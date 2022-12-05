After the recent purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, a lot of prominent public figures and common users alike have started talking about leaving the platform. While the destiny of Twitter is still quite unclear, it is worth mentioning how much joy it can bring us with funny tweets, if you know where to look for them. Of course, Twitter has always had its own unsightly side, yet the iconic tweets that have survived time due to their wit and sense of humor have definitely made it a great platform to be at.

A very special place in this collection belongs to funny tweets by women. From businesswomen to stay-at-home moms, these women shared their thoughts and daily experiences to try and entertain anyone who would care to read their tweets. Interestingly, very often it was not only women who would relate to the things they wrote about. Many entertainment platforms would even create “funniest tweets from women this week” collections so that their readers could find them all in one place.

For this article, we went one step further and compiled the funniest tweets written by female users over the course of several years that are still funny and relevant even today. Do you have any favorite funny tweets from women that you laughed at particularly loudly? Share them with us in the comments. And if you are a Twitter user, share the funniest tweet you ever wrote!