Who could have known that an athlete not only has the physical ability to dominate the court he is playing on but also create some laughs on social media? Funny athlete tweets are spewing out from the bluebird of the internet almost every day. Some are funny — others are plain mean. A lot of the funny tweets are coming from stars of the NFL, NBA, and other branches of sports entertainment.

When we are talking about football here, we are talking about American football — with more pushing, fun, and touchdowns. Football tweets come with a little bit of arrogance in the jokes. When you are playing a game of strength — your humor has to show it. NFL tweets are mainly about making fun of rival teams and players. In the end, when they have the strength — who could argue with them on Twitter?

If you are talking about Twitter and fun — you have to mention the NBA. Since the game is more simple and, to be honest, less brutal, NBA player tweets are also fun and innocent. Many NBA players who use Twitter seem to make fun of their teammates, themselves, or just random things. Sports tweets like these can easily connect the fans with the players. It’s all about having fun on Twitter, and if correctly utilized, an athlete’s Twitter account could reach fans outside the boundaries of a game court.

Exercising in a gym and reading up on relatable tweets from athletic stars like Shaq and Donna Vekić are basically (not actually) the same thing. So, if you are looking for some simple or savage tweets related to sports — look no further than the list below. With so many tweets to smile at — be sure to leave an upvote or two on the ones that made you smile the most. If you think a tweet was a bit too much — leave a comment below on why it is so.