you’re not a drug. If you were, I would turn into an unreasonable addict, and then I’d have to go to rehab.

#76 You're at the top of the bell curve!

#77 You're like that one sock that disappears out of the blue. I don't know what I did to lose you, but I want you back.

#78 If cartoon blue birds were real, a couple of them would sitting on your shoulders, singing right now.

#79 If you were a fruit, you would be a fine-apple.

#80 You’re like a good bra to me. Fully supportive, never stabbing me in the back, and always lifting my burden no matter how heavy.

#81 If you accidentally die, I’ll immediately travel around the world to search for the seven dragon balls.

#82 You look good for someone who plays table tennis.

#83 You have great earlobes.

#84 You'd make a great truck driver.

#85 When you say, “I meant to do that,” I totally believe you.

#86 I love your confidence. Can you send some of it my way?

#87 When you make a mistake, you fix it... a couple of days later.

#88 I know this is corny, but you are a-maize-ing!

#89 You embody all the best qualities of each Hogwarts house, rolled into one.

#90 Babies and small animals probably like you.

#91 You’re so fun and cute, I bet you sweat glitters.

#92 If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.

#93 It certainly is not easy to be me, which is why I need you.

#94 You’re more fun than a bubble wrap.

#95 If there’s one thing that I like about you, it’s that I like more than just one thing about you.

#96 It sucks that you don’t see what I see in you. Because if you did, you’d just stare and keep smiling.

#97 You might be the primary reason for global warming.

#98 Do you know the definition of the word wholesome? You are my new definition for that.

#99 "I wanna wrap myself up in your voice and take a nap."

#100 I like chocolate cake! And oh, your face as well.

#101 Your kindness is a balm to everyone that encounters it.