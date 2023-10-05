ADVERTISEMENT

In the vast world of memes, women have long found a digital playground where laughter, challenges, and well, just the everyday life of being a woman collide into entertaining content. Memes for women are like an overly inflated group chat with the global sisterhood, where inside jokes and shared experiences create a bond that stretches across continents despite cultural differences.

The memes in question are often about the struggles women go through, from dealing with unfair beauty standards to navigating relationships. With a wink and a nudge, these memes just get it, offering a virtual high-five or a comforting hug, celebrating and understanding what it means to navigate life as a female in today’s society.

Dragonbeard
Dragonbeard
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say go metric, but I imagine the problem would persist, just on a different scale.

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There would be a whole industry trying to find the ultimate pain reliever for periods - and also special days off from work for them each month

Michael Braisher
Michael Braisher
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You must admit we end drama too. And we dropped it on Hiroshima in 1945! (Downvotes, anybody???)

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True. No man has a right to tell a woman what to do, or to "let" or "not let" them. Ever. And vice versa.

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah this one sucks, it really does suck that some of us men are lazy and unthoughtful like this :(

Trish
Trish
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is going to be a pizza and wine weekend for me.

SkyDragonAerial (Aro/Ace, Cassgender)
SkyDragonAerial (Aro/Ace, Cassgender)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In every photo taken of me ever, I either look confused or concerned, and I don't. Know. Why.

Ample Aardvark
Ample Aardvark
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a pair of socks that read in the bottom "I can't get up now, the cat is on my lap"

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Speaking as a man, I kinda like the 80s CRT green and that weird blue though XP

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bank Teller: I'm just doing my job! *runs away crying*

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I often joke that if I ever go missing my family will not have a recent picture of me to give the authorities 😅

Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is going on with the hand on the left? And what is she holding?

Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't we all done that thing where your mom asks you to look for something and you don't find it and then she comes and finds it in a second 🥴

Valdemar
Valdemar
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The difference? A woman making the compliment is free of expectations, a man making the compliment has expectations of Netflix and chill.

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tomorrow never comes, it's an endless race that tomorrow always wins.

Patrick Linnen
Patrick Linnen
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm not a marriage counselor or anything." And stuck the landing.

afia kooma
afia kooma
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, this is embarresing, but I actually learned something about my self that i never could put my finger on 🤯 😂

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My face naturally either looks like I’m about to cry or I’m angry when most of the time I am spaced out

Kim
Kim
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet you picked a stupid person as the picture for this

SkyDragonAerial (Aro/Ace, Cassgender)
SkyDragonAerial (Aro/Ace, Cassgender)
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The amount of power I feel with all my usernames being the same is unreal. Like, I never have to worry about someone saying I stole my own art because my usernames are the same everywhere! It's awesome!

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol, to all therapists out there, I love your patience and thank you for helping us :D

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture is so funny for some reason, the poorly edited rainbow above Joker's face is just gold 😂

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just respond with "damn, I didn't know you can think?" and continue walking away like a legend

Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it said "communism is key." I think I am tired and I should go to sleep.

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So it's a demon from the 7th level of hell then, congratulations

Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

50 years or so ago I had a long black coat of rabbit fur. So nice and warm. When having dinner at a friends house I left the coat in the hall. After dinner found out that her cats had had a feast. Rabbits died for the second time.

NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The messiest part is always your bed! You either shove it all onto the floor after a night out, or curl up with your makeup box.

Note: this post originally had 109 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

