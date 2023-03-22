Do you think there is any topic that has not been covered extensively in tweets? I personally don’t think so. We love sharing our opinions with others, and some even do so in a funny and entertaining way. And we all know how a funny tweet can significantly improve an otherwise subpar day. 

So since everything is a Twitter topic, it turns out funny Twitter posts about tattoos are an entire layer of content on the platform. Whether you want to scoff at the people around you for giving you a hard time for getting a tattoo, complain about a tattoo fail (knowing full well you’re getting another one anyway), show funny tattoos you discovered, or just share your general thoughts on the matter, I think we can agree that Twitter might either love or hate your posts, but it definitely won’t leave them unnoticed. 

It may take quite a bit of courage to laugh at your own tattoo mistakes, but at the end of the day, isn’t that how you get over something that may have dampened your mood? Don’t forget, even bad tattoos (or annoying people who won’t stop discussing your tattoos) can be turned into an opportunity to joke about the whole thing on Twitter.

For this article, we collected some of the best tweets talking about all sorts of tattoo-related experiences. Upvote your favorite ones, share the article with friends, and if you have more funny tweets about tattoos or have posted some yourself, put them in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Harsh Reality Check

vickixlee_ Report

you know... ...i never saw it that way

#2

Not The Peeler!

daa_lington Report

#3

This Classic

EmiBarry Report

#4

This Sad Reality

TheJakobRose Report

#5

lora_bunny Report

That's great! A little research before a tattoo can never be a bad thing.

#6

This Divorce Prevention

casualciara Report

#7

This Deep Explanation

kenzgm Report

#8

iamemmaarnold Report

Great idea for a Christmas card ... everyone bending over.

#9

This Important Consideration

stop_sweeps_atx Report

#10

This Perfect Metaphor

michael_aas Report

Pretty sure i'm a Pinto

#11

Manic Yesterday, Tattoo Today

brainwxrms Report

that tattoo... Oh... It means don't get high and go to a tattoo store

#12

It's Going To Look Awesome

runwayinchicago Report

#13

Covid Vaccine Tattoos

DrEliDavid Report

Not necessarily. They could add flu vaccines to the list ... it could be "a thing".

#14

sp000kysam Report

#15

This True(?) Claim

warmloveletter Report

now that you mention it, one line woman body tattoos totally count as well

#16

This Progressive Digression

tayIorjw Report

I think the same can be said about having kids.

#17

Good For You

squirrelshorts Report

#18

Who Would Have Thought That?

tiiiffanyyy19 Report

#19

Wow, A Great Analogy

gender_enderr Report

#20

Most Disappointing Grandchild

krisis86 Report

#21

Soup Breadsticks Salad

midclassfancy Report

#22

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

Wana____ Report

#23

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

Mom_Overboard Report

#24

greenxbby Report

I might be missing the point, but he looks like Hades from Hercules

#25

This Silly Question

deelalz Report

Permanent? Nooo...they told me it was like magic marker.

#26

When The Tattoo Trend Was New In The Early 2000s…

climaxximus Report

Is it wrong that I actually think that's pretty cool! A nice modern representation...

#27

Don’t Think Too Much. Go For It

melancon_tyler Report

#28

Oh The Irony!

ZFunkYeah Report

#29

Which Is Worse?

twitter.com Report

#30

Get The Good Side

slvppy Report

#31

When You First Start Getting Tattoos Vs Few Tattoos Later

ken_evil3 Report

Ohhh ...what about a chip clip? You could add that too.

#32

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

SAlNTSORROWS Report

What happens when one hand gets cold ... and you put it in your pocket? ... the meaning changes.

#33

When You Aren't Impulsive Enough

merrittk Report

#34

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

Chicago_Daisy Report

#35

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

twrecks155 Report

#36

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

rocketbunnyxx Report

#37

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

amaIogy Report

#38

FredoInDaCut995 Report

#39

milkglutton_ Report

#40

millselle Report

#41

This Well-Experienced Shame

sarahschauer Report

#42

This Cost Curiosity

molly7anne Report

I'll bet you a million dollars that babies are MORE expensive and MORE painful than a tattoo

#43

This Accurate Depiction

sarahschauer Report

#44

This Simple Proclamation

katyeary Report

#45

Ouch!

lilymay204 Report

#46

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

dearrgrvity Report

#47

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

b1ossum Report

#48

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

Inkedmag Report

#49

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

MissMyDawg Report

#50

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

AJSUEDE Report

#51

yagmurbisley Report

#52

Reality Of My Life…

yogrlsfavrapper Report

#53

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

josiehamming Report

#54

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

TheHoneyMa Report

#55

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

xxoorita Report

#56

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

BodaciousBretty Report

#57

Funny Tweets About Tattoos

juliannanna Report

#58

LoveTherapis1 Report

#59

yaotwin Report

#60

MrWilin Report

