50 Funny And Relatable Memes For Women
In the vast world of memes, women have long found a digital playground where laughter, challenges, and well, just the everyday life of being a woman collide into entertaining content. Memes for women are like an overly inflated group chat with the global sisterhood, where inside jokes and shared experiences create a bond that stretches across continents despite cultural differences.
The memes in question are often about the struggles women go through, from dealing with unfair beauty standards to navigating relationships. With a wink and a nudge, these memes just get it, offering a virtual high-five or a comforting hug, celebrating and understanding what it means to navigate life as a female in today’s society.
This post may include affiliate links.
I'd say go metric, but I imagine the problem would persist, just on a different scale.
You must admit we end drama too. And we dropped it on Hiroshima in 1945! (Downvotes, anybody???)
True. No man has a right to tell a woman what to do, or to "let" or "not let" them. Ever. And vice versa.
In every photo taken of me ever, I either look confused or concerned, and I don't. Know. Why.
I have a pair of socks that read in the bottom "I can't get up now, the cat is on my lap"
Speaking as a man, I kinda like the 80s CRT green and that weird blue though XP
The f*****g audacity of them to try
I often joke that if I ever go missing my family will not have a recent picture of me to give the authorities 😅
Haven't we all done that thing where your mom asks you to look for something and you don't find it and then she comes and finds it in a second 🥴
As someone with a shopping addiction, this hits hard 🙃
Tomorrow never comes, it's an endless race that tomorrow always wins.
"I'm not a marriage counselor or anything." And stuck the landing.
Well, this is embarresing, but I actually learned something about my self that i never could put my finger on 🤯 😂
My face naturally either looks like I’m about to cry or I’m angry when most of the time I am spaced out
The amount of power I feel with all my usernames being the same is unreal. Like, I never have to worry about someone saying I stole my own art because my usernames are the same everywhere! It's awesome!
I thought it said "communism is key." I think I am tired and I should go to sleep.
Note: this post originally had 109 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Sadly, these do nothing to dispel the stereotype of women being vapid, unreasonable, and highly strung. :(
And annoying. And "crazy". :-/
Yeah, I was getting worked up and eventually had to delete some comments I started cause some of this stuff was gettin me on a soap box. Onto a better post instead! 😆
so many insecure jokes. Post started funny but ended petty :(
Because the good ones filter to the top
these were actually relatable! good job, bp :D
Sadly, these do nothing to dispel the stereotype of women being vapid, unreasonable, and highly strung. :(
And annoying. And "crazy". :-/
Yeah, I was getting worked up and eventually had to delete some comments I started cause some of this stuff was gettin me on a soap box. Onto a better post instead! 😆
so many insecure jokes. Post started funny but ended petty :(
Because the good ones filter to the top
these were actually relatable! good job, bp :D